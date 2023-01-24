High school graduation ceremonies schedules
With graduation right around the corner, it is sure to be a busy time for South West Florida families. To make it easier
we have outlined the schedules for the graduating class and their ceremonies.
Friday, May 19, 2023 - Suncoast Arena
- Gateway High School - 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2023 - Alico Arena
- South Fort Myers High School- 10:00 a.m.
- East Lee County High School- 2:30 p.m.
- Riverdale High School- 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2023 - Suncoast Arena
- Island Coast High School - 10:00 a.m.
- Cypress Lake High School - 2:30 p.m.
- Mariner High School - 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2023 - Caloosa Sound Convention Center
- Lee Virtual School – 10:00 a.m.
- Adult and Career Education – 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2023 - Alico Arena
- Ida Baker High School - 2:30 p.m.
- Cape Coral High School - 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2023 - Suncoast Arena at FSW
- Estero High School - 10:00 a.m.
- Bonita Springs High School - 2:30 p.m.
- Dunbar High School - 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2023 - Hertz Arena
- Lehigh Senior High School – 10:00 a.m.
- North Fort Myers High School – 2:30 p.m.
- Fort Myers High School – 7:00 p.m.
Tickets will be available through each high school as graduation dates get closer. The ceremonies will be live-streamed and links will be made public on the school districts website at https://www.leeschools.net/calendars/high_school_graduation[leeschools.net]
