Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag
Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag. Montgomery County is known as “The Birthplace of the Texas Flag”, right in the City of Montgomery. According to the Texas House of Representatives, the official flag of Texas was adopted in session by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas in Houston, on Jan. 25, 1839.
Harris County could drop toll rates by 10% and offer EZ tags for free
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston drivers, rejoice! Your daily commute could be getting cheaper later this year. Officials are working to finalize a 10% drop in toll fees across several of the tolling points in Harris County, and the price changes could take place as soon as Labor Day.
Conroe's director of capital projects and transportation resigns
Capital Projects and Transportation Director Thomas Woolley resigned Jan. 24 (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) During a special meeting Jan. 24, the Conroe City Council unanimously accepted the resignation of Thomas Woolley, the city's director of capital projects and transportation. According to a Jan. 25 release from the city, the city administrator's...
fox26houston.com
Man shot to death in car at Harris County apartment complex on Hollow Tree
HOUSTON - The sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his car at a Harris County apartment complex on Thursday night, officials say. Deputies initially responded to a discharge of firearms call in the 100 block of Hollow Tree around 9:30 p.m. When...
mocomotive.com
The state of Homelessness and its impact to Houston-area businesses
HOUSTON – The Coalition For The Homeless wrapped up its annual multi-day count Friday of the homeless population across three counties. Downtown Houston was among the areas included. One business in the area said the proximity of homeless tents can be an eyesore and has sparked safety concerns among its customers.
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Cleanup continues in Pasadena, man accused of killing father found mentally incompentent, free meal giveaway
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. The cleanup continues in Deer Park, Pasadena and surrounding neighborhoods. Most Pasadena ISD schools are reopening Friday, but Deer Park ISD is staying closed. That city is now waiving permit fees for...
Four Harris County residents face federal charges for allegedly selling fake nursing diplomas
A warning to healthcare facilities and hospitals as dozens of people are accused of selling fake nursing diplomas, and some have been charged in the Houston area.
bluebonnetnews.com
LCSO: Law enforcement sting in Plum Grove area results in 10 arrests
A two-day operation by law enforcement last week in the Plum Grove area resulted in several drug-related arrests, according to information provided by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19-20, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, were...
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in Home Depot parking lot in Spring, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot during a road rage incident near Spring early Friday morning. It started right after midnight when Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to a Home Depot at 20131 North Freeway, where they initially were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.
houston-today.com
Houston mayor asks for calm in face of mill closure
Houston mayor Shane Brienen has a short message for his community. “We’ve been through this before and we’re going to work through this again.”. Just a day after the largest employer in the town, Canfor, announced it was closing its sawmill in April affecting hundreds of workers directly and more people who cut the trees and truck them to the mill, Brienen is advocating for calmness.
mocomotive.com
Happy Update To Sweet Kitty After Apartment Fire
Montgomery County Hospital District is so happy to share some uplifting news in the aftermath of an apartment fire in South Montgomery County yesterday. District Chiefs Ashley Fillmore & Travis Clay used a specialized pet oxygen mask to revive a kitten suffering from smoke inhalation. The kitten made a full…
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County property taxes for 2022 due by Monday
Next Monday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to pay most 2022 property taxes in Harris County, with penalties and interest beginning to accrue the following day. Property tax payments can be made online at www.hctax.net, over the phone at 713-274-2273 or in person at any of the 16 office locations operated by Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett – using either cash, personal checks, money orders or credit and debit cards. Online payments also can be made with free e-checks.
Former Houston shop owner sentenced in 2018 murder of man he mistook for thief
A man who fled the country in 2018 after killing a man he mistook for a thief was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Harris County woman accused of stealing mail, credit card info
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman accused of stealing mail and credit card information went before a judge on Thursday. Sharika Prejean, 30, is charged with fraudulent use of identifying information of an elderly person and credit/debit card abuse -- both felonies. She's being held on $30,000 bonds for each charge. If she makes bond, she would be ordered to not have contact with the victims, wear a GPS monitor and adhere to a curfew.
mocomotive.com
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
bluebonnetnews.com
Tuesday’s storm destroyed southeast Liberty County home
A Liberty County family is grateful to be alive after Tuesday’s powerful storm dropped a tornado directly on their home, ripping off the roof, destroying barns and outbuildings, overturning trailers and blowing out windows on several vehicles. “It looks like a bomb went off. It’s complete devastation,” said Liberty...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PD: ‘PERSONS OF INTEREST’ IN HOHLT PARK INVESTIGATION WENT TO HOSPITAL FIRST
In an update this (Tuesday) afternoon, the Brenham Police Department said “persons of interest” voluntarily arrived at police headquarters on Monday to talk with investigators after seeing local media coverage of the incident. Police said they had previously sought assistance at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Brenham....
Sugar Land construction company charged with years of fraud, bribes
Prosecutors say that the company's illegal bribery scheme ran for nearly a decade.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The fallout of last year’s budget war in Harris County forces some of its biggest agencies to make cuts to programs
The Harris County Sheriff's Office, Harris Health, and Harris County Flood Control are among the offices reallocating money to cover services and programs most in demand as they cut funding to other areas to meet a smaller budget. We're doing a four-part series to examine how Harris County's 2023 fiscal...
Comments / 1