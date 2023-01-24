Read full article on original website
WNDU
South Bend Common Council seeks citizen applications for standing committees
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council is looking for residents to serve on standing committees. The city is looking for citizen members to serve across 10 different committees. To serve on a standing committee, you must: have lived in South Bend for at least a year,...
abc57.com
South Bend Common Councilmember calls for help in Clerk controversy
A member of the South Bend Common Council is asking for Indiana's Public Access Counselor to weigh-in on the controversy at the City Clerk's Office. As ABC57 reported, Council President Sharon McBride canceled Monday night's council meeting, claiming City Clerk Dawn Jones failed to post proper public notice of the meeting.
WNDU
Councilmember Karen White responds to council meeting cancellation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, South Bend Common Council Member Karen White issued a statement voicing support for the cancelation of Monday night’s council meeting and went on to suggest a state counselor be brought in to clarify government roles. Earlier this month, the Common Council temporarily...
max983.net
Bremen Town Council Holds Discussion Concerning Driving Privilege Cards
The Bremen Town Council members heard a request from La Voz Unida to pass a resolution that would endorse legislation in Indiana that paves the way to the establishment of a process through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in order for undocumented Indiana residents to obtain driving privilege cards. Senate...
WNDU
Pokagon Band presents $860K in checks for city services, community development
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi held a check presentation ceremony Thursday morning at its Four Winds Casino in South Bend. It’s all part of their community engagement plan to provide funds for local nonprofits and city development projects. “We’re celebrating a partnership between the...
max983.net
Plymouth Police Department Assistant Chief Mark Owen presented with Key to the City
Article submitted by Jamie Fleury, The Pilot News Staff Writer. Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter presented Plymouth Police Department (PPD) Assistant Chief Mark Owen with a Key to the City during the Plymouth Common Council meeting Monday evening. Having served Plymouth since 1994, Officer Owen will be retiring from PPD on January 30.
abc57.com
Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
WNDU
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
WNDU
State bill seeks funding for stadium expansion, convention center at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Details of plans to improve and expand South Bend’s baseball stadium are trickling out now that a bill moving through the Indiana legislature could open up the funding floodgates. In the past 10 years, Four Winds Field has drawn some 3.2 million visitors to...
WNDU
South Bend Community School Corp. adds cutting-edge, electric buses to fleet
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation has added two brand-new, 100% zero emission electric school buses to their fleet. “Oh, it’s exciting, you know, technology, if you don’t embrace it, you’re going to fall behind,” said SBCSC Assistant Transportaion Director, Bob Durm.
abc57.com
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
WNDU
Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools to be held at Compton Family Ice Arena
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation’s 2023 graduation ceremonies will be held at the University of Notre Dame’s Compton Family Ice Arena. The graduations will take place from June 8-10 at the following times:. Thursday, June 8. Adams High School: 6 p.m. Friday,...
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes
Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
WNDU
Doulos Chapel argues with city for tax exemption status on water bill
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend church is in hot water for failing to pay its water bill. Or, in this case, for refusing to pay its water bill. “We’ve had calls of people saying hey, we’ll put up the money, and I tell them it’s not about the money,” said Doulos Chapel Pastor Mario Sims. “This is not; this is about a principal here, that you’re charging a church, and you’ve done it for years knowing the church is a not-for-profit.”
WNDU
Two South Bend developments awarded millions in low-income housing tax credits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New developments for some...new developments. Two firms building in South Bend will be able to save a lot of money after earning low-income housing tax credits for their future projects. These incentives only go to projects that promise to build affordable housing units, which is the...
WNDU
Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A central Indiana man was arrested in Marshall County after police say he was running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31. Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff`s Department were called around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 on reports of a man who was walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31. Dispatch also received reports of the same man running out in front of moving vehicles.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
Store Space coming to South Bend
Holladay Properties is converting 39,990-square-feet of space in South Bend into a self-storage facility. The post Store Space coming to South Bend appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
WNDU
Michigan Dept. of Health expands opioid health home services to Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph counties
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is expanding its opioid services to multiple Michiana counties. Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties are part of the state’s most recent expansion of the Opioid Health Home Initiative. The program works to help coordinate care for Medicaid users who suffer from opioid use disorder.
