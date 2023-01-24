ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach

The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News

The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Yardbarker

Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Mitchell Trubisky Could Fight Steelers 2023 Quarterback Plan

Before the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off the 2022 season, there was a major debate as to who was going to be the team’s starting quarterback. The Steelers had signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency ahead of the NFL Draft where they drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. Trubisky was the starter to begin the season, but the Steelers would later turn to Pickett to lead the offense after a rough patch early in the year. Trubisky remained the backup for the rest of 2022, but now the question is whether he will be back in the same role for 2023?
PITTSBURGH, PA
TAPinto.net

Daniel Yarus Scores 23 in Chargers Victory over Metuchen

METUCHEN, NJ - Daniel Yarus dropped 23 points to help the Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team defeat Metuchen High School 73-53 on Saturday. Spotswood took a commanding 36-17 lead into the halftime break. Saturday's victory was the Chargers 14th of the season. Kiye Walker also netted double digits for the Chargers. Walkers scored 15 points. Aiden Scher added nine to the scoreboard and Albion Ahmetaj put up seven. Casey Cumiskey scored six points and Rion Ahmetaj chipped in five. Matthew Rios and Nick DiChiaro both scored three points and Dominic Perez added two. Ben Santos scored 12 for the Bulldogs.  The Chargers moved up to second place in the Greater Middlesex Conference's Blue Division behind first place South River High School. Spotswood returns to the court on Monday for Senior Day. Senior members of the Chargers boys basketball program will be honored for their accomplishments prior to the 6:30 p.m. game with Wardlaw-Hartridge High School at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium. 
METUCHEN, NJ
Yardbarker

Packers WR headlines potential free-agent haul for Bears

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Chicago Bears: OL, DL, WR, LB. The Bears have a lot of positional needs, but the good news is they have a projected $92 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to OvertheCap.com. Aside from quarterback and running back, the offense needs work.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

New info indicates Buccaneers' Tom Brady wanted to play for Dolphins in 2022

There's yet another indication that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought he'd join the Miami Dolphins last offseason. According to a piece by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times published on Friday, recently retired Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen "was disappointed prior to the start of the 2022 season" when Tampa Bay blocked him from becoming Miami's offensive coordinator. That opportunity reportedly came with "a significant pay increase."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Allen Lazard says goodbye to Green Bay?

Two words might not mean a lot on the surface, but considering Lazard has seemingly had one foot out the door for most of the season, if this is goodbye, it's not a surprise. Following the Packers' season finale earlier this month, Lazard sounded like a guy who will be playing elsewhere next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL conference championships reportedly could become Sunday, Monday games

Rumors about the NFL making drastic changes to future AFC and NFC Championship Games aren't quieting down ahead of this year's contests. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that one "idea that definitely has some traction among the NFL’s power brokers" is to spread the pair of conference championship games between Sunday and Monday.
Yardbarker

Bills RB mentioned as possible Saquon Barkley replacement for Giants

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could look to a familiar face as a replacement for running back Saquon Barkley come March. For a piece published on Friday, Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com linked the Giants with Buffalo Bills ball carrier Devin Singletary. Schoen served as Bills assistant general manager when Singletary enjoyed his best rushing season, to date, playing under current New York head coach and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Yardbarker

Things could get Purdy ugly for Niners

We're one day closer to the conference championship games in the NFL, and Sunday can't come soon enough. If you missed it yesterday, we highlighted our two favorite props in Thursday's Bark Bets, so go scroll back in your inbox to see who we're backing there. Spoiler, it's DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

