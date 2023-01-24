ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs

Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Cubs sign ex-Yankees pitcher

The Chicago Cubs are adding to their bullpen. They have agreed to a minor league deal with right-handed reliever Tyler Duffey, The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney reports. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per Mooney: Source: The Cubs are adding pitcher Tyler Duffey as a non-roster invite who...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

2 Cardinals offseason decisions that will pay off, and 1 that will backfire

These two St. Louis Cardinals’ offseason decisions will pay off in 2023 but this other one looks like it’s going to backfire. For a team coming off a division title and employing National League MVP and third-place finisher, the St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason. It wasn’t bad. It was more about what they didn’t do than what they did.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bvmsports.com

Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick?

Filed under: NFL Draft Red Zone Play Texans Analysis Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick? Is it worth it? Really? By Mike Bullock@RedZonePlay Jan 26, 2023, 10:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Poll: Should…
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Major Trade Made In MLB

Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Atlanta Braves taking significant gamble with Vaughn Grissom

The Atlanta Braves’ decision to let Dansby Swanson walk away once his contract reached a certain price point made sense. Vaughn Grissom was waiting in the wings as their backup plan. One of the Braves’ top prospects, Grissom was pressed into service when Ozzie Albies went down and their other options at second base faltered. He responded well, posting a .291/.353/.440 batting line in his 156 plate appearances, hitting five homers and six doubles while stealing five bases. The Braves could have their next young star ready to go.
atozsports.com

Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream

The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox agree to multi-year contracts with Jason Benetti, Steve Stone

Your favorite broadcast duo will be back in action in 2023 – and beyond. The White Sox have announced multi-year contracts with Jason Benetti and Steve Stone to continue to be their NBC Sports Chicago TV broadcast team. Benetti’s contract was announced as a “multi-year option” being picked up, while Stone’s contract was described as a “multi-year” extension. As of now, it is unclear how long each of their contracts is for – beyond the statement of “multi-year.”
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
604K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy