Bicyclist dies after being hit by semi truck in Jessamine County

A bicyclist died after a collision with a semi truck in Jessamine County Tuesday morning.

The collision happened on U.S. 27 near Shun Pike just before 6 a.m. A representative of the Nicholasville Police Department said the bicyclist was riding just inside the right lane of traffic when he was hit by the northbound truck, which did not have a trailer attached.

Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes identified the man who died as Kevin Etherton, 59, of Nicholasville.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.