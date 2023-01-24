Read full article on original website
local21news.com
PSP searching for missing PA man last seen in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a missing man last seen in Fulton Township. Police say Thomas Caldwell, 59-years-old, is originally from Chester County and hasn't been seen since Jan. 22 when he was on the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway. According to...
Suicides by pact are rare, but do more often involve family members, as in York County case
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7:48 p.m. Thursday with comments from Dr. Bart Andrews, a psychologist who leads a crisis intervention network in St. Louis, Mo. Suicide by pact, like that determined by York County Coroner Pam Gay in the wake of a murder-suicide in West Manchester Township Wednesday, is a pretty rare occurrence that has been little researched.
local21news.com
Family found dead in York Co. part of pre-planned double homicide-suicide, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We are learning more about a death investigation in York County where police found a family dead. The York County Coroner says it was a planned homicide and suicide. An adult woman and her parents were found shot to death at a home off...
local21news.com
Crews on scene battling barn blaze in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently on scene trying to subdue a raging fire that damaged a barn earlier Friday. According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the scene at around 12:37 p.m. for reports of a barn fire. The fire, which happened on the first block...
local21news.com
Man allegedly points gun at neighbor in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested one man after they say he came out of his home and pointed a firearm at his neighbor. According to Pennsylvania State Police in York, on Thursday at around 5:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of Cross Roads Ave., officials received a report from a neighbor who stated 37-year-old Timothy Kauffman pointed a gun at him.
pahomepage.com
Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner
Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner. Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. A conversation...
local21news.com
Third alarm wood pile fire rips through business in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Crews are currently on scene working to put out a raging fire that grew after a wood pile caught fire inside a large commercial building. According to emergency dispatch, the fire, which was initially a first alarm fire that was quickly upgraded to a third alarm, started from a wood pile that had been burning.
WGAL
Police incident in York County
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
local21news.com
Former employee accused of stealing almost $5,000 in lottery tickets in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A former Turkey Hill employee in Denver, PA, has been charged after police say she stole over $4,600 worth of lottery tickets. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58-years-old, worked at the Turkey Hill on the 2500 block of North Reading Road between August and November of 2022 according to police.
3 died in central Pa. backyard during ‘family event,’ police say
Three people whose bodies were found Wednesday in the backyard of their York County home died in a “family event,” police said Thursday. James A. Daub, 62; Deborah A. Daub, 59; and Morgan E. Daub, 26, were found dead around 11:15 a.m. at 2098 Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township, police said. Police said a neighbor had called 911 and requested a welfare check.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
pahomepage.com
Suspects wanted for allegedly installing skimming device on York County ATM
Suspects wanted for allegedly installing skimming device on York County ATM. Suspects wanted for allegedly installing skimming …. Suspects wanted for allegedly installing skimming device on York County ATM. Tyre Nichols video 3. Plans to mandate AEDs at school sporting events. Plans to mandate AEDs at school sporting events. From...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release statement about incident in York County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home on Thursday afternoon in York County. PSP Troop J said they received a call from a man saying his neighbor on the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue in East Hopewell Township had pointed a gun at him. Troopers responded to the...
local21news.com
Woman charged after almost choking out victim in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been charged after almost choking out and threatening to kill someone in Manheim Township according to police. Police say the incident happened around midnight Jan. 16 when Desire Buch, 22, was confronted by the victim after being seen having intimate relations with the victim's friend.
abc27.com
York County man charged with terroristic threats after alleged incident
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a York County man after he pointed a firearm at his neighbor. State Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at around 5:15 p.m,. PSP York was contacted by a man stating that his neighbor had pointed a firearm at him. Troopers responded and made contact with the man.
WGAL
Route 30 reopens after vehicle fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down part of Route 30 Friday morning in Lancaster County. Route 30 eastbound was shut down between the exits for Prospect Road and Mountville. There were major delays for the morning commute. The scene has been cleared and traffic is returning...
WGAL
Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
Family Dies In Murder-Suicide Pact In West Manchester Twp. Backyard: Coroner
A family of three was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in their backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. James A. Daub, 62, Deborah A. Daub, 59, and Morgan E. Daub, 26 of 2098 Loman Avenue, were identified as the people found dead, according to an update…
abc27.com
Pedestrian accident closed US 322 east in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT and the Swatara Township Police Department, an accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on 322 east closed all lanes on the evening of Jan. 27, in Dauphin County. The accident happened between the exits for Penhar Drive,...
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
