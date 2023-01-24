ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessamine County, KY

Bicyclist dies after being hit by semi truck in Jessamine County

By Karla Ward, Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

A bicyclist died after a collision with a semi truck in Jessamine County Tuesday morning.

The collision happened on U.S. 27 near Shun Pike just before 6 a.m. A representative of the Nicholasville Police Department said the bicyclist was riding just inside the right lane of traffic when he was hit by the northbound truck, which did not have a trailer attached.

Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes identified the man who died as Kevin Etherton, 59, of Nicholasville.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

