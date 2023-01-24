Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Dog found chained to fence and shot in Fairfax
Fairfax County Animal Protection Police are investigating a dog found chained to a fence and shot early Friday. At 3:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place for a dog chained to a fence. Officers found the dog and discovered he had been shot. The chain was immediately removed, and the dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian’s office, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
fox5dc.com
3 teens accused of stealing a car and shooting at a townhouse in Triangle arrested
Triangle, Va. - A group of teenagers accused of stealing a car and firing shots into a home in a Prince William County neighborhood have been arrested. On Jan. 19, Prince William County police nabbed two 14-year-olds who they believe were involved in the shooting in the 3600 block of Masthead Trail days before. Another 14-year-old was arrested on Jan. 16 after he was caught sleeping in a vehicle in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road.
Bay Net
CCSO Officer, US Marshals Locate And Arrest Wanted Fugitive In Virginia
WALDORF, Md. – On January 23, PFC Rickard of the CCSO’s Warrant Unit, along with the US Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force, located Brian McCane, Sr., 38, of Lusby, MD, who was wanted in connection with an assault that occurred last month. On December 25, the...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in front of her DC home was unintended target, police say
WASHINGTON - A woman who was shot in front of her D.C. home late Thursday night was an unintended target, authorities say. The shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Street in the northeast. Police initially arrived to investigate gunshots that were reported in the area...
fox5dc.com
Teenager shot outside of Northeast DC school
WASHINGTON - A juvenile teenager was shot near a Northeast D.C. school on Friday, prompting a lockdown at the building. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of 49th Street around 2:15 p.m., not far from Ron Brown College Preparatory High School. Police said...
fox5dc.com
Police discover armed suspects in Prince George's County car reported stolen on New Year's Day
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two suspects in Prince George's County are facing theft and weapon related charges, after police said they stole car in District Heights on New Year's Day. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, on Thursday officers stopped a Kia vehicle that had been previously...
Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
fox5dc.com
Drunk man mistakenly steals Tesla he confused for his own: police
TYSONS, Va. - A drunk man mistakenly stole a Tesla vehicle in Fairfax County after confusing it for his own car, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said the incident happened on Thursday, January 19 at the Tysons Corner Center located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road. Police said...
dcnewsnow.com
Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun County Sheriff's Office
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of burglarizing a shooting range business in Ashburn. Ten guns were stolen in the burglary. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office) Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun …. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of...
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
WJLA
WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene […]
Inside Nova
Teacher's assistant at Dumfries-area preschool charged with assaulting 5-year-old boy
A teacher's assistant at Washington-Reid Preschool Center near Dumfries faces an assault charge after police allege she stepped on a 5-year-old boy's leg. The incident happened Tuesday in the gym after Sharon Lee Bryan, a Prince William County schools employee, placed the student on a chair, police said. "When the...
VIDEO: Maryland man charged after carjacking, police chase ends in crash on Beltway
A Maryland man has been charged after police say he stole an SUV and led officers on a chase that ended in a crash on the Capital Beltway.
Boys Lured Students Into Maryland High School Bathroom Before Robbing Them: Police
Three young teenagers have been charged after attempting to rob students in a Gaithersburg high school restroom, officials say. The boys, aged 14 and 15, lured several students from Gaithersburg High School to a restroom in Richard Montgomery High School where they reportedly robbed them, setting the school into a lockdown on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Rockville government officials.
NBC Washington
Luck Runs Out for Suspects in Fairfax County 7-Eleven Gaming Machine Thefts
Police arrested two men suspected of stealing gaming machines at several 7-Eleven stores across Fairfax County. A 7-Eleven store employee called police and said two men had stolen a gaming machine and loaded it into a silver truck at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The store was located at 8434...
Police: Car was traveling over 100 MPH before crash that killed 2 juveniles in Fairfax
After examining evidence taken from the scene of the crash, as well as the car's airbag control module, investigators have determined that it was traveling at 100.7 miles per hour at the time of the crash. It was also determined that the car was airborne for about 130 feet.
'I screamed as loud as I could' | Teen arrested in connection to assault in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an assault on a woman who was running along Arlington Boulevard Trail. Arlington County Police said around 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 29, a woman was running along the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard, when a male suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her buttocks and continued running.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
