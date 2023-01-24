Read full article on original website
Times-Online
Christopher Brewer
Christopher Brewer
Times-Online
Adjutant General Statement on Loss of N.D. National Guard Airman
FARGO, N.D. — Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued this statement regarding the death of a North Dakota National Guard Airman, 2nd Lt. Christopher Brewer. “On behalf of the Airmen and Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family,...
