Read full article on original website
Related
Fire at firewood supplier in Franklin County leaves 'significant damage'
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A fire at a firewood supplier in Franklin County left significant damage, officials said. According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were sent to Gish Logging in the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Metal Township around 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 27 for a fire.
local21news.com
Third alarm wood pile fire rips through business in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Crews are currently on scene working to put out a raging fire that grew after a wood pile caught fire inside a large commercial building. According to emergency dispatch, the fire, which was initially a first alarm fire that was quickly upgraded to a third alarm, started from a wood pile that had been burning.
WGAL
Burning vehicle rolls away after crash, hits house in Dauphin County
PAXTANG, Pa. — A burning vehicle rolled away after a crash and hit a house in Dauphin County, according to police. Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday in the 900 block of South 29th Street of Paxtang. One of the vehicles caught fire, and...
3-alarm fire burning at central Pa. firewood company
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire Friday at a Franklin County firewood supplier, authorities said. The fire at Gish Logging was first reported around 8:30 a.m., on the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Fort Loudon, according to Franklin Fire Co. A pile of firewood is burning inside the...
abc27.com
Burning vehicle rolls into house during Swatara Township Police response
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A burning vehicle struck a home in Swatara Township during a police response on Friday morning. According to Swatara Township Police, officers responded to a two vehicle accident on the 900 block of S. 29th Street. One of the vehicles was on fire with the flames beginning to spread toward the second vehicle.
Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
‘This is our worst nightmare’: Emergency responders treat one of their own in Perry County fire
A first responder was seriously hurt in a Tuesday fire that also destroyed their Perry County home, authorities said. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. and quickly went to a second-alarm on the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in Spring Township, according to dispatch logs and the Landisburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County
Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
abc27.com
Pedestrian accident closed US 322 east in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT and the Swatara Township Police Department, an accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on 322 east closed all lanes on the evening of Jan. 27, in Dauphin County. The accident happened between the exits for Penhar Drive,...
pahomepage.com
Man suffers significant injuries in Perry County house fire, investigation ongoing
A man suffered “significant injuries” after a house fire in Perry County on Monday. Man suffers significant injuries in Perry County …. A man suffered “significant injuries” after a house fire in Perry County on Monday. Early Bird Sports Expo | Eyewitness Newws @ 5:00. Early...
pahomepage.com
Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner
Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner. Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. A conversation...
WGAL
Police incident in York County
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
pahomepage.com
Perry County fire sends man to hospital burn unit
Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash …. Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash ordinance. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency …. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness...
abc27.com
Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
abc27.com
Interstate 81 north reopens in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 North in Cumberland County on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As of 4:47 p.m., the crash is cleared. The crash was between Exit 29: PA 174 – KING ST and Exit: REST AREA. All lanes were closed for several hours.
Crash closes portion of Interstate 81 NB in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 around mile marker 35.5 on Interstate 81 in Penn Township. As a result of the crash, the...
abc23.com
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
Police: York County man pointed gun at neighbor during confrontation
FELTON, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with terroristic threats and reckless endangerment following an incident Thursday night in East Hopewell Township, according to State Police. Timothy Kauffman, 37, of Felton, was charged after police say he pointed a firearm at a neighbor during a confrontation...
York County barn fire reportedly under control
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
Crash affecting I-83 traffic in Cumberland County
Interstate 83 traffic is clogged in Cumberland County because of a Wednesday afternoon crash, traffic maps show. Southbound lanes were briefly shut down between exit 41B to Lemoyne and exit 40B to New Cumberland, according to 511PA. The highway has partially reopened, but delays should continue to be expected. It’s...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0