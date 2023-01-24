Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Aaron Goldsmith shares the story of his decision to stay with Mariners
There have been a number of twists and turns for Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith this offseason that he said he never expected. He didn’t expect to be a candidate this winter to be the new voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, his hometown team. He didn’t expect there to...
MyNorthwest.com
Dipoto: How Mariners plan to handle rest for J.P., pitchers’ workloads
The Jerry Dipoto Show collided with The Wheelhouse podcast Thursday morning with Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith sitting in with Brock Huard for the weekly conversation on Seattle Sports with the Mariners president of baseball operations. With the offseason winding down, Goldsmith, a fellow foodie whose last conversation with Dipoto for...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Dipoto: What a successful 2023 looks like for Kelenic; trade market update
It was a special edition of The Jerry Dipoto Show on Seattle Sports as Mike Salk was out and filling in was Mariners announcer Aaron Goldsmith, who guest-hosted Thursday’s Brock and Salk with Brock Huard. As always, Dipoto had plenty to say about his team and what’s happening in...
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer: Inside look at MLB’s evolving technology race from Mariners’ front office
A young Dave Cameron once asked his parents for a bus pass so he could go to Mariners games at the Kingdome. And that he did, guided from his South Sound home to the ballpark by a voice on the radio. “I fell in love with baseball through Dave Niehaus...
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: Why it’s crucial for Seahawks to keep OL coach Andy Dickerson
It doesn’t look like the Seahawks will be making any changes to their coaching staff. At least voluntarily. Associate head coach Sean Desai has interviewed for multiple defensive coordiantor openings this offseason, so he could potentially be on the move after one season in Seattle. But former NFL receiver...
MyNorthwest.com
What a former NFL exec thinks of Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s resurgence
It’s no secret that Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was one of the better surprises in the NFL in 2022. The 10th-year pro was a full-time starter for the first time since 2014 and led the NFL in completion percentage and was in the top eight in both yards and touchdown passes. That earned Smith Pro Bowl honors in a year that began with many pegging him as one of the worst starting QBs in the league.
MyNorthwest.com
3 Things to Watch for Kraken: Shane Wright at trade deadline, Beniers, more
They’re past the halfway point of the season and have two more home games before the Kraken are off for the NHL All-Star break. After a packed January schedule, it’s a much-needed rest for a team that has had an undisputed successful start. Seattle is in playoff position and after Wednesday’s 6-1 throttling of the Vancouver Canucks, the Kraken are back in first place of the Pacific Division.
MyNorthwest.com
Could Colts DT DeForest Buckner be a trade fit for the Seahawks?
With the Seahawks armed with extra early NFL Draft picks in April, there’s a lot of excitement around who the team will add this offseason. While those picks can be used to take college players, the Seahawks could also trade those picks for more established talent. Over the last...
MyNorthwest.com
ESPN’s Buccigross: Kraken are a playoff team, but they have one big issue
The Seattle Kraken enter Friday’s matchup with the Calgary Flames in first place in the Pacific Division and they already have more wins and standings points than they had all of last year. Seattle has 35 games to go, and the Kraken are certainly putting together a nice season...
MyNorthwest.com
Rivalry on? Fists fly as Kraken dominate in 1st win over Canucks
The first six times the Seattle Kraken met the Vancouver Canucks after joining the NHL, they fell short. And after the last of those saw the Kraken blow a two-goal lead in the third period and eventually lose 6-5 in a shootout, it was looking like Seattle was snakebit when it came to playing their neighbors from the north.
MyNorthwest.com
NFL Draft expert Zierlein: Freaky defenders that fit Seahawks
With the Seahawks’ 2022 season wrapped up, the focus turns to the offseason and especially the 2023 NFL Draft. The Seahawks have a chance to make a big splash in April as they’re armed with two picks in each of the first two rounds. And thanks to a trade with the Denver Broncos last offseason, Seattle will pick fifth overall, the highest pick of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era, which began in 2010.
Comments / 0