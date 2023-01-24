ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

wrif.com

10 Best Michigan Restaurants for 2023

Michigan has some fantastic locally-owned restaurants. It goes without saying that we are tops when it comes to cuisine. So, what are the top-rated restaurants in each of Michigan’s biggest cities?. Yelp has fresh reviews up, and we’ve scoured the site to find the No. 1 rated Michigan restaurants...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
DETROIT, MI
Eater

These Are Michigan’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists

It’s arrived: the six-month period when the restaurant industry waits with bated breath to learn who will take home a rarefied James Beard Award. On Wednesday, January 25, the James Beard Foundation’s committee revealed its semifinalists — otherwise known as the “long list” — in chef, restaurant, and bar categories for what’s widely considered the Academy Awards of the food world. Thirteen Michigan names are in the running this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Delve into the history of Hudson’s

A new, 547-page book on Hudson’s, the venerable downtown Detroit department store, drips with nostalgia. For Detroiters, the store’s name is in league with other iconic brands like Faygo, Vernors, Sanders confections and Better Made. In “Hudson’s: Detroit’s World-Famous Department Store,” author Bruce Allen Kopytek explains the history...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE

