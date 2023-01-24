Read full article on original website
VW will install up to 25,000 EV chargers globally in 2023
The Volkswagen Group announced today that it will install up to 25,000 EV chargers globally along with its partners this year. At the end of 2022, Volkswagen Group had installed more than one-third of the 45,000 EV chargers that it intends to install by 2025 – that’s around 15,000 EV chargers with a charging capacity of up to 350 kW.
Segway’s latest Ninebot electric scooters see first discounts in New Green Deals
Winter weather might not be the best time to actually cruise around an electric scooter, but the off season is the perfect chance to lock-in some savings on a new EV. Three recently-released offerings from Segway are getting in on the discounts today, delivering some of the very first chances to bring home the new reveals for less than MSRP. Broken down below the fold, we also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices are down $18,000, bringing a new level of affordability
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices have crashed $18,000 since their peak six months ago, bringing a new level of affordability to the electric car brand. Most car buyers can’t afford a new car and turn to the used car market, which is a critical part of the auto industry.
A mysterious 2023 electric sedan teased by Polestar, Volvo maker [Video]
The owner of Polestar and Volvo brands, Geely, is teasing a new electric sedan set to debut later this year officially. Polestar and Volvo maker teases new electric sedan. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, or Geely as it’s commonly referred to, is a massive Chinese company with majority ownership in several prominent global automakers like Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus.
Tesla updates Cybertruck production timeline: Temper your expectations
Tesla has given an update on the Cybertruck production timeline, and those who thought that Tesla could deliver a lot of electric pickup trucks this year are out of luck. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla said that the electric pickup truck would make it to market by the end of 2021. As the deadline approached, the automaker confirmed that production slipped to 2022.
Audi hints at luxury electric 4×4 to compete with Mercedes Benz and Land Rover
The luxury electric 4×4 you’ve been waiting for is set to emerge in 2027, and no, it’s not the Mercedes Benz G-Class or Land Rover Defender. It’s a new secret project from Audi. A luxury electric Audi 4×4 coming in 2027. In a first from...
Audi’s new EV concept doubles as an SUV and truck, giving you the best of both worlds
If you can’t choose between an SUV or truck for your upcoming ride, Audi has just the solution with its new activesphere EV concept. The electric vehicle doubles as a luxury SUV crossover or pickup truck, giving you the best of both worlds. Audi’s activesphere concept can turn from...
REE Automotive taps Microvast as battery supplier to its modular EV platforms
REE Automotive ($REE) is an e-mobility solutions company headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, but has additional offices in the UK and Germany that will soon be joined by a new US headquarters planned for Austin, Texas. REE specializes in developing and manufacturing modular battery EV platforms for B2B transactions that are...
The future of solar EVs dims: Lightyear is bankrupt, Sion fights for its life, Aptera on the brink
It’s been a real tough month for the few but extremely innovative solar EV companies out here. Having just announced a shifting of its business strategy and a request to suspend all payments to its operating company, Lightyear has officially declared bankruptcy. Sono Motors’ flagship solar EV, the Sion, is staring down a similar barrel, as the startup fights to raise more funds to keep it alive. Meanwhile, Aptera has a production-intent design, but still needs millions of dollars to get it to production.
Norway just greenlit this vertical-axis floating wind turbine
Swedish wind turbine maker SeaTwirl got the go-ahead to test its 1 megawatt (MW) S2X vertical-axis floating offshore prototype in Norway. In March 2022, Norway’s Ministry of Energy gave approval to SeaTwirl and Norwegian offshore wind test center Marine Energy Test Centre to pilot the vertical-axis floating wind prototype for five years at a former fish farm in Boknafjorden, northeast of Lauplandsholmenoff, 700 meters (2,297 feet) from the coast.
