It’s no secret that Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was one of the better surprises in the NFL in 2022. The 10th-year pro was a full-time starter for the first time since 2014 and led the NFL in completion percentage and was in the top eight in both yards and touchdown passes. That earned Smith Pro Bowl honors in a year that began with many pegging him as one of the worst starting QBs in the league.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO