ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidernj.com

Menendez Picks a Horse in the West New York Contest (VIDEO)

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) tonight formally endorsed his old friend former U.S. Rep. Albio Sires (D-8) in the developing West New York contest. Addressing a crowd of at least 500 people at the Graycliff in Moonachie, Menendez talked up Sires, who wants to return to the office of mayor after retiring from the United States Congress.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Rockin’ Fundraiser For Cirillo’s “WNY Forward” Slate

Upwards of 400 plus supporters packed the Las Palmas Restaurant on Thursday night for West New York Commissioner and Mayoral hopeful Cosmo Cirillo and his “WNY Forward” slate of Commission candidates’ fundraiser. Saying his ticket “is West New York;” his ticket represents the community inside of “this...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez running for commissioner on Roque’s slate

West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez, 49, will be running for commissioner on former Mayor Felix Roque’s slate, their campaign announced this morning. “My mission and priority as the upcoming commissioner/mayor is to work ‘hand in hand’ with West New York’s finest, our brave women and men in blue, the West New York Police Department,” Roque, who served two terms as mayor between 2011 and 2019, said in a statement.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
insidernj.com

Who will Prevail in West New York?

Hudson County thrives on the occasional political contest to assert and reassert power and will pack the most into a local collision in any of its towns as a statement of countywide chessboard authority. North Bergen and Union City have been the twin solidified powers, respectively the realms of warlords...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
insidernj.com

Who Should Succeed Senator Sandra Cunningham?

The expected retirement of state Senator Sandra Cunningham has created a political kerfuffle in LD31. In LD-31, there is increasing speculation that veteran incumbent state Senator Sandy Cunningham (pictured, above) will not pursue reelection. Sources say John Minella, aide to Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, would likely fill the vacancy, with Commissioner Bill O’Dea slated as a longer-term replacement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ARTnews

Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown

Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another ­hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters

Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insidernj.com

DeGise Pleads Guilty, Receives Fine, Suspended License

Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. In addition, her driver’s license will be suspended for a year. DeGise (pictured above in a photo by Al Sullivan) made her first — and possibly only — court appearance today in Essex County, in connection with last summer’s hit-and-run with a bicyclist.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants

A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval

GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Newark school board moves to hire its own lawyer amid superintendent controversy

Members of the Newark Board of Education took a step toward hiring a lawyer to represent them exclusively to ensure that they receive trusted legal advice. The lawyer would be in addition to the general counsel for the Newark Public Schools district, whose duties are much broader and include representing the superintendent and other members of the administration.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy