Read full article on original website
Related
FASHION Magazine |
Suddenly, The White Lotus Stars Are Everywhere
With cast members attending fashion week and modelling in major campaigns, the pipeline from the fictional resort to fashion's front row is clear. At the risk of sounding dramatic: being a fan of The White Lotus is kind of like having a full-time job. Thanks to the storyline-driven scenery, skillful sartorial hints and hypnotic background music, Mike White’s dark dramedy sweeps its viewers away in an all-encompassing murder mystery. As expected, season 2 took the world on a tense journey to the fictional titular resort in Taormina, Sicily. And while things may have ended poorly for most of the characters in the season finale, the actors who played them are now well on their way to becoming fixtures of the fashion industry. The latest indication? Breakout White Lotus cast members Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, who have been tapped by Skims to appear in their latest campaign.
Paris The City Of Love
Paris has long been associated with romance and is often referred to as the "City of Love." One reason for this is the city's reputation as a center of culture and the arts, with many famous landmarks and museums, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and Notre Dame, that have become synonymous with romanticism. Additionally, the city's intimate streets and charming cafés, as well as its historical and architectural beauty, have contributed to its reputation as a romantic destination. The Seine river running through the city also adds to the romantic ambiance.
hypebeast.com
A.P.C. Is Releasing an Olive Oil and Linen Tea Towel Set
A.P.C. is switching things up with the release of a batch of olive oil accompanied by a tea towel. The oil itself is produced by the Moulin des Ombres mill in the Gard region of France. The oil is described as smooth and mild with a bright green color and a balanced amount of pungency and bitterness due to the harvested olive tree’s origins in Tuscany.
hypebeast.com
44 Label Group FW23 Outfits "Club Kids From a Doomed Future"
For Fall/Winter 2023, Max Kobosil’s 44 Label Group crafted a utilitarian and conceptual collection ideal for the avid rave-goer and the streetwear savant alike. Titled “Blame Society,” the range offers an alternative, futuristic wardrobe for the “club kids from a doomed future,” defined by statement-making prints, thick fabrications and functional uniforms.
hypebeast.com
Brazilian Podcast Podpah Launches Capsule Inspired by Sāo Paulo Street Art
Popular Brazilian internet channel and podcast Podpah is launching a debut clothing capsule. Podpah has garnered a following thanks to the eccentric personalities of its two hosts, Igāo and Mítico. The duo are known for interviewing a variety of famous Brazilian athletes, music artists, and creatives like Léo Moura, Rafa Kaliman and Major RD to name a few. The clothing and accessories capsule was created to mirror the personal styles of the two hosts, both of whom embrace streetwear, art and other creative cultures.
Jimi Hendrix Hated 1 Aspect of His Music, According to The Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood
Ronnie Wood said Jimi Hendrix confessed to him that he hated one aspect of his music.
hypebeast.com
Pace Gallery LA Presents New Exhibition on Alexander Calder
Selected and installed by legendary contemporary artist, Richard Tuttle. Alexander Calder‘s minimal but thought-evoking mobiles continue to enchant audiences long after first changing the script of what sculpture can be in the 20th Century. Pace Gallery‘s new outpost in Los Angeles writes a new chapter in that legend through an exhibition that bridges a dialogue between the work of Calder and fellow American artist, Richard Tuttle.
hypebeast.com
Diptyque Launches "Simple Objects" Collection in Celebration of the Candle
Diptyque has partnered with French designer Sam Baron to create a homeware collection named Simple Objects. Together with the brand, Baron has overseen four artists and a team of craftspeople to create a range that celebrates Diptyque’s iconic candles. The overarching concept for the collection, which launched in Paris...
hypebeast.com
Brooklyn’s Elsewhere Is the Nightclub Where Everyone Belongs
Call it what you want – a club, a concert hall, a multi-purpose artistic space – Elsewhere is all of the above, and then some. It’s a music venue at its core, but to define it as such feels reductive to the amorphous identity of the sprawling three-story venue, which prides itself on a stacked calendar of D.I.Y. acts from vinyl-spinning DJs to underground hyperpop producers. A quick spin through February’s lineup, for instance, posits a show from the Swedish rock band Viagra Boys just a few hours before a set from DJ Chaotic Ugly, the alias of the Long Island-hailing electronic punk duo Machine Girl.
hypebeast.com
Berghaus’ New Collection Wants You to Enjoy a "Technical Lifestyle"
Following up on its Fall/Winter 2022 collection that celebrated the history of British dance music, Berghaus is now exploring the streets of South London for its new campaign. Labeled the “Technical Lifestyle” collection, Berghaus has introduced a selection of technically-focused outerwear pieces that are designed to explore treacherous mountains and life throughout the inner city. Taking the campaign to Gulen Kebab in Brockley, South London, it spotlights a slew of harsh weather-facing garments from outerwear and tracksuits, to fleeces, windbreakers, and breathable zip-up jackets.
