ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Herald

'No one asked you' - Walmart employee demanded by a man to mind his own business trying to help with bathroom dilemma

What would you do if you were a male who needed to use the restroom in the shop but had taken your daughter, who was four years old, along with you?. The young child could be in danger if left unattended outside the men's restroom, but bringing her inside would provide its own set of issues. Instead, taking the young girl into the ladies' room might be even more unpleasant and divisive.
People

Where Is Breadson John? 8-Year-Old Boy Vanished in June, Family Has 'Not Provided ... Information'

Breadson John's grandparents were the last known guardians of the missing boy from Vancouver, Wash. An 8-year-old boy in Vancouver, Wash., has been missing since at least June — and the FBI has joined the search for the child. Breadson John was declared missing after local police conducted a welfare check on his home on June 17, 2022, the FBI says in a Missing Person poster for the child. Local residents had called police to express concern about his whereabouts. Upon checking his home, officials were unable to...
VANCOUVER, WA
Distractify

Influencer Jenny 69 Was Hospitalized After a "Near-Death Experience"

Fans are clamoring for more information about social media star Jenny 69 following the news that she had been hospitalized after a "near-death experience." Jenny announced the news on her own social media feed. Following the announcement, many people want to learn as much as they can about Jenny's current condition and how she wound up in the hospital in the first place. Here's what we know.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Laura Winham death: Family battled privacy law as sister lay dead

The family of a woman who lay dead in a flat for more than three years have told how they were unable to have any contact because of privacy laws, and how they eventually found her body. Laura Winham, 38, had schizophrenia and had refused contact with family who she...
Distractify

Bronx NYPD Captain Duarte Made Quite the Impression in 'Law & Order: SVU'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24, Episode 12. Serial dramas like Law & Order: SVU often have unexpected twists and turns, but nothing is as crazy as Captain Mike Duarte’s (Maurice Compte) arc throughout the 24th season. First introduced to us in Season 24, Episode 2, “The One You Feed,” Duarte’s story takes a surprising turn in Episode 12, “Blood Out.”
Distractify

Company Built Employees Tiny Houses Instead of Office Cubicles and TikTok Loves It

If you've ever looked inside Pixar Studios' office workspaces, there's a good chance you were gobsmacked by the setup they've got going on there. Sure, there are a lot of benefits of being a part of a production studio that's worth a whopping $7.4 billion, so of course there are going to be some amenities that many other companies aren't affording to their employees.
BBC

Relative of Harold Shipman victim hits out at life insurance advert

A relative of one of Harold Shipman's victims has condemned a life insurance firm for using an image of the serial killer in a social media advert. DeadHappy used the image with the tagline: "Life Insurance. Because you never know who your doctor might be." Shipman is believed to have...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy