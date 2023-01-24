ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag

Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag. Montgomery County is known as “The Birthplace of the Texas Flag”, right in the City of Montgomery. According to the Texas House of Representatives, the official flag of Texas was adopted in session by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas in Houston, on Jan. 25, 1839.
The state of Homelessness and its impact to Houston-area businesses

HOUSTON – The Coalition For The Homeless wrapped up its annual multi-day count Friday of the homeless population across three counties. Downtown Houston was among the areas included. One business in the area said the proximity of homeless tents can be an eyesore and has sparked safety concerns among its customers.
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
LCSO: Law enforcement sting in Plum Grove area results in 10 arrests

A two-day operation by law enforcement last week in the Plum Grove area resulted in several drug-related arrests, according to information provided by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19-20, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, were...
Man found shot dead in Home Depot parking lot in Spring, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot during a road rage incident near Spring early Friday morning. It started right after midnight when Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to a Home Depot at 20131 North Freeway, where they initially were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.
Houston mayor asks for calm in face of mill closure

Houston mayor Shane Brienen has a short message for his community. “We’ve been through this before and we’re going to work through this again.”. Just a day after the largest employer in the town, Canfor, announced it was closing its sawmill in April affecting hundreds of workers directly and more people who cut the trees and truck them to the mill, Brienen is advocating for calmness.
Happy Update To Sweet Kitty After Apartment Fire

Montgomery County Hospital District is so happy to share some uplifting news in the aftermath of an apartment fire in South Montgomery County yesterday. District Chiefs Ashley Fillmore & Travis Clay used a specialized pet oxygen mask to revive a kitten suffering from smoke inhalation. The kitten made a full…
Harris County property taxes for 2022 due by Monday

Next Monday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to pay most 2022 property taxes in Harris County, with penalties and interest beginning to accrue the following day. Property tax payments can be made online at www.hctax.net, over the phone at 713-274-2273 or in person at any of the 16 office locations operated by Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett – using either cash, personal checks, money orders or credit and debit cards. Online payments also can be made with free e-checks.
Harris County woman accused of stealing mail, credit card info

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman accused of stealing mail and credit card information went before a judge on Thursday. Sharika Prejean, 30, is charged with fraudulent use of identifying information of an elderly person and credit/debit card abuse -- both felonies. She's being held on $30,000 bonds for each charge. If she makes bond, she would be ordered to not have contact with the victims, wear a GPS monitor and adhere to a curfew.
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
Tuesday’s storm destroyed southeast Liberty County home

A Liberty County family is grateful to be alive after Tuesday’s powerful storm dropped a tornado directly on their home, ripping off the roof, destroying barns and outbuildings, overturning trailers and blowing out windows on several vehicles. “It looks like a bomb went off. It’s complete devastation,” said Liberty...
