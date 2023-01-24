ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
bvmsports.com

Jaiden Fields, sister of Bears QB, inks NIL deal with WWE

ATHENS, Ga. (BVM) – Georgia softball star Jaiden Fields, sister of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, is among the WWE’s third class of its “Next In Line” program. The name, image and likeness agreement “serves to recruit and develop potential superstars and further enhances WWE’s talent development process.”
CHICAGO, IL
bvmsports.com

Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick?

Filed under: NFL Draft Red Zone Play Texans Analysis Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick? Is it worth it? Really? By Mike Bullock@RedZonePlay Jan 26, 2023, 10:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Poll: Should…
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach

Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports Chicago

One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023

The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Exponent

Quinn To Remain With Cowboys: 'It's Big For Us'

FRISCO, TX — Huge news has just been delivered to the Dallas Cowboys. Dan Quinn, one of the most respected and sought-after football minds in the entire NFL, has notified head coach Mike McCarthy and the front office that he will remain defensive coordinator for the Cowboys in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Former Detroit Lions Player Dies At 25

Football fans woke up to saddening news this Thursday morning.  Jessie Lemonier, a 25-year-old former Detroit Lions and Liberty University linebacker, has reportedly passed away.  In light of the tragic development, the Lions released a statement today. "We are shocked and saddened to ...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Ex-NFL Running Back Lands Head Coaching Job

Former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley is getting a second chance at being a head coach.  On Thursday morning, Wheatley was introduced as the head coach of Wayne State's football team.  Wheatley, 51, spent this past season as the running backs coach for the Broncos. It's safe to say he's ...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy