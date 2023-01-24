ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

South Bend Common Councilmember calls for help in Clerk controversy

A member of the South Bend Common Council is asking for Indiana's Public Access Counselor to weigh-in on the controversy at the City Clerk's Office. As ABC57 reported, Council President Sharon McBride canceled Monday night's council meeting, claiming City Clerk Dawn Jones failed to post proper public notice of the meeting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Councilmember Karen White responds to council meeting cancellation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, South Bend Common Council Member Karen White issued a statement voicing support for the cancelation of Monday night’s council meeting and went on to suggest a state counselor be brought in to clarify government roles. Earlier this month, the Common Council temporarily...
SOUTH BEND, IN
max983.net

Bremen Town Council Holds Discussion Concerning Driving Privilege Cards

The Bremen Town Council members heard a request from La Voz Unida to pass a resolution that would endorse legislation in Indiana that paves the way to the establishment of a process through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in order for undocumented Indiana residents to obtain driving privilege cards. Senate...
BREMEN, IN
abc57.com

Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes

Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
GARY, IN
WNDU

Doulos Chapel argues with city for tax exemption status on water bill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend church is in hot water for failing to pay its water bill. Or, in this case, for refusing to pay its water bill. “We’ve had calls of people saying hey, we’ll put up the money, and I tell them it’s not about the money,” said Doulos Chapel Pastor Mario Sims. “This is not; this is about a principal here, that you’re charging a church, and you’ve done it for years knowing the church is a not-for-profit.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A central Indiana man was arrested in Marshall County after police say he was running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31. Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff`s Department were called around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 on reports of a man who was walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31. Dispatch also received reports of the same man running out in front of moving vehicles.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Michigan Dept. of Health expands opioid health home services to Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph counties

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is expanding its opioid services to multiple Michiana counties. Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties are part of the state’s most recent expansion of the Opioid Health Home Initiative. The program works to help coordinate care for Medicaid users who suffer from opioid use disorder.
MICHIGAN STATE

