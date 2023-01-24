Read full article on original website
Related
Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher
"I don't want to share my life or my house with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex," said Amber Rose as she explained why she wants to stay single Amber Rose is single and plans on keeping it that way. During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared her thoughts on how...
Nia Long Is 'Never Telling' Who She Wants to Date Next amid Breakup from Ime Udoka
"I have my eye on one person," Nia Long said on The Drew Barrymore Show as she and Barrymore discussed their dating lives Nia Long is keeping her secret crush under wraps. The You People actress, 52, was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday when Barrymore revealed she's been secretly dating people for years without any media attention. Long then shared a secret of her own. "I have my eye on one person," she said before making it clear she's "not saying" who. She added, "I'm...
Channing Tatum Raves About His Relationship with Magic Mike 3 Costar Salma Hayek: 'We Are Besties'
"Salma and I talk about everything," the actor told PEOPLE Wednesday night at the premiere of Magic Mike's Last Dance in Miami Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek are two peas in a pod. Tatum, 42, returns as a stripper in Magic Mike's Last Dance, the upcoming highly anticipated third installment of the Magic Mike franchise costarring Academy Award nominee Hayek, 56. And the two certainly hit it off, both onscreen and off. "I have emotions in the film, and Salma and I talk about everything," Tatum, in an all-black suit...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa is comparing pregnancies with mom Teresa Young ahead of welcoming her baby boy Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to meet her baby boy. The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, is spending time with family in the lead-up to welcoming her first baby. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, El Moussa stands in pajamas next to mom Teresa Young as she reflected on becoming a mom herself. In a second photo included in the post, Teresa can be seen at 9 months pregnant, awaiting Heather's...
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Frankie: 'I'm a Girl Daddy'
"Dreams come true," the S.W.A.T. actor wrote as he introduced his newborn daughter to the world Shemar Moore is introducing his baby girl to the world! The S.W.A.T. actor, 52, shared the first photo of newborn daughter Frankie in an Instagram post Wednesday celebrating her arrival. "FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" the proud new dad began the caption to his photo, where he holds the newborn close to his face. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I'm...
Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies
Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation. In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Longtime friends Tom Brady and David Beckham got together for dinner in Miami with their daughters, Vivian and Harper, in tow Tom Brady and David Beckham can't get enough quality time with their daughters. The two proud dads and sports icons got together with their little girls, the NFL star's 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11. Both athletes shared photos from the night on their Instagram Story Friday. In the photo, Harper stands in front of her dad, who has an arm around her as he sits next...
Sultan of Brunei's Daughter Princess Azemah Marries Her First Cousin in Week-Long Wedding
Princess 'Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah married Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkian in a opulent wedding crowned by a three-day ceremony It's a royal wedding in Brunei — that of Princess 'Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah and Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkiah. Princess 'Azemah, 38, is the daughter of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and wedding festivities began in the independent sultanate on the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia on Jan. 8. Prince Bahar is the son of the sultan's brother Prince Jefri Bolkiah, making the couple first cousins, Tatler reported. The event began in the Banquet Hall...
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Mia Bella: Photos
The Jersey Shore star and his Laurens Cosmetics founder wife are parents of two after welcoming a baby girl, who joins their toddler son Romeo Reign Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino are officially parents of two! The Jersey Shore: Family Reunion stars have welcomed their second baby, a daughter, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. Mike and Lauren welcomed Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Baby Mia arrived at 8:22 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 15 oz. at birth. The couple's new addition joins big brother Romeo Reign,...
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'
Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson Worried Smash Duet Was a 'Terrible Song' — but 'We Had a Little Fun'
"Of course I would do a reboot," Katharine McPhee told Jennifer Hudson of her former NBC musical drama Smash, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 Jennifer Hudson and Katharine McPhee are taking a walk down musical memory lane. The American Idol alums reminisced about Hudson's three-episode guest arc on McPhee's NBC show Smash in 2013 as the latter appeared Friday on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It was so much fun," McPhee, 38, recalled of the experience. "I remember we were all so excited that Jennifer was coming." McPhee starred as...
Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Dating While Famous: 'It Feels Pretty Weird to Be Watched'
On her High Low podcast, Ratajkowski dove into the negative aspects of dating Emily Ratajkowski is single and ready to mingle — just not with everyone watching. The model, author and activist got candid about her experiences dating in the public eye on the most recent episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata. Ratajkowski, who was recently spotted with comedian Eric Andre after cutting things off with Pete Davidson, said she doesn't really get used to the entire world knowing who she just went on a date with. "I've...
John Legend Says His Secret to Good Skin Is Showering with Chrissy Teigen: 'Not to Get Too Graphic'
Legend told The Cut that water, sleep and shower time with his wife are the keys to glowing skin John Legend has a few skincare secrets up his sleeve. One of them is not doing it alone. The "All of Me" singer opened up to The Cut about his new personal care brand Loved01, telling the outlet that his skincare routine hinges on sharing showers with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Legend, 44, shared that using skincare and shower time to bond with your loved ones — like his brand's name...
wonderwall.com
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news
'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
Nikki Bella Was 'Very Honest' with Husband Artem About Wearing Wedding Dress from John Cena Engagement
"That dress to me represented who I am," the WWE ambassador tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview Nikki Bella is getting real about telling her now-husband Artem Chigvintsev about wanting to wear a dress to their wedding she bought while engaged to ex John Cena. "I was very honest with Artem," Bella, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively about talking to Chigvintsev about wearing the dress. The dress discussion is captured in the premiere episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airing Thursday, Jan. 26 on E!. "I came to him...
Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17
Octavia Spencer and her The Help costar Sissy Spacek go way back. The Oscar winner revealed on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week that Spacek had "actually" remembered Spencer before they starred in the 2011 film The Help together. Spencer had previously worked as...
Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters called off their union after 12 days in 2020 before officially filing paperwork, and he says the money is "for her, whether she needs it or not" Pamela Anderson's short-lived husband Jon Peters is leaving behind a large sum for her in his will. The Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for 12 days back in 2020, though she later clarified that they were never legally married but remained friends. In a new interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, said of Peters, "He's great and has...
Princess Charlene Steps Out with Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for Boat Burning Tradition
Prince Albert missed the beginning of festivities celebrating Monaco's patron saint amid a third diagnosis of COVID-19 — but sported a mask for Friday's appearance With Prince Albert diagnosed with COVID-19 for the third time, Princess Charlene led the traditional boat burning ritual commemorating Monaco's patron saint, St. Devote, with her children. Dressed in a brown coat and matching suit, Princess Charlene — who celebrated her 45th birthday this week — greeted locals before leading 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella into a chapel, where they...
Octavia Spencer Says She's 'Felt More Racism' in L.A. Than Back Home in Alabama: 'I Was an Anomaly'
After moving to Los Angeles in the '90s, Octavia Spencer says she experienced racism on Rodeo Drive that was "right out of Pretty Woman" Octavia Spencer said that she "felt more racism when I first moved" to Los Angeles than she ever did in her southern hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, as she appeared on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week. "I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history," explained the Oscar winner, 52. "I think everywhere has problems." RELATED: Octavia Spencer Mourns...
People
390K+
Followers
67K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0