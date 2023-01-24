Read full article on original website
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
northcountydailystar.com
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award Recipient Announced
The City of Oceanside, in collaboration with the North San Diego County NAACP, announced Ms. Satia Austin as the 2023 recipient of the City of Oceanside Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award at the annual celebration honoring Dr. King, Jr. on January 16, 2023. Like Reverend Dr. Martin Luther...
kusi.com
Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
KPBS
Point in Time homeless count crucial for North County resources
"Where did you sleep last night? Is this the first time you’ve been homeless? How long have you been homeless?" These are some of the questions volunteers set out to ask people experiencing homelessness in Thursday's county wide Point in Time homeless count. But for North County, that data...
KPBS
Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido
While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
Coast News
Oceanside committee will oversee equity, access issues at sports fields
OCEANSIDE — A newly-established standing committee will oversee matters of equity and fairness when it comes to accessing the city of Oceanside’s public sports fields and facilities. The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission established a standing committee on field and facility equity at its Jan. 10 meeting. The...
northcountydailystar.com
Hospice Medical Director Wins Award for Advancing Palliative Care
A nursing facility and hospice medical director who has served as a passionate advocate for palliative care in the San Diego region has been named the 2022 recipient of the Doris A. Howell Award for Advancing Palliative Care, presented annually by the CSU Shiley Haynes Institute for Palliative Care. A...
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: Jan. 26, 2023
Before I jump into this week’s update, I want to remind everyone that the deadline to apply for the District 2 vacancy on the City Council is coming up a week from today, Feb. 2. If you live in the district or know someone who does, please help spread the word. We are also looking for input from District 2 residents on the most important topics they would like applicants to address. (Where is District 2? See this map and select “2017 boundaries.”)
northcountydailystar.com
Friends of the Oceanside Public Library Free Classical Music Performance Feb. 4
The Oceanside Public Library and the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library are pleased to offer a classical music performance at the Oceanside Public Library on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. This free performance will be held in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms located at 330 N. Coast Highway, situated in the heart of Oceanside’s California Cultural District. Free parking is available in the Civic Center parking garage.
Teen Girl Blasts YMCA Trans Policy After Seeing a Transgender Woman Shower
A teen in San Diego is speaking out against a YMCA’s transgender inclusion policy after she encountered a naked transgender woman while showering in the women’s locker room at a San Diego location. Earlier this month, 17-year-old Rebecca Phillips was showering at the Santee facility after her swim...
The Old Library Is Now a Homeless Shelter
This post originally appeared in the Jan. 27 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox today. Subscribe here. The city’s long-vacant old Central Library is now sheltering unhoused women. Mayor Todd Gloria and others announced Thursday that the old downtown library will shelter up to 36 homeless...
Alohana Acai Bowls To Add New Spot in Oceanside
Healthy Acai Shop Planning Further Expansion in North County
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Addressing Homelessness Along the San Diego River
I’m excited to inform you that we are making progress on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to revitalize the San Diego River Park and address homelessness along this treasured waterway extending throughout our County. As you may know, the San Diego River Park runs through multiple jurisdictions including the...
Support, criticism of transgender rights at Santee City Council meeting
The burning debate over whether Christynne Wood, a transgender woman, should have been allowed to use a women’s locker room at the local YMCA continued at a Santee city council meeting Wednesday.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department Update
The Police Department welcomed seven new cadets to the post this week. The cadets are volunteers aged 15 ½ – 20 that learn about law enforcement and help the police department with various tasks and events throughout the year. The new cadets went through an orientation that included a K9 demonstration, explanation of their rules and regulations, gear issuance, a trip to the firing range and familiarization with police cars; amongst other things. Welcome aboard!
highlandernews.org
The city of Temecula takes a step backward for diversity
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Temecula City Council declared it will no longer recognize federal heritage months that celebrate and encourage cultural diversity in an attempt to “not exclude people.” Councilmember Jessica Alexander opposed the recognition of Pride month, arguing that conversations of individuals’ sexual orientations would be “dishonoring her god” and do nothing valuable for the running of Temecula. This proclamation is a step back for the city of Temecula and a stab in the back for the diverse population of Temecula.
San Diego Channel
Pet of the Week: Little Dipper
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Little Dipper. Little Dipper traveled to California along with siblings from our rescue partner in Louisiana! Now, Little Dipper would like to dip his way into your heart. A litter of eight, these precious terrier-blends are bound to steal your heart. 12-week-old Little Dipper has benefited from a foster family and is now ready to find his forever home! He is 9 pounds and may grow to be about 50 to 65 pounds. He will bring a whole lot of love to one lucky family. Could it be yours?
Coast News
SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans
REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista City Council Postponed Deliberation for District 3 Appointment
The Chula Vista City Council postponed its decision on Tuesday to appoint one of the ten final applicants o fill the District 3 vacancy after several hours of hearing comments from the public and interviewing. The four elected officials on the city council agreed to schedule a special meeting on...
chulavistatoday.com
Wyyerd Fiber launched service in National City and Chula Vista
A new fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider is available to Chula Vista and National City Residents. Wyyerd Fiber recently launched in Chula Vista and National City to provide a full suite of fast and reliable wire-based internet service to residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners including government and education entities.
seniorresource.com
Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near San Diego
Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near San Diego then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near San Diego.
