The Atlanta Braves’ decision to let Dansby Swanson walk away once his contract reached a certain price point made sense. Vaughn Grissom was waiting in the wings as their backup plan. One of the Braves’ top prospects, Grissom was pressed into service when Ozzie Albies went down and their other options at second base faltered. He responded well, posting a .291/.353/.440 batting line in his 156 plate appearances, hitting five homers and six doubles while stealing five bases. The Braves could have their next young star ready to go.

56 MINUTES AGO