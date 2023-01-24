Lunar New Year, the holiday widely acknowledged in South Korea, Vietnam, and Singapore, among other East Asian countries, celebrates the arrival of spring and new beginnings. Following the moon cycles of the lunar (or lunisolar) calendar year, the 15-day celebration charts a plethora of familial traditions, a time of travel and merriment as markets are adorned with festive paper cuttings and dinner tables overrun with feasts to symbolize good luck and fortune for the year to come. In commemoration of the holiday, Hypebeast editors have rounded up the novelty items that bring them back to their childhoods and to the family reunions that still hold up as formative memories. Additionally, the selection below spotlights recent collections and accessories with eye-catching graphics and motifs that embody the vitality of the cultural festival. From delicious turnip cakes to spring banners decorating households, here’s your guide to bringing a touch of good luck to 2023. The below roundup includes Yat Pit’s contemporary take on the qipao, Gucci’s “Year of the Rabbit” collection, instant coffee and Ulysse Nardin’s New Classico Rabbit timepiece, among others.

