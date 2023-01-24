ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

local21news.com

Third alarm wood pile fire rips through business in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Crews are currently on scene working to put out a raging fire that grew after a wood pile caught fire inside a large commercial building. According to emergency dispatch, the fire, which was initially a first alarm fire that was quickly upgraded to a third alarm, started from a wood pile that had been burning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

3-alarm fire burning at central Pa. firewood company

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire Friday at a Franklin County firewood supplier, authorities said. The fire at Gish Logging was first reported around 8:30 a.m., on the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Fort Loudon, according to Franklin Fire Co. A pile of firewood is burning inside the...
FORT LOUDON, PA
abc27.com

Burning vehicle rolls into house during Swatara Township Police response

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A burning vehicle struck a home in Swatara Township during a police response on Friday morning. According to Swatara Township Police, officers responded to a two vehicle accident on the 900 block of S. 29th Street. One of the vehicles was on fire with the flames beginning to spread toward the second vehicle.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County

Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pedestrian accident closed US 322 east in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT and the Swatara Township Police Department, an accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on 322 east closed all lanes on the evening of Jan. 27, in Dauphin County. The accident happened between the exits for Penhar Drive,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner

Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner. Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. A conversation...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police incident in York County

EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Perry County fire sends man to hospital burn unit

Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash …. Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash ordinance. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency …. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
DUNCANNON, PA
abc27.com

Interstate 81 north reopens in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 North in Cumberland County on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As of 4:47 p.m., the crash is cleared. The crash was between Exit 29: PA 174 – KING ST and Exit: REST AREA. All lanes were closed for several hours.
abc23.com

Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident

The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County barn fire reportedly under control

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crash affecting I-83 traffic in Cumberland County

Interstate 83 traffic is clogged in Cumberland County because of a Wednesday afternoon crash, traffic maps show. Southbound lanes were briefly shut down between exit 41B to Lemoyne and exit 40B to New Cumberland, according to 511PA. The highway has partially reopened, but delays should continue to be expected. It’s...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