hypebeast.com
VERDY Shares Wasted Youth's "Season 1" Collection
Building on Wasted Youth‘s releases over the last few years, VERDY has now put together the first full collection for his imprint. Simply dubbed “Season 1,” the range is centered around the ethos of “nothing is useless” and brings together the Japanese creative’s roots in the punk, hardcore, and skate scenes of Japan.
hypebeast.com
Fursac FW23 Is Made for Bustling French Businessmen
Parisian label Fursac is constantly looking to redefine the traditional French wardrobe by looking back at the House’s substantial legacy and ties to local heritage. For Fall/Winter 2023, Fursac looks to standard French workwear attire and shines a light on the dapper gentleman that run through its city streets. The brand crafts refined suiting for early-morning meetings and late-night business outings while focusing on cultural viewpoints that define the Fursac identity.
hypebeast.com
Rich Brian Reflects on Acting Debut in New Single “Sundance Freestyle”
Coming off of his film debut in the drama flick Jamojaya, Rich Brian is looking back on the experience in a new track. The haunting rap song “Sundance Freestyle” is out for streaming now via 88rising and Warner Records. Named after the renowned film festival, where Jamojaya premiered...
hypebeast.com
Pas Normal Studios and Salomon Launch Cycling Capsule for SS23
Following a collaboration with 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi, Salomon now taps Danish cycling brand Pas Normal Studios for a collaboration that explores the intersection of city and nature. Drop 1 of the series includes a hydration bag recontextualized for cycling from Salomon’s Active Skin 8 and a special take...
hypebeast.com
Schiaparelli's Animal Heads Caused a Ruckus and Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama Campaign Continued in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion was much talked about. Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli showed a series of manmade, severed animal heads on couture dresses, which spurred an internet uproar about whether or not the designs were promoting animal hunting. Meanwhile, continued its marketing campaign for its latest Yayoi Kusama collaboration, and LOEWE revealed its new Howl’s Moving Castle collection. In streetwear, Palace dropped off its highly anticipated Spring 2023 lookbook; and in sportswear, Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand unveiled an all-new fourth kit for the 2022/23 football season.
hypebeast.com
New Film Shows Roger Federer Secretly Worked With Artist Ugo Rondinone for Venice Biennale
Can we expect more art-related projects from the tennis phenom?. It hasn’t taken long for Roger Federer to explore what life after tennis will look like. A new short film by Credit Suisse and NBCUniversal shows how the 20-time Grand Slam winner secretly worked with fellow Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone for his burn shine fly exhibition, which went on view at last year’s Venice Biennale.
hypebeast.com
From Instant Coffee to Gucci, Editors Share Nostalgic Picks for Celebrating Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year, the holiday widely acknowledged in South Korea, Vietnam, and Singapore, among other East Asian countries, celebrates the arrival of spring and new beginnings. Following the moon cycles of the lunar (or lunisolar) calendar year, the 15-day celebration charts a plethora of familial traditions, a time of travel and merriment as markets are adorned with festive paper cuttings and dinner tables overrun with feasts to symbolize good luck and fortune for the year to come. In commemoration of the holiday, Hypebeast editors have rounded up the novelty items that bring them back to their childhoods and to the family reunions that still hold up as formative memories. Additionally, the selection below spotlights recent collections and accessories with eye-catching graphics and motifs that embody the vitality of the cultural festival. From delicious turnip cakes to spring banners decorating households, here’s your guide to bringing a touch of good luck to 2023. The below roundup includes Yat Pit’s contemporary take on the qipao, Gucci’s “Year of the Rabbit” collection, instant coffee and Ulysse Nardin’s New Classico Rabbit timepiece, among others.
hypebeast.com
The Rolling Stones and MTV Unite for New Capsule Collection
MTV and legendary British rock band, The Rolling Stones, have united for a collaborative garment collection. Rock and roll has been vital in the development of British fashion. For example, the major connection between the Sex Pistols and British designer Vivienne Westwood curated London’s punk scene, and since, it has continued to be the foundation that carries all rock-inspired pieces in the UK today.
hypebeast.com
Jaeger-LeCoultre’s ‘The Stellar Odyssey’ Hits Dubai in First Stop of Exhibition Tour
Upon the debut of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s new celestial timepieces last year, the heritage watchmaker revealed a new exploration into the origins of timekeeping with The Stellar Odyssey exhibition. In an effort to share horological history, the brand is now set to take the educational series across the globe, with Dubai as its first stop.
hypebeast.com
HUF Kicks off 2023 by Celebrating Its First 20 Years With an Archival Hardcover Book
HUF is starting the 2023 year strong with the release of the label’s new archival hardcover book, 20 Years of HUF, documenting the first two decades of the brand. The titular skatewear and streetwear collective was founded in 2002 by Keith Hufnagel and the book aim to give fans inside workings of how the brand came to be.
Comments / 0