Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Mike Golic Swats the Idea of Trading Justin Fields to Draft a QB
Mike Golic swats the idea of trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of recording the worst record in the NFL last season. Some outsiders took this information an extra step past a bona...
What Mel Kiper Says About Bears Trading Justin Fields
The dean of NFL draft analysts compared Justin Fields to this year's QB crop while speaking with AM-1000's Waddle & Silvy.
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25
Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games with the Lions in 2021 and recently signed with the USFL, has died at the age of 25, the team announced.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Cowboys ‘Promise’ to Jalen Ramsey? A $50M Trade Idea
Should the Cowboys pay the price to trade for the cap-strapped Rams’ Jalen Ramsey?
Quinn returning to lead defense as Cowboys shuffle coaches
FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — A shuffling of the coaching staff for the Dallas Cowboys won't include defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is returning after another year of receiving interest from teams seeking head coaches. Coach Mike McCarthy said the club's decision not to renew the contracts of...
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with some pretty big news leaving the final media session of the year.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Jaiden Fields, sister of Bears QB, inks NIL deal with WWE
ATHENS, Ga. (BVM) – Georgia softball star Jaiden Fields, sister of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, is among the WWE’s third class of its “Next In Line” program. The name, image and likeness agreement “serves to recruit and develop potential superstars and further enhances WWE’s talent development process.”
Texans BREAKING: DeMeco Ryans is Coach Hire 'If All Goes Well'
The Texans seem to be closing in on bringing "home'' San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be the next head coach in Houston.
Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick?
Filed under: NFL Draft Red Zone Play Texans Analysis Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick? Is it worth it? Really? By Mike Bullock@RedZonePlay Jan 26, 2023, 10:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Poll: Should…
Mel Kiper sides with Bears trade for Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears may have slipped up when Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office traded away the now No. 32 pick in the upcoming NFL draft for wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline in November. In 10 games with the Bears this season, Claypool recorded a lowly...
Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach
Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023
The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks. The...
Quinn To Remain With Cowboys: 'It's Big For Us'
FRISCO, TX — Huge news has just been delivered to the Dallas Cowboys. Dan Quinn, one of the most respected and sought-after football minds in the entire NFL, has notified head coach Mike McCarthy and the front office that he will remain defensive coordinator for the Cowboys in 2023.
Former Detroit Lions Player Dies At 25
Football fans woke up to saddening news this Thursday morning. Jessie Lemonier, a 25-year-old former Detroit Lions and Liberty University linebacker, has reportedly passed away. In light of the tragic development, the Lions released a statement today. "We are shocked and saddened to ...
Breaking: Ex-NFL Running Back Lands Head Coaching Job
Former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley is getting a second chance at being a head coach. On Thursday morning, Wheatley was introduced as the head coach of Wayne State's football team. Wheatley, 51, spent this past season as the running backs coach for the Broncos. It's safe to say he's ...
Ben Davis hadn't beat Carmel since 2017. Giants get it done — barely — to stay undefeated.
There is no extra credit for going undefeated. The state championship trophy is not any larger or the celebration any more extravagant. Ben Davis coach Don Carlisle has said several times this season that an unbeaten record is not the goal. But here are the Giants, a perfect 21-0 after a thrilling 46-45...
