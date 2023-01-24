ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Technological failures and flops challenge users of all ages

By Constance Alexander
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago

I swipe my card. Nothing happens. The young man behind the counter says, “Try again.”

Still nothing.

Immediately I feel guilty, sure I did something wrong.

He taps a few keys on his console and frowns at the screen. Nada. He unplugs the modem and we wait. In the uneasy silence, a blush creeps from his collar to his jawbone and cheeks, finally resting on the tips of his earlobes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449Gl5_0kPumqb200
Constance Alexander

Other maneuvers fail. Customers stack up behind me.

“I’m not supposed to be working alone tonight,” the clerk says as he reaches for his phone. On the other end, the boss seems to be of little help.

One by one, customers drop their purchases and leave, some of them muttering, others loudly irate.

Attempting to comfort him I blurt, “Happens to me all the time.”

He keeps trying but eventually, I realize my presence, however empathetic, is not helping, so I give up too and head elsewhere.

Techno-failures and flops happen to everyone, but reactions run the gamut from active problem-solving to self-recrimination and every shade of gray in between. According to the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), more than 90% of Americans have internet access, with 77% reporting broadband access at home. Moreover, with 90% of the world‘s data generated between 2019 and today and still accelerating, keeping pace with technology is increasingly essential at work, at home, no matter what your age.

Take, for example, a woman in her early 50s who runs a thriving at-home business. She admits she has tried to stay current with technology, “but it moves so fast! I’m fortunate my husband is a tech nerd. I have to keep up just to be able to turn on the lights in my house.”

A younger reader from Paducah insists, “I am fine with phones, computers, software, apps and Uconnect, but if you want to blow my mind, dump a pile of these in my lap.” (She includes a photo of three TV remotes that drive her mad.)

A woman from New Jersey confesses to using an “old” (six years) cellphone. She declared, “I just got notice from my iPhone telling me I hadn’t backed it up for 411 weeks. I didn’t know I had to, and why tell me now?”

A New Yorker cartoon presents a typical dilemma in an exchange between two mourners graveside. One explains to the other, “In order to make an appointment, he first had to update his operating system, download an app, get a username, choose a password, log in to a health portal, navigate to messages and write his doctor … By then,” she declares, “it was too late.”

To solve such problems, a former Forest Service worker advises, “Read Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance,” while a Florida retiree recommends saying “eff it” every now and then.

A university development administrator looks at her parents, ages 76 and 80, as role models. “I feel like such a dinosaur,” she says, “because they do TV streaming and I still am clueless about it.”

A librarian from Ithaca, New York, also overcame aging-induced inertia. She reports that the people in her building, all seniors, “think of me as some sort of wunderkind with technology.”

She goes on to reveal that she gladly retired 10 years ago. “… because the tech constantly changed … Ten years ago!” she exclaimed, “an eternity in tech time.”

A globetrotter from Murray tells of a techno-tragedy that occurred on a two-week cruise to South Africa. Her phone blew into the water and was never recovered. “Unfortunately, my camera fell out of my coat pocket on the bus after the safari,” she added, “so I didn’t even have a way to take pictures.”

When she landed in Nashville, her immediate mission was to purchase a new phone. “I felt like a piece of me was missing without my phone. Everything is connected to it.”

A 30-something artist from Milwaukee explores another issue. “Tech in the art world is an interesting topic,” she remarks. “What I’ve observed from those conversations is that tech is simply just another tool. But if you don’t stay informed you become obsolete from that conversation.”

She goes on to explain, “In the workplace, your job depends on you needing to speak the language of your co-workers. As a teacher, you need to speak the language of your students. And perhaps, scariest of all, as a parent you have to navigate all sorts of new and ever-evolving technologies that can torment your children.”

Help is available at every turn, but users of all ages need to access them. One place to begin is AARP, which offers online articles and videos in a Personal Technology Resource Center. Some of the topics include titles like “What You Need (And Don’t) to Make Your Home Smart,” and “Smartwatches Track Fitness and Move to Monitoring Health.”

To build in-demand job skills, another AARP lifeline provides a systematic approach to acquiring technical skills that make you workplace ready.

For Luddites and techno-deniers, a possible approach comes from a retired Kentucky state worker. “Be good to your grandchildren or other people in your life under 30 years of age,” she advises. “They have the answers to the mysteries of technology.”

This column first appeared in the Northern Kentucky Tribune and is republished here with permission.

Constance Alexander

Columnist at Northern Kentucky Tribune

Constance Alexander is a columnist, award-winning poet and playwright, and President of INTEXCommunications in Murray. She is a board member for Hoptown Chronicle.

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Millennials Are Finally Buying Houses... And Making Them Ugly

There’s a war raging all around us, and the battlefield is recently renovated houses. On one side are the excited, young homeowners, eager to transform the fixer-up they bought into their dream home. On the other side, there’s… pretty much everyone else, furious and horrified at the sight of the original hardwood replaced with slate-colored vinyl flooring, or vintage bath fixtures ripped out and modernized into a vision in chrome and off-white marble.
Harper's Bazaar

What is 'lucky girl' syndrome and does it actually work?

If you're a regular scroller on social media, chances are you might have seen videos of young women confidently proclaiming how lucky they are; that everything always goes right for them. 'Lucky girl syndrome' is the latest trend doing the rounds online, with the concept being that if you repeatedly tell the universe how fortunate you are, that you will be rewarded with that promotion, proposal or pay rise, depending on what you're wishing for.
Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
maloriesadventures.com

Simple But Effective Ways To Avoid Overpacking

I’m not embarrassed to admit it — I’m a chronic overpacker. It seems like I never have any control when it comes to deciding what I will actually need. That’s especially fun when I arrive at the airport and learn that my suitcase is too heavy and that I have to pay some extra fees. Because I’m so notorious for overpacking, I decided a while ago that I would try to work through this habit of mine. I started researching ways to pack smarter and lighter, even if I adopt a doomsday mentality before every trip. Here are the best tips that I have found.
HAWAII STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy