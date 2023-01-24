NewsCorp boss Rupert Murdoch is being deposed in Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News, according to Reuters. Suing for $1.6 billion in damages, the election technology company is arguing that Fox pushed baseless claims that its machines rigged votes against Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election, Reuters reported. A judge dismissed Fox’s attempt to trash the case in December 2021, with the network arguing that it had a right to report Trump and his lawyer’s election-fraud claims, according to Reuters. “From the highest levels down, Fox knowingly spread lies about Dominion,” the election machine company said in a statement, according to Reuters.Read it at Reuters

8 DAYS AGO