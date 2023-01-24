ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US billionaire banned from collecting precious artifacts and is forced to return $20million worth to Italy

By Tatiana Louder
 3 days ago

A BILLIONAIRE has been banned from using his funds to obtain important historical artifacts.

As part of the ban, he has been forced to return the items, which were displayed for the public.

About 75 raids were conducted to obtain 500 artifacts
Michael Steinhardt was forced to return about $20million worth of the ancient Italian array Credit: CNN

A liftetime ban was put in place on billionaire, philanthropist, and former antiques collector Michael Steinhardt by New York City's District Attorney, CNN said.

One of these items was a fresco that was stolen from ancient Italian city Hurcelaneum near Pompeii, according to the outlet.

Another was a bronze bust of a man that archaelogists estimate to be from the 1st century CE or BCE.

These items made their way back to Italy because of NYC's antiquities trafficking unit, which performs under Colonel Matthew Bogdanos.

He said: "These are not just pieces of marble and limestone and frescos.

"These represent our shared cultural heritage.

While he agrees that, "in one respect, they belong to the world," he operates under the promise that "legally, for my purposes, they belong to the country of origin from which they were pillaged."

About 75 raids carried out by the city's team acquired 500 artifacts, valued at an estimated $55million, all of which have made it back to their Italian home, per CNN.

This was no negligible feat, though these may not be the priciest or most important artifacts of the ancient Italian era.

The NYC team and those like it have their work cut out for them, as authorities say theft overtakes more historical items from their rightful place each day.

