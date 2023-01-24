Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: 2nd Annual Sweetheart Dance Offers Safe Space for Healthy Conversations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Valentine’s Day is less than a month away. A Midlands’ mentoring program will be hosting its second annual Sweetheart Dance and fundraiser to raise money for their organization so that they can continue to lead and inspire local youth. The invitation is open to...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road Celebrates 60 years with Walk and Youth Zone Groundbreaking
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Bible Way Church of atlas road church has served in the Lower Richland Community for six decades. The Church will kick off their 60th Anniversary with “A Walk to Remember”, which will offer community resources. Plus, they are also gearing up to break ground on their new Children and youth zone.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The Play That Goes Wrong
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few years ago in New York City, I got to see the Broadway production of “The Play That Goes Wrong.” It’s hilarious. It’s a play within a play. And it opens at Town Theatre tomorrow. Katie Mixon plays the role of...
Early morning dump truck fire in Batesburg-Leesville
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Batesburg-Leesville fire department was called out early Friday morning for a dump truck fire. The truck caught fire on Augusta Hwy near LIttle Creek Drive. No injures were reported. The fire remains under investigation.
WIS-TV
Richland County deputies investigating death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, January 27, the county coroner requested the Richland County Sheriff’s Department respond to a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Richland County deputies said this incident is under investigation. As of this story, we have active requests for more details with RCSD...
tinyhousetalk.com
$50,000 Tiny Home with Tall Loft
Here’s a nearly-new tiny house for sale in Gaston, South Carolina for $50,000. At 24-feet long it’s a decent mid-size THOW that has plenty of room for a living space and galley kitchen. They went with ladder access to a loft bedroom in this home, but you’ll be...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Peanut
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Peanut is a 1-year-old kitty up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Peanut was found about 6 months ago as a stray kitten. His new owner got him neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. Sadly, she recently had to move away to take care of her elderly father and was unable to bring Peanut. She put together a care package that will go home with Peanut’s new adopter which includes his favorite bed, blankets, food, treats and more.
WIS-TV
LIVESTREAM: Day five in the Murdaugh trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first week of the Alex Murdaugh trial is coming to a close Friday. Court resumed at 9:30 a.m. WIS will live stream throughout the day. Testimony Friday kicked off with Detective Laura Rutledge who interviewed Murdaugh shortly after the murders. A recording of the interview...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Misconceptions in training your dog
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You often hear from dog trainers that there are tips and tricks to dog training. But one dog trainer says to ditch the tips and tricks and focus on the tools so you can have long-term success. Geoff Ellinwood is the owner of South Carolina K9...
WIS-TV
Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking into Gilbert area home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reports a Columbia man has been arrested. He was charged after being accused of breaking into a Gilbert Area home. On Monday, January 24, deputies were called to a house for reports of a burglary according to Sheriff Jay...
WIS-TV
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden set to open new Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will soon open a much-anticipated state-of-the-art animal care facility. The Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center is set to open on Thursday, March 2, due to the support of The Boyd Foundation, an organization that supports outdoor recreational opportunities and facilities.
Columbia ordinance benefits a tattoo shop
COLUMBIA, S.C. — From illegal to restricted, tattoos have an interesting history in Columbia. More recently, a City of Columbia zoning ordinance worked in one tattoo shop's favor. “All I know is this protects my business now," Born Again Tattoo Shop owner Sushil Patel said. South Carolina has quite...
WIS-TV
Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
WLTX.com
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
WIS-TV
“It’s all gone,”: Family of six displaced after house fire in Clarendon County
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A family of six is displaced after an intense fire destroyed their home. The fire happened Sunday evening at the 2200 block of Dingle Pond Road in Summerton. It took three hours and a tanker for fire crews to fight the blaze. Luckily, no one...
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
majorleaguefishing.com
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
Woman in Saluda County accused of stealing thousands from church where she worked
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have charged a Saluda County woman after an investigation found she stole a significant amount of money from her employer, a church, over several years. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), between Jan. 1, 2011, and Dec. 12, 2018, 61-year-old...
