iredellfreenews.com

MPD: Suspects in attempted armed robbery apprehended after multi-agency investigation

Two suspects in an early Tuesday morning attempted robbery in Mooresville are in custody following a multi-agency investigation. The Mooresville Police Department announced the arrest Zion Michael Roberts, 20, of Charlotte in connection with the attempted armed robbery at 119 Super Sport Drive. A 17-year-old accomplice, whose name was withheld, was also apprehended.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
GASTONIA, NC
cn2.com

Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found in a student’s bookbag at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell and the Kannapolis Police. A student informed a school administrator of the possibility that another student had a firearm in their book bag. The School Resource Officer was notified and located the weapon.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

2 charged with murder in 27-year-old mother's death plead not guilty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men charged in the shooting death of a young Charlotte mother in 2019 appeared in court Thursday and both entered not-guilty pleas. Kendal Crank was caught in the middle of a shootout as she was driving to a nursing class at Central Piedmont Community College on March 28, 2019, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Investigators said the 27-year-old woman was driving near North Tryon Street when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WBTW News13

VIDEO: Heart-pulsing moments when officers exchange gunfire with North Carolina woman

**WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO** CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a Charlotte woman last year was released on Tuesday. South Charlotte woman who exchanged gunfire with CMPD dies Sgt. Winterhalter said the woman killed was sleeping when officers […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV

Maiden man facing charges in Lincolnton home invasion, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Maiden man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion that happened overnight Wednesday in Lincolnton. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a woman living on Tallpine Lane was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at the front door. She went to the door and there was a man standing there dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask.
LINCOLNTON, NC
qcnews.com

1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Lancaster County man arrested on drug charges after being injured in double shooting

KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster County man has been arrested on drug charges after he was injured in a double shooting at a home in Kershaw last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to the home on Artemis Place on Thursday, Jan. 19 just before 3 a.m., where they found 39-year-old Darrell D’Shawn Shropshire suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

