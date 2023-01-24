ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Player Grades: Thunder beat Cavs in back-and-forth battle

After being snubbed from the All-Star game starting lineup, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander responded with a huge 35-point performance. What started as a game of runs became a game dominated by OKC in the second half, as they pulled away to win 112-100. The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-100...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Cavs News: More road woes, Mitchell appreciative, stingy CLE defense

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers were looking to finish out taking two of three games on their latest road trip. Cleveland had split the trip to that point, and coming into the game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, was seemingly in decent shape after dismantling the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. The Cavs in the contest had a solid first half also, and were up by seven heading into the break.
CLEVELAND, OH
