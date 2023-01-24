ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

insidernj.com

The Possibilities of Selen v. DeGroot II

MOUNTAIN LAKES – Friends say Tayfun Selen doesn’t normally get mad at people and is not the type to hold a grudge. A prime example occurred last June when Selen lost a primary fight for the Republican nomination in CD-11. Having secured the endorsement of the Morris County organization, Selen was the favorite.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Somerset Man Who Pepper-Sprayed Officer Sicknick Sentenced

Breaking News from Reuters this Friday evening in the case of the pepper praying assailant whose actions resulted in the death of the late Officer Brian Sicknick, originally of Middlesex County:. “The man who carried out a pepper-spray attack on a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died the day. after...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Who will Prevail in West New York?

Hudson County thrives on the occasional political contest to assert and reassert power and will pack the most into a local collision in any of its towns as a statement of countywide chessboard authority. North Bergen and Union City have been the twin solidified powers, respectively the realms of warlords...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
insidernj.com

Ciattarelli Moves and Grooves at Bucco Bash

MOUNT ARLINGTON – As he maneuvered around the crowded bar, Jack Ciattarelli could only observe:. “This is the best Republican party in the state.”. About 450 people jammed into Pub 199, a legendary outpost on Howard Boulevard in this small Morris County borough, likely would have concurred. The event...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Former Public Official Fesses up to Paying Kickbacks for Illegal Overtime

A Somerset County, New Jersey man yesterday admitted to paying kickbacks in return for fraudulent overtime payments that he received in connection with his former role as the Director of Buildings and Grounds for the Hillsborough Township School District, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Anthony DeLuca, 61, of...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paul Cafone Promoted to Fire Chief — Updated Nutley Ordinance Makes the Impossible Happen

NUTLEY, NJ - Due to a well overdue ordinance update, what seemed impossible, at least in Nutley, is now possible. Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco promoted Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cafone to fire chief. The Nutley Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment during the Jan. 3 public meeting. Cafone and many members of the Nutley Fire Department were present. See related story: Cafone Appointed Fire Chief, Nutley Fire Department Restructured Up until Jan. 3, in order for Cafone to become fire chief he would have had to forfeit his salary of $198,523.42 to earn only $5,000 minimum to $6,000 maximum a year...
NUTLEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
IRVINGTON, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident

Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor

A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid: officials

More than a dozen people were arrested after federal agents and NYPD officers raided at least 12 locations on either side of the Hudson on Wednesday. Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid: officials. More than a dozen people were arrested after federal agents and NYPD officers raided at least...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim

The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ

