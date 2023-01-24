MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A central Indiana man was arrested in Marshall County after police say he was running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31. Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff`s Department were called around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 on reports of a man who was walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31. Dispatch also received reports of the same man running out in front of moving vehicles.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO