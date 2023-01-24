Read full article on original website
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
insidernj.com
The Possibilities of Selen v. DeGroot II
MOUNTAIN LAKES – Friends say Tayfun Selen doesn’t normally get mad at people and is not the type to hold a grudge. A prime example occurred last June when Selen lost a primary fight for the Republican nomination in CD-11. Having secured the endorsement of the Morris County organization, Selen was the favorite.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council hears more demands for rent control reforms, calls for DeGise to resign
The Jersey City Council heard more demands for rent control reforms, again largely from Portside Towers resident, as well as a few renewed calls for Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign after resolving the case related to her July 19th hit-and-run. “The people of Portside, I would ask that the city...
Infested with rats and mice, residents of Newark housing complex beg officials, ‘Do something!’
Lolitha Brannon eagerly welcomed a visitor into her 11th-floor apartment at Georgia King Village, a sprawling affordable housing complex where she’s lived for the past seven years in Newark’s West Ward. But she wasn’t proud of what she had to show him. Brannon, 60, had pulled her...
insidernj.com
Somerset Man Who Pepper-Sprayed Officer Sicknick Sentenced
Breaking News from Reuters this Friday evening in the case of the pepper praying assailant whose actions resulted in the death of the late Officer Brian Sicknick, originally of Middlesex County:. “The man who carried out a pepper-spray attack on a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died the day. after...
insidernj.com
Who will Prevail in West New York?
Hudson County thrives on the occasional political contest to assert and reassert power and will pack the most into a local collision in any of its towns as a statement of countywide chessboard authority. North Bergen and Union City have been the twin solidified powers, respectively the realms of warlords...
insidernj.com
Ciattarelli Moves and Grooves at Bucco Bash
MOUNT ARLINGTON – As he maneuvered around the crowded bar, Jack Ciattarelli could only observe:. “This is the best Republican party in the state.”. About 450 people jammed into Pub 199, a legendary outpost on Howard Boulevard in this small Morris County borough, likely would have concurred. The event...
insidernj.com
32BJ SEIU and Allies Head to Trenton to Demand Passage of Worker Retention Bill
Today, January 26, 32BJ SEIU members, officers, building service workers, elected officials, and allies will head to Trenton for a day of advocacy and action demanding the immediate passage of the Worker Retention Law. The day of action will feature the delivery of 3,000 postcards to the New Jersey State...
insidernj.com
Former Public Official Fesses up to Paying Kickbacks for Illegal Overtime
A Somerset County, New Jersey man yesterday admitted to paying kickbacks in return for fraudulent overtime payments that he received in connection with his former role as the Director of Buildings and Grounds for the Hillsborough Township School District, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Anthony DeLuca, 61, of...
Paul Cafone Promoted to Fire Chief — Updated Nutley Ordinance Makes the Impossible Happen
NUTLEY, NJ - Due to a well overdue ordinance update, what seemed impossible, at least in Nutley, is now possible. Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco promoted Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cafone to fire chief. The Nutley Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment during the Jan. 3 public meeting. Cafone and many members of the Nutley Fire Department were present. See related story: Cafone Appointed Fire Chief, Nutley Fire Department Restructured Up until Jan. 3, in order for Cafone to become fire chief he would have had to forfeit his salary of $198,523.42 to earn only $5,000 minimum to $6,000 maximum a year...
Fire chief asks Montclair council for 13 more firefighters
Citing a need to boost the Montclair Fire Department’s ranks to pre-pandemic numbers, Chief John Herrmann came before the Township Council on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, with a request to increase the department’s budget by more than 17 percent. The chief’s call for the hiring of 13 additional...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
Man charged with raping woman in Newark Airport, NJ parking garage
ELIZABETH — Authorities have charged a West New York man with sexual assault for attacking a woman in a parking garage connected to Newark Airport Terminal A, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office. Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor said the victim, a woman, reported that she was walking to...
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident
Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
Families desperately searching N.J. city for 2 women missing for weeks | Calavia-Robertson
It had only been five minutes since we’d met, and Tamika Owens was already crying. But really, how could she not? There we were standing in the middle of a cold, mostly empty parking lot in Newark talking about the daughter she has no clue where to find. Tamika’s...
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor
A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
pix11.com
Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid: officials
More than a dozen people were arrested after federal agents and NYPD officers raided at least 12 locations on either side of the Hudson on Wednesday. Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid: officials. More than a dozen people were arrested after federal agents and NYPD officers raided at least...
Unusual Facts About Newark You Never Knew
Newark, New Jersey, is a city with a rich and varied history, known for its role as a major industrial and transportation hub. But did you know that Newark has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
hudsoncountyview.com
Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim
The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
