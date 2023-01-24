ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WA state lawmakers eye special education reforms to address students being shipped out of state

Legislative proposals follow InvestigateWest’s reporting revealing the treatment of kids with disabilities. Alarmed at the number of special education students shipped away from Washington, state lawmakers and education officials hope to use this legislative session to increase oversight of kids sent out of state, prohibit or limit the use of isolation and restraint, and ultimately find a way to bring those students back home.
WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age

Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
An Update from Representative Keith Goehner

2023 Session, a new 12th District and upcoming Virtual Town Hall. Dear Friends and Neighbors: After two years of virtual legislative sessions, legislators returned to Olympia on Monday, Jan. 9 for opening ceremonies. It was great to see the galleries filled with family, friends and staff. Allowing the public to visit in person with state lawmakers and testify in committee is important to our legislative process. It improves transparency and provides accountability.
Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?

Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
Proposed bill seeks to ban assault weapons in Washington

OLYMPIA, WASH. - There's a new push to ban semi-automatic weapons in Washington, and some are hoping it passes through this year's legislative session. Some argue this is what Washington desperately needs, following a spike in gun violence, but others say it's an infringement of rights. This is the seventh...
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
Washington Republicans take another crack at emergency powers reform

(The Center Square) – State Reps. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, and Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, have introduced a new bill in the House of Representatives to put a legislative check on the governor’s emergency powers. House Bill 1535 would, among other things, limit a state of emergency to 60 days unless extended by the Legislature and allow lawmakers to terminate specific restrictions enacted under that emergency order. The legislation is identical to...
WA State Catholic Leaders Oppose Constitutional Abortion Plan

The WA State Catholic Conference formally opposes Gov. Inslee's attempt to have abortion rights codified, or guaranteed, by amending the state constitution. Bishops release an official statement on the subject. The Council is made up of the 5 Catholic Bishops in Washington state, and they are firmly against the plan.
8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA

I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
