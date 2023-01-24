Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas Policy Institute resource center promises information obscured by state agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A conservative Kansas organization says state-run education resources are lacking in the information they openly share. The Kansas Policy Institute says its newly formed Kansas School Board Resource Center will help school boards access the information they need to run their districts. The center’s executive director says they’ll make sure school boards across the state will be able to find the data and research they need to make the best decisions they can.
WIBW
Washburn’s Crane Observatory to welcome public for space viewing sessions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s Crane Observatory will open to the public for a handful of nights of free sessions to view outer space. Washburn University says its physics and astronomy department will open the Crane Observatory to the public on Thursdays between Jan. 26 and May 4. The observation sessions will be free.
WIBW
Gov. Kelly receives report with ways to improve education statewide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has received the 2022 annual report from the Governor’s Council on Education, and the public can also view it as well. The report offers a list of recommendations to improve education for Kansas students. According to Kelly’s office, the report lists recommendations to advance early childhood education, increase opportunities for workforce-bound high schoolers, improve the transition from primary to post-secondary education, and improve coordination with technical education.
