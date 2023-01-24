Read full article on original website
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
newschannel20.com
Meet the family calling viral $1.5M Zillow listing home after purchase
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — It was certainly one hot listing!. WZTV tracked down the man who bought the burned mansion in Williamson County, Tennessee after it was listed on Zillow for only four days. We went there Friday morning, about 11:30 a.m.,” said Mike Thakur, who bought the home...
Clarksville-Montgomery County hosts Riverview Square groundbreaking
Downtown Clarksville's skyline is about to change, as a new four-acre development is now under construction.
WSMV
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
wgnsradio.com
Diversity in Government: 27.5% of Residents in the Rutherford County / Nashville Area are "Non-White" and 24.9% of Government Workers are "Non-White"
Since its inception, the United States has been a majority White country, but it is increasingly becoming more ethnically and racially diverse. In fact, the White population is projected to lose its majority status by 2045. However, increased population diversity has not carried over into the government workforce in some areas of the country. This of course means that minority groups remain vastly underrepresented among government jobs in many metro areas. While the U.S. is often thought of as a melting pot, the reality is that minority groups continue to face significant barriers to accessing and advancing in government positions.
fox17.com
Crashes, wintry weather cause delays across Middle Tennessee
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Multiple crashes across the area alongside winter weather are causing traffic troubles Thursday morning. An overturned semi has shut down I-24 headed toward Nashville near Christiana. The Rutherford County wreck has traffic backed up as police shut down the road to work the crash. Wintery...
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
WSMV
Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer. Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close...
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
Nashville farmer reacts to ‘Eggflation’
Michael Maples says they haven't raised their prices over the last few weeks.
fox17.com
'My family should not be going through this' MAC funds back for families' housing needs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A week after Metro Action Commission (MAC) announced it ran out of funds, it is telling families who lost their homes that the money is back. Regina Scruggs and her granddaughter Uriah Vaughn are now living in a hotel. They were approved for a Metro...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 24, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 24, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2. Last seen in Unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD...
whopam.com
Ground Broken On Clarksville Development
A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
What you should do if you see a bobcat in your yard
Barry Cross from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said bobcats are not uncommon in Tennessee and mentioned what you should do if a predator like that shows up in your neighborhood.
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, Tennessee
TENNESSEE - When you visit Nashville, you should visit some nearby waterfalls. You can enjoy Burgess Falls, Cummins Falls, Fall Creek Falls, and Cane Creek Falls. These falls are perfect for a romantic getaway or an active family trip.
whopam.com
Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine
A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra
Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline. Filming will take place in the […] The post Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
