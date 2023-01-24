Read full article on original website
10 Best Michigan Restaurants for 2023
Michigan has some fantastic locally-owned restaurants. It goes without saying that we are tops when it comes to cuisine. So, what are the top-rated restaurants in each of Michigan’s biggest cities?. Yelp has fresh reviews up, and we’ve scoured the site to find the No. 1 rated Michigan restaurants...
DBusiness Daily Update: Algonac Resident Wins 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor in Fair Lane Sweepstakes, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Algonac Resident Wins 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor in Fair Lane Sweepstakes, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never Knew
Detroit, Michigan, is a city known for its contributions to the automobile industry and its rich musical heritage. But did you know that Detroit has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
These Are Michigan’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists
It’s arrived: the six-month period when the restaurant industry waits with bated breath to learn who will take home a rarefied James Beard Award. On Wednesday, January 25, the James Beard Foundation’s committee revealed its semifinalists — otherwise known as the “long list” — in chef, restaurant, and bar categories for what’s widely considered the Academy Awards of the food world. Thirteen Michigan names are in the running this year.
Carriage rides, ice sculptures and fire art: 5 things to do this weekend in metro Detroit
With snow on the ground and possibly more on the way, sledding and skiing aren't the only options for enjoying the season this weekend. Several winter festivals are planned across the region, with horse drawn carriage rides, ice sculptures, fire artistry, snowshoeing and firepits among the attractions. Here are some things to do...
Delve into the history of Hudson’s
A new, 547-page book on Hudson’s, the venerable downtown Detroit department store, drips with nostalgia. For Detroiters, the store’s name is in league with other iconic brands like Faygo, Vernors, Sanders confections and Better Made. In “Hudson’s: Detroit’s World-Famous Department Store,” author Bruce Allen Kopytek explains the history...
Michigan Made Winter Market, Winterfest, birding, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Find products crafted in The Mitten, explore Belle Isle, and more this weekend. (Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com) Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. Browse products made right here in The...
Detroit’s DENCAP Expands via Acquisition, Grows to 150 Dental Offices
DENCAP Dental Plans, a Detroit-based provider of dental insurance coverage plans for groups and individuals and one of Michigan’s largest dental maintenance organizations (DMO), has announced the acquisition of Warren-based […] The post Detroit’s DENCAP Expands via Acquisition, Grows to 150 Dental Offices appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member
Dickinson Wright, a full-service law firm based in Detroit, has elected seven new member attorneys in the firm’s Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy offices: Juliet Boyd, Deborah Germany, Adam Grant, […] The post Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
New Meijer Grocery stores now open in Lake Orion, Macomb
Shoppers in Lake Orion and Macomb on Thursday were the first to experience Meijer's newest store concept. The Grand Rapids-based retailer known for its supercenters, on Thursday opened two new smaller format grocery stores. These new concept stores, called Meijer Grocery, are aimed at convenience in metro Detroit. “As a...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Watch Michigan zoo animals romp in the snow
ROYAL OAK, MI – A snowstorm swept through the Detroit area this week, dumping eight inches of the fluffy white stuff on Royal Oak – and some of the animals at the Detroit Zoo couldn’t be happier. All week, the zoo has been sharing photos and videos...
White House adviser touts Detroit's Jump Start as 'national model'
White House senior adviser Gene Sperling joined Mayor Mike Duggan on Friday in announcing a federally funded program to help unemployed Detroiters reenter the workforce at Durfee Innovation Society. Jump Start, which launches Tuesday, will use $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay participants and incentivize 18...
Earlier sunrises, later sunsets -- Here's how much daylight Metro Detroit is gaining each day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If the cold, snow, and darkness have you down, there's a bit of positivity – we are gaining daylight every day. Sunrises are getting earlier, while sunsets are getting later. From this point forward, we gain more than 2 minutes of day length daily. Through...
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
