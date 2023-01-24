ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal ‘approach Everton over £50m Amadou Onana transfer’ after star reportedly fails to turn up to Toffees training

By Anthony Chapman
 3 days ago

ARSENAL have reportedly approached Everton over a £50million transfer for Amadou Onana.

That’s after Sky Sports claimed the midfielder failed to turn up for Toffees training on Tuesday.

Arsenal have approached Everton over a £50m switch for Amadou Onana Credit: Alamy

Onana, 21, has been one of Everton’s few shining lights this term following a £33m switch from Lille last summer.

The Belgium international has made 20 appearances in all competitions.

And it’s reckoned that big-spenders Chelsea are exploring a move as they look to boost their ranks with football’s top youngsters.

However, 90min claims Arsenal have now joined the race for Onana.

Mikel Arteta is hoping to strengthen his midfield options, having already completed January moves for Brighton winger Leandro Trossard and Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior.

And he reckons Onana would be perfect to give Arsenal’s title credentials another lift.

The Gunners have now approached Everton over a deal for their star, with the Toffees open to business after reportedly being put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri.

But Arsenal will have to pay a massive £50m if they want to bring Onana to the Emirates Stadium.

Their approach comes after the playmaker reportedly missed Everton’s training session on Tuesday.

Sky Sports says Onana was not present at Finch Farm one day after Frank Lampard was sacked.

And it’s also claimed Anthony Gordon was missing too.

His reported absence comes amid links with a move to Newcastle.

Mega-rich Toon are hoping to land Gordon for £25m plus 15m in add-ons, just six months after Everton turned down £60m from Chelsea.

And Everton have a big decision to make as they also look to appoint a new boss to save them from the dreaded drop.

