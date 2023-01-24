ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
wgnsradio.com

Diversity in Government: 27.5% of Residents in the Rutherford County / Nashville Area are "Non-White" and 24.9% of Government Workers are "Non-White"

Since its inception, the United States has been a majority White country, but it is increasingly becoming more ethnically and racially diverse. In fact, the White population is projected to lose its majority status by 2045. However, increased population diversity has not carried over into the government workforce in some areas of the country. This of course means that minority groups remain vastly underrepresented among government jobs in many metro areas. While the U.S. is often thought of as a melting pot, the reality is that minority groups continue to face significant barriers to accessing and advancing in government positions.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Crashes, wintry weather cause delays across Middle Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Multiple crashes across the area alongside winter weather are causing traffic troubles Thursday morning. An overturned semi has shut down I-24 headed toward Nashville near Christiana. The Rutherford County wreck has traffic backed up as police shut down the road to work the crash. Wintery...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer. Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
whopam.com

Ground Broken On Clarksville Development

A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine

A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here's How to be an Extra

Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline.  Filming will take place in the […] The post Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN

