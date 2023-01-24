ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

mocomotive.com

1.24.23 – Texas Ticket

Today’s Co – Host Cari Jo Parham – https://carijoparham.jpar.com/. The Texas Ticket Show has put a special episode together for Conroe and Montgomery County that is sure to get your boots back on. Join us Friday’s for our newest episodes (new uploads every Friday) Friday 27, 2023 We are glad to have as our musical guest, for your listening pleasure we present Harley Ray Also joining in this episode Mike Bilansky aka DJ MIKE our resident “Country Spin Dr” owner, entertainer, DJ of DanceTimeinTexas and StarsOverTexasTV.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas

Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KAGS

TXB Store breaks ground on future store location in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The population in the Bryan-College Station area has grown exponentially over the years, attracting different businesses to settle in the area. The upscale convenience store company Texas Born, also known as TXB, broke ground in Bryan near the Candlewood Suites Hotel this morning, making way for new economic opportunities.
BRYAN, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Trish My Esthetician) Several businesses have opened in Tomball and Magnolia. Check out what they are below. Chase Bank opened a second Magnolia location Dec. 20 in the newly developed Magnolia Place Shopping...
TOMBALL, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

An old bus station for sale could transform the area between Houston’s Midtown and Downtown

The Greyhound Bus station south of the Pierce Elevated freeway has a lease which ends in October 2024 and is now for sale. Real estate company Cushman & Wakefield announced earlier this month that they will be marketing the property on behalf of Twenty Lake Holdings, a real estate investment firm. Surrounding the site, there are new developments which include residential high rises, mid-rise multifamily, grocers, restaurants, and bars.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

The state of Homelessness and its impact to Houston-area businesses

HOUSTON – The Coalition For The Homeless wrapped up its annual multi-day count Friday of the homeless population across three counties. Downtown Houston was among the areas included. One business in the area said the proximity of homeless tents can be an eyesore and has sparked safety concerns among its customers.
HOUSTON, TX
houston-today.com

Canfor closing its Houston mill in April

Canfor is closing its Houston mill in early spring, citing weak markets making its continued operation uneconomical. A statement released by the company this afternoon is calling the closure temporary, saying there is a plan to rebuild the facility with newer equipment but that it hinges on approval by Canfor’s board of directors.
HOUSTON, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America

Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
TEXAS STATE
mocomotive.com

Happy Update To Sweet Kitty After Apartment Fire

Montgomery County Hospital District is so happy to share some uplifting news in the aftermath of an apartment fire in South Montgomery County yesterday. District Chiefs Ashley Fillmore & Travis Clay used a specialized pet oxygen mask to revive a kitten suffering from smoke inhalation. The kitten made a full…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Deerbrook Mall | Shopping mall in Humble, Texas

To make strategic purchases, it is better to have a good site where you can find everything you want for your home and closet. That said, we invite you to visit the Deerbrook Mall, where you can find department stores, boutiques, restaurants, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping Stores:...
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

Photos: Dozens of dogs rescued in Pasadena tornadoes need forever homes

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Humane Society is asking for the community’s help with fostering and adoption after rescuing more than 28 dogs in Pasadena, TX. The animals were taken from the Pasadena Animal Shelter, which suffered severe damage in the recent tornado on January 24. The shelter said Wednesday...
HOUSTON, TX

