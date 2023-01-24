ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Science Behind Light vs Heavy Weights for Muscle Growth

Light vs heavy weights for muscle growth? Which one is best if you want to build muscle and get stronger?. Taking into consideration numeral studies published in the past, you should know which one is best for muscle growth. Fitness trainer and Kinesiology graduate Jeremy Ethier has weighed upon the...
Five Of The Best Foods For Lowering Blood Pressure

Eating healthy foods is very important for lowering blood pressure and maintaining optimal levels. Here are five of the best foods for people with high blood pressure. Fatty fish are a great source of omega-3 fats, which can help lower blood pressure levels by reducing inflammation. Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons and grapefruits are full of vitamins and minerals that can help to keep your heart healthy. Pumpkin seeds contain a lot of nutrients that are important for blood pressure control. A 2013 study found that eating raw carrots was associated with lower blood pressure levels. Greek yogurt is packed full of minerals like potassium and calcium, which help regulate blood pressure.
How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Unstoppable Power, Strength and Muscle

Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
Hiking Fitness: The Importance of Core Stability

This blog is part of a series of posts discussing various components of hiking fitness. If you haven’t already, you’ll want to checkout the previous blogs The Importance of Strength Training and Restoring Proper Muscle Activation. Being well prepared for the trail involves more than good cardiorespiratory fitness...

