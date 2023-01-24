Read full article on original website
Oreo Unveils a New Limited Edition Cookie — Here's Where to Buy "The Most Oreo Oreo"
Move over, Double Stuf, because a new Oreo product is hitting shelves this January 2023. On Jan. 24, Oreo announced via Instagram that the company will be introducing a limited edition Oreo Cookie, dubbed "The Most Oreo Oreo." This new cookie product features a larger dollop of creme with bits...
Is 'Pokémon Sleep' Canceled? Here's Everything We Know So Far
The Pokémon Company and Pokémon GO creator Niantic announced official development was underway for a new mobile game known as Pokémon Sleep in 2019. At the time, fans only knew Pokémon Sleep would "track a user's time sleeping" and would launch officially alongside a Pokémon GO PLUS+ device sometime in 2020.
Is ‘Witchbrook’ Related to ‘Stardew Valley’? What To Know About These Two Games
If you’re looking for an adorable, laidback indie game, Witchbrook is one to keep your eyes on. It’s being published and developed by Chucklefish, and early screenshots are already impressing fans of cozy life sims. It also bears a striking resemblance to the iconic Stardew Valley. But is Witchbrook related to Stardew Valley? Here’s a quick look at everything we know.
Can Joltik Be Shiny in ‘Pokémon GO’? Here’s What You Should Know
If you’re looking for a great (and adorable) Electric-type monster to add to your Pokémon GO roster, look no further than Joltik. This tiny creature packs a punch, and has only grown in popularity since being featured in a Spotlight Hour last August. Article continues below advertisement. Catching...
We Got to Sit Down With a Preview of 'Like a Dragon: Ishin!' — Check out Our First Impressions
Generally speaking, there are two types of gamers in the world. You're either a gamer who loves the Yakuza series or a gamer who has had the Yakuza series repeatedly recommended to them. The long-running series depicts a fictionalized and highly-dramatized version of the real-life Japanese crime syndicate where players control a particular yakuza member as they navigate their way through criminal dealings, the Japanese red-light district, and even light-hearted aspects of Japanese culture.
Everything to Know About Fresh X Reckless's "Girl, Where You Going?" TikTok Dance Trend
It's time to put Fresh X Reckless on your radar. The New Orleans–based rap duo, composed of members Mel (real name Jamel Joseph) and Deelo (real name David Rayford), have been heating up TikTok with their song "Captain Save Uh Ho" and their accompanying dance moves. Article continues below...
How to Fix the Glitch in WALL-E's Village Project 'Disney Dreamlight Valley'
Anyone who has already invested in Disney Dreamlight's Valley early access has been able to begin repairing the Valley, clearing Night Thorns, and befriending the various Disney characters returning to their former homes. Because the game isn't slated to launch for free until later this year, early access players have...
'GoldenEye 007' on Nintendo Switch Is A Bit Janky — How to Get Modern Controls
Straight out of 1997, the extremely long wait for Rare's James Bond-inspired shooter game GoldenEye 007 is finally over. Players can pick up the game on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X|S as of this writing, but there have been some issues with the controls on both versions. Article continues...
'Fortnite' Project Nova Lets Fans Re-Experience the OG Map — Here's How To Play
Years after releasing in 2017, Fortnite has become an entirely different battle royale game. Players get rewarded nowadays with new abilities for surviving long during a match, and there are frequent concerts within the game from actual celebrities. Article continues below advertisement. Everything is grander than before. Although, it's not...
