A new week and a new location. this time around players will have to work around a location packed full of rocks. Collapsed Mine is the next Hot Location in Marvel Snap, and boy is it an annoying one to deal with. When it is revealed, Collapsed Mine will fill both sides of the location with rocks. They are useless, bring no power and completely clog up the lane. Decks that aren’t ready handle the rocks will have to skip a turn in order for them to be removed. Skipping a turn is rough in Marvel Snap, making this location a tough lane to win. That is, unless you plan accordingly.

2 DAYS AGO