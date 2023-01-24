Read full article on original website
Utah man charged with homicide after allegedly causing multi-car wreck that killed 5 Arkansas students
A Utah man is facing 11 charges after allegedly causing a multi-car wreck on Interstate 80 that led to the deaths of five Arkansas students on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Pocatello police fatally shoot man during disturbance
POCATELLO — Police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street. Pocatello police said they responded to the building because of a disturbance involving the adult male suspect. The suspect brandished a weapon after officers arrived and was fatally shot by Pocatello police, authorities...
CPR saves Idaho Falls man’s life
On Friday, Jan. 6, Bill Scott's life was close to certain death after suffering from cardiac arrest.
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
Blackfoot Man Killed in Crash with Truck on Interstate 15
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a crash with a semi truck early Tuesday morning in East Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the victim was a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot who died when his pickup collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 15 at around 6:30 a.m. ISP said the man was headed south in a 2015 Ford F150 when he crossed the median into the northbound lanes and crashed with a Peterbilt driven by a 71-year-old West Valley, Utah man. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked part of the interstate for five hours.
Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies searching for suspect after aggravated assault
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies are searching for an Aggravated Assault Suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley last night.
Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Police: Suspect arrested after pointing pistol at local man
POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man has been charged with a felony for allegedly pointing a gun at another man on Tuesday. Scott Roger Christ, of Pocatello, was arrested following the incident and has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday. The incident began to unfold when Pocatello police received a call from the alleged victim...
Herd of elk strands itself adjacent to I-80 between Salt Lake, Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol was closely monitoring a herd of elk that had made its way out of the Salt Lake Valley's eastern foothills and onto a strip of land dividing I-80 from the bordering neighborhood. Reports of the elk first came into 2News...
Utah police officials sound off on Tyre Nichols death, video of fatal arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the public begins to see and process the fatal arrest video of Memphis, Tenn., resident Tyre Nichols, 29, local Utah police departments are also condemning the actions of Memphis Police. The statements being released are included in their entirety below. Salt Lake City.
Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot man will spend the rest of his life in prison on drug trafficking charges following his trial. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Adam Lee Vallely, 46, was sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. The charges stem from between 2017 and 2018 when Vallely moved large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from a source in Mexico and Salt Lake City, Utah. During the trial evidence was presented that Vallely and his co-conspirators also tried to move large amounts of cocaine from Salt Lake City. During a search of where Vallely lived they found him hiding in the attic while heroin, meth, cash, and money counting machine were pulled from the home. Law enforcement said he continued operating the drug operation while in jail. Hurwit said Vallely has a history of violent crime and dealing drugs. He was on state supervision when he was arrested. A jury found him guilty in June 2022.
Lehi crossing guard pleads for drivers to slow down after children are almost hit
LEHI, Utah — Crossing guard Brytan Manges said in she and her students were nearly hit three times in a span of 10 minutes near Eaglecrest Elementary. “Me and kids had to literally jump out of the way,” Manges said. “We had several instances where there was just a small gap of kids on the sidewalk and someone decided to take that chance and drive through, so they didn’t have to wait 30 more seconds.”
Sandy Police led on chase after Midvale man found with drugs causes havoc
Sandy Police and a few victims were witnesses to erratic driving, crashed vehicles, a pulled gun, and then a chase Wednesday morning. The driver faces numerous charges as a result.
Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner
DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for assault, public warned not to approach
The following is a news release and photo from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an aggravated assault suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night. Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley...
