ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Is 'Pokémon Sleep' Canceled? Here's Everything We Know So Far

The Pokémon Company and Pokémon GO creator Niantic announced official development was underway for a new mobile game known as Pokémon Sleep in 2019. At the time, fans only knew Pokémon Sleep would "track a user's time sleeping" and would launch officially alongside a Pokémon GO PLUS+ device sometime in 2020.
Distractify

Is ‘Witchbrook’ Related to ‘Stardew Valley’? What To Know About These Two Games

If you’re looking for an adorable, laidback indie game, Witchbrook is one to keep your eyes on. It’s being published and developed by Chucklefish, and early screenshots are already impressing fans of cozy life sims. It also bears a striking resemblance to the iconic Stardew Valley. But is Witchbrook related to Stardew Valley? Here’s a quick look at everything we know.
Distractify

Can Joltik Be Shiny in ‘Pokémon GO’? Here’s What You Should Know

If you’re looking for a great (and adorable) Electric-type monster to add to your Pokémon GO roster, look no further than Joltik. This tiny creature packs a punch, and has only grown in popularity since being featured in a Spotlight Hour last August. Article continues below advertisement. Catching...
Distractify

We Got to Sit Down With a Preview of 'Like a Dragon: Ishin!' — Check out Our First Impressions

Generally speaking, there are two types of gamers in the world. You're either a gamer who loves the Yakuza series or a gamer who has had the Yakuza series repeatedly recommended to them. The long-running series depicts a fictionalized and highly-dramatized version of the real-life Japanese crime syndicate where players control a particular yakuza member as they navigate their way through criminal dealings, the Japanese red-light district, and even light-hearted aspects of Japanese culture.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy