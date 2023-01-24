Read full article on original website
Washington gun bills move forward on party lines
A slate of gun control proposals took a major step forward Friday when the committees in the Washington State House moved them to consideration by the full House.
At Washington's State Capitol, Crowd Rallies With One Goal: 'Stop the Airport!'
Roughly 100 anti-airport activists rallied Wednesday on the north steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia, urging state lawmakers to stop seeking a site to build a new commercial airport in Washington. The prospect that either of three rural areas in Pierce and Thurston County could be home to a...
WA state lawmakers eye special education reforms to address students being shipped out of state
Legislative proposals follow InvestigateWest’s reporting revealing the treatment of kids with disabilities. Alarmed at the number of special education students shipped away from Washington, state lawmakers and education officials hope to use this legislative session to increase oversight of kids sent out of state, prohibit or limit the use of isolation and restraint, and ultimately find a way to bring those students back home.
Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state’s tax code
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An effort to balance what is considered the nation’s most regressive state tax code comes before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, in a case that could overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without...
WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age
Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
An Update from Representative Keith Goehner
2023 Session, a new 12th District and upcoming Virtual Town Hall. Dear Friends and Neighbors: After two years of virtual legislative sessions, legislators returned to Olympia on Monday, Jan. 9 for opening ceremonies. It was great to see the galleries filled with family, friends and staff. Allowing the public to visit in person with state lawmakers and testify in committee is important to our legislative process. It improves transparency and provides accountability.
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
Gun rights groups speak out as Washington state Dems eye ban on semi-automatic rifles
Gun rights groups are speaking out against a bill being pushed by Washington state Democrats that would ban the manufacturing, sale and possession of so-called "assault weapons."
Providence rated worst nonprofit hospital in country regarding consumer practices
Providence, a nonprofit hospital with a branch located in Renton, has failed to spend more than $700 million that was intended for the community, according to The Lown Institute. “Washington has a total fair share deficit of $737 million,” Consumer for Quality Care Board Member Donna Christensen told MyNorthwest. “This...
Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?
Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
Proposed bill seeks to ban assault weapons in Washington
OLYMPIA, WASH. - There's a new push to ban semi-automatic weapons in Washington, and some are hoping it passes through this year's legislative session. Some argue this is what Washington desperately needs, following a spike in gun violence, but others say it's an infringement of rights. This is the seventh...
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
Washington Attorney General sues Providence hospitals over 'unfair' medical billing practices
EVERETT, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said a trial is moving forward in a legal case alleging Providence hospitals used "unfair and deceptive" medical billing practices for low-income patients. Providence denies the allegations, saying it holds all to the "highest standards and do not condone billing...
Washington Republicans take another crack at emergency powers reform
(The Center Square) – State Reps. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, and Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, have introduced a new bill in the House of Representatives to put a legislative check on the governor’s emergency powers. House Bill 1535 would, among other things, limit a state of emergency to 60 days unless extended by the Legislature and allow lawmakers to terminate specific restrictions enacted under that emergency order. The legislation is identical to...
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
WA State Catholic Leaders Oppose Constitutional Abortion Plan
The WA State Catholic Conference formally opposes Gov. Inslee's attempt to have abortion rights codified, or guaranteed, by amending the state constitution. Bishops release an official statement on the subject. The Council is made up of the 5 Catholic Bishops in Washington state, and they are firmly against the plan.
New push to ban automatic weapons in Washington is up for debate
A new push to ban automatic weapons is up for debate again. Some say this is what Washington state needs following the spike in gun violence plaguing the community. This is the seventh time Attorney General Bob Ferguson has proposed a bill like this.
8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA
I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
