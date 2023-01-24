ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest.com

Dipoto: How Mariners plan to handle rest for J.P., pitchers’ workloads

The Jerry Dipoto Show collided with The Wheelhouse podcast Thursday morning with Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith sitting in with Brock Huard for the weekly conversation on Seattle Sports with the Mariners president of baseball operations. With the offseason winding down, Goldsmith, a fellow foodie whose last conversation with Dipoto for...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bumpus: Why it’s crucial for Seahawks to keep OL coach Andy Dickerson

It doesn’t look like the Seahawks will be making any changes to their coaching staff. At least voluntarily. Associate head coach Sean Desai has interviewed for multiple defensive coordiantor openings this offseason, so he could potentially be on the move after one season in Seattle. But former NFL receiver...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

What a former NFL exec thinks of Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s resurgence

It’s no secret that Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was one of the better surprises in the NFL in 2022. The 10th-year pro was a full-time starter for the first time since 2014 and led the NFL in completion percentage and was in the top eight in both yards and touchdown passes. That earned Smith Pro Bowl honors in a year that began with many pegging him as one of the worst starting QBs in the league.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

3 Things to Watch for Kraken: Shane Wright at trade deadline, Beniers, more

They’re past the halfway point of the season and have two more home games before the Kraken are off for the NHL All-Star break. After a packed January schedule, it’s a much-needed rest for a team that has had an undisputed successful start. Seattle is in playoff position and after Wednesday’s 6-1 throttling of the Vancouver Canucks, the Kraken are back in first place of the Pacific Division.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Could Colts DT DeForest Buckner be a trade fit for the Seahawks?

With the Seahawks armed with extra early NFL Draft picks in April, there’s a lot of excitement around who the team will add this offseason. While those picks can be used to take college players, the Seahawks could also trade those picks for more established talent. Over the last...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rivalry on? Fists fly as Kraken dominate in 1st win over Canucks

The first six times the Seattle Kraken met the Vancouver Canucks after joining the NHL, they fell short. And after the last of those saw the Kraken blow a two-goal lead in the third period and eventually lose 6-5 in a shootout, it was looking like Seattle was snakebit when it came to playing their neighbors from the north.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

NFL Draft expert Zierlein: Freaky defenders that fit Seahawks

With the Seahawks’ 2022 season wrapped up, the focus turns to the offseason and especially the 2023 NFL Draft. The Seahawks have a chance to make a big splash in April as they’re armed with two picks in each of the first two rounds. And thanks to a trade with the Denver Broncos last offseason, Seattle will pick fifth overall, the highest pick of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era, which began in 2010.
SEATTLE, WA

