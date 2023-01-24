Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iredellfreenews.com
MPD: Suspects in attempted armed robbery apprehended after multi-agency investigation
Two suspects in an early Tuesday morning attempted robbery in Mooresville are in custody following a multi-agency investigation. The Mooresville Police Department announced the arrest Zion Michael Roberts, 20, of Charlotte in connection with the attempted armed robbery at 119 Super Sport Drive. A 17-year-old accomplice, whose name was withheld, was also apprehended.
Pursuit involving stolen car from Charlotte ends near Monroe, deputies say
MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect is in custody after a chase that started at the Mecklenburg County line ended near Monroe, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the pursuit began after Union County law enforcement was notified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police that a stolen vehicle from the Charlotte area was […]
WBTV
Local leaders speak out after release of bodycam footage shows Tyre Nichols incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local leaders are speaking out ahead of the release of body cam footage that shows officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man, in Memphis earlier this month. Five officers are accused of beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7, inflicting serious injuries that...
Suspect arrested after leading pursuit in stolen vehicle through Union County, deputies say
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect in a stolen vehicle that was being followed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police was arrested by Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday morning. According to UCSO, deputies got an alert from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department that the stolen vehicle was going into Union County....
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
cn2.com
Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.
WBTV
14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found in a student’s bookbag at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell and the Kannapolis Police. A student informed a school administrator of the possibility that another student had a firearm in their book bag. The School Resource Officer was notified and located the weapon.
Man, teenager arrested after attempted armed robbery in Mooresville: Police
The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at 119 Super Sport Drive, the location of Carolina Beverage Group.
2 charged with murder in 27-year-old mother's death plead not guilty
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men charged in the shooting death of a young Charlotte mother in 2019 appeared in court Thursday and both entered not-guilty pleas. Kendal Crank was caught in the middle of a shootout as she was driving to a nursing class at Central Piedmont Community College on March 28, 2019, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Investigators said the 27-year-old woman was driving near North Tryon Street when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
VIDEO: Heart-pulsing moments when officers exchange gunfire with North Carolina woman
**WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO** CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a Charlotte woman last year was released on Tuesday. South Charlotte woman who exchanged gunfire with CMPD dies Sgt. Winterhalter said the woman killed was sleeping when officers […]
WBTV
Gun found in high school in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell. Parents were alerted by a message sent out by the principal later that day. In the message, Newell said that the gun was recovered without incident and the student taken...
WBTV
Maiden man facing charges in Lincolnton home invasion, deputies say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Maiden man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion that happened overnight Wednesday in Lincolnton. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a woman living on Tallpine Lane was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at the front door. She went to the door and there was a man standing there dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask.
WBTV
Two charged in north Charlotte shooting that killed mother in crossfire set to enter plea
A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the second time in a week, a...
qcnews.com
1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
Multiple suspects arrested after spree of car chases in Union County, deputies say
Donte'z Caldwell, 20, Brian Bradley, 56, and Sean Kennedy, 30, were the three men apprehended.
5 Hyundais stolen in 1-mile radius in past week, CMPD reports show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five of six vehicles that were stolen in a 1-mile radius over the last week in University City were Hyundais, police reports show, as the viral TikTok "Kia Challenge" has resulted in a spike of vehicles nationwide. Police reports obtained by WCNC Charlotte show six vehicles...
WBTV
Lancaster County man arrested on drug charges after being injured in double shooting
KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster County man has been arrested on drug charges after he was injured in a double shooting at a home in Kershaw last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to the home on Artemis Place on Thursday, Jan. 19 just before 3 a.m., where they found 39-year-old Darrell D’Shawn Shropshire suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Madalina Cojocari still missing from Cornelius: What some online true-crime groups are looking into
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It has now been more than two months since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen getting off the school bus at her stop in Cornelius, North Carolina, on Nov. 21, 2022. It took her parents more than three weeks to report her missing, which caused the...
