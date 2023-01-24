On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers were looking to finish out taking two of three games on their latest road trip. Cleveland had split the trip to that point, and coming into the game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, was seemingly in decent shape after dismantling the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. The Cavs in the contest had a solid first half also, and were up by seven heading into the break.

