VALORANT Team Deathmatch Release Date
VALORANT has certainly taken the gaming world by storm as one of the best up-and-coming shooters. The past two year it has been clear that the VALORANT team has had a plan. They are now enacting it in a big way with the additions coming in 2023. One of them is a new game mode that fans have been hoping for since launch. Here is the potential VALORANT Team Deathmatch Release Date.
What Is The Redfall Release Date?
During the Xbox and Bethesda Direct, the folks over at Arkane Studios showed not only gameplay footage of Redfall but also announced the official Redfall release date. Redfall is set to launch on May 2, 2023, for Xbox Series X/S, and PC and is free for Xbox Gamepass Subscribers. The...
What Is Minecraft Legends Release Date?
During the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct, Mojang not only showed off gameplay but even revealed the Minecraft Legends release date. Today’s showcase revealed Minecraft Legends’ PVP multiplayer mode, which will be included at the launch on April 18, 2023. This PVP multiplayer will be a separate addition from the title’s main story mode. The main story has gamers fighting battles to defend the Overworld from the destructive piglins.
ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
Marvel Snap Dazzler: What is the Release Date?
With just a couple weeks left in the Savage Lands Season, there are a few more cards left to enter the fray. Dazzler and Shadow King are the two cards that Marvel Snap revealed earlier this month that have yet to be available to players. These cards do have set release dates, letting players get prepared before their release. Up next is the shiny new four-energy card Dazzler. The Marvel Snap Dazzler card will hit the servers on January 24.
League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins Bring the Love
Just like that, it is nearing the beginning of 2023 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are seemingly making two brand new lines for Valentine’s Day called Heartache and Heartthrob. The three champions getting new skins are Amumu, Caitlyn and Vi. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins.
Evil Geniuses 2023 LCS Schedule
The LCS has gone through a lot of changes for the 2023 season. The format is the same but the times and dates have changed and most of the teams have mostly new rosters. This should be an exciting time for the LCS for a lot of reasons and heading into the Spring Split, teams will be looking to show that they made the right moves. Since every game will be so important fans may be wondering, when does their team play and who is their opponent each week? To help answer that, here is the Evil Geniuses 2023 LCS Schedule.
What Is The Hogwarts Legacy File Size?
With Hogwarts Legacy’s release around the corner, Harry Potter fans will want to how much space to put aside for its download. Exactly what is the Hogwarts Legacy file size?. As of right now, gamers can begin to preload the title prior to its release on February 10. For Xbox users, Hogwarts Legacy will need 77GB to download if playing on the Series X. If users are playing on the Series S then the download will be 50GB. On PC it’s 85 GB and for anyone on Playstation, its file size is currently unknown.
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: January 24
The players have asked and the developers delivered. The top two tanks on the ranked ladder were recipients of necessary nerfs in order to tune their power down. Roadhog no longer should one-shot squishy characters, and inversely Orisa should be able to actually die now. Those two tanks have been a thorn in the side of compettive queue grinders for a few weeks now, and these adjustments should go a long way to making other characters a bit more playable.
What Are The Blood Bowl 3 Pre Order Bonuses?
Before its release date set in place for February 23, 2023, let’s take a look at the Blood Bowl 3 pre-order bonuses. Anyone who pre-orders Blood Bowl 3 before its launch, gamers will receive 3 exclusive team logos and 1 dice set for customizing teams. Different Editions. There currently...
3 Decks To Make the Most of the Collapsed Mine Location
A new week and a new location. this time around players will have to work around a location packed full of rocks. Collapsed Mine is the next Hot Location in Marvel Snap, and boy is it an annoying one to deal with. When it is revealed, Collapsed Mine will fill both sides of the location with rocks. They are useless, bring no power and completely clog up the lane. Decks that aren’t ready handle the rocks will have to skip a turn in order for them to be removed. Skipping a turn is rough in Marvel Snap, making this location a tough lane to win. That is, unless you plan accordingly.
Best Monster Hunter Rise Weapon Tier List
Monster Hunter Rise’s recent release on Xbox and Paystation has helped spread its popularity amongst the gaming community. It also means that it has attracted new players as well. For those trying to find their footing in the monster slaying RPG, here is the best Monster Hunter Rise Weapon Tier List.
Is Minecraft Legends Cross Gen Multiplayer?
With new Minecraft Legends being showcased at the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct gamers begin to ask, is Minecraft Legends CrossGen?. Minecraft Legends will be having full cross-platform and will have cross-gen support at its release. This means for example that Xbox players will be able to play with past generations and non-xbox users. The title is set to launch on April 18, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Nintendo Switch, and PC. Minecraft Legends will also be made available for free to any Xbox Game Pass Subscriber.
WWE 2K23 Release Date
Celebrating John Cena’s 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar, also came the official WWE 2K23 release date. To complement the new announcement, was a trailer for WWE 2K23. The trailer showed that the official release date for WWE 2K23 is set for March 17, 2023. The game will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
How To Play Hogwarts Legacy Early?
Believe it or not, there is a way that gamers can get their hands on Hogwarts Legacy early. The only thing gamers need to know is what edition of the title they’re getting. There currently are three different editions that Hogwarts Legacy can come in, each with its own pre-order bonuses. Depending on the edition purchased, players can access the game before February 10, 2023. Those editions are as follows:
First 36 Teams Announced for the Overwatch World Cup
The return of the Overwatch World Cup was announced late in 2022 and fans could not be more excited to see their team represented in the worldwide tournament. On Tuesday January 24, the Overwatch team announced more updates for the Overwatch World Cup, including the 36 teams that are invited to participate. In addition to the 36 teams there will be four wildcard teams that have a chance to enter the fray. Details for the wildcard teams will be revealed later in February.
When Is The Guilty Gear Strive Open Beta?
While Guilty Gear Strive is out for Playstation and PC users, Xbox users can get a taste through the Guilty Gear Strive Open Beta Test. The open beta test will be launching on February 3, 2023 – February 6, 2023. The test will be cross-platform which means that anyone on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows can all play games against one another. The beta test is free to download on all the previously listed platforms.
Xbox Gamepass January Final Lineup
With the first month of the new year coming to a close, Microsoft decided to release the Xbox Gamepass January Wave 2 lineup. These are the games that will close out in January but will open the door into February. Available Now. Hi-Fi RUSH (Cloud, PC, and Console) – Announced...
MW2 Travis-Rilea Potential Fixes
All Call Of Duty titles has always run into some sort of bugs or glitches affecting gameplay. One of the problems this year in Modern Warfare 2 has been the MW2 Travis-Rilea error. Here are some potential fixes in order to send this error back to the Gulag. The origin...
Pool 3 Discard Decks to Use In Marvel Snap
Throughout the Savage Land season, Marvel Snap players will run into weekly challenges that will help them progress through the Season Pass. Some challenges make players reach a certain power at a location, while others test players to see if they can win with just one or two cards. This week players are tasked to discard a certain amount of cards in order to achieve their goal. While players may know which decks they will want to play, most won’t have the right cards thanks to the random nature of Collector Caches. Luckily there are a couple of Pool 3 Discard decks that players can sleeve up to complete the weekly mission.
