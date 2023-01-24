Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
wuga.org
UGA announces 2023 Signature Lecture speakers
The University of Georgia has announced its list of speakers for its spring 2023 signature lectures. “Signature Lectures provide an opportunity for the university community to engage with nationally renowned speakers and learn from their wealth of knowledge and insight,” said S. Jack Hu, the university’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “This lecture series enriches the UGA learning experience by fostering the open exchange of ideas and deepening our interdisciplinary knowledge.”
Battery company plans new Georgia IT hub, but incentives unknown
(The Center Square) — A battery company plans to spend $19 million on a new regional IT hub facility in north Fulton County, but it's unclear whether Georgia taxpayers are on the hook for any incentives. SK Battery America expects to create 200 high-tech jobs at an integrated IT management center on Sanctuary Parkway in Roswell. It will serve the company's battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia and the country. Georgia...
CAES researchers examine blueberry quality issues for Georgia producers
ATHENS — A multidisciplinary team of University of Georgia agriculture experts is working to determine causes and solutions to post-harvest quality problems that have hit Georgia’s blueberry growers hard in recent seasons. Funded by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Office of Research and UGA Cooperative Extension,...
wuga.org
UGA President Morehead Delivers 2023 State of the University Address
University of Georgia President Jere Morehead delivered his State of the University address this afternoon. Morehead reflected on his ten years at the helm. “Over the past decade, the percentage of first-year students returning for their sophomore year averaged 95%, dramatically exceeding the national average, while our students’ four-year completion rate rose to a record 75%, an astonishing increase of almost 13 percentage points,” according to Morehead. “Our six-year completion rate also reached a new high of 88%, eclipsing many of our peers.”
wuga.org
UGA's Peabody Awards ceremony moves to LA
The Peabody Awards announced this year's awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles, making it the first in-person ceremony since 2019 and first time the event has taken place in California. The awards were founded at the University of Georgia and honor stories in broadcasting and digital media. They...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
dawgnation.com
After the events of this past week, Georgia football 2020 signees will clearly carry wide receiver room
A week ago, the Georgia wide receiver room seemed positioned to be in a really strong spot. Ladd McConkey announced that he would be returning to Georgia for another season, giving Georgia its top statistical wide receiver from the 2022 season. But since then, we’ve once again seen the Georgia...
dawgpost.com
Ohio State Commitment Visiting Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs This Weekend
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will be hosting one of the nation’s top prospects this weekend. He’s also a current Ohio State commitment. That would be elite 2025 cornerback, Jontae Gilbert. A playmaking sophomore defensive back out of Douglass High School in Atlanta, the long,...
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
Why Brookhaven was ranked as one of the best places for young professionals to live
If you’re a young professional looking for the right place to call home in the Atlanta area, Brookhaven may be worth a visit. Brookhaven, located in northeastern Atlanta, received a national ranking by a well-known online ranking site as the third best suburb for young professionals to live in out of 164 Georgia suburbs. It […] The post Why Brookhaven was ranked as one of the best places for young professionals to live appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WXIA 11 Alive
These Georgia Bulldogs made the PFF top 101 for the season
ATHENS, Ga. — The Dawgs are on top (again) of the college football world, and a comprehensive survey of the landscape by one of the sport's closest trackers confirms their superiority. Still, there may be some nits to pick for Dawgs fans - particularly regarding Stetson Bennett. PFF, known...
wuga.org
Rick Parker to retire as CEO of Athens Housing Authority
Chief Executive Officer of the Athens Housing Authority, Rick Parker, is stepping down from his position after 34 years of service to the Athens community. The Board of Directors have selected Connie Staudigner to succeed Parker as CEO beginning mid-February. Staudinger has held executive level positions at Housing Authorities around the country and has led award winning development projects throughout her 25 years career in the public and private housing sectors.
Red and Black
Georgia lands pair of 2025 lineman prospects
2025 four-star linemen Justus Terry and Micah Debose announced their commitments to the University of Georgia on Jan. 16. Both players are big-bodied linemen, standing at six-foot-five each. The one difference between the two is that they play on different sides of the ball. Justus Terry is a 270-pound defensive...
Georgia football signee Pearce Spurlin vaults up 247Sports rankings
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton tight end and Georgia early enrollee Pearce Spurlin saw his rating change from a 92 to a 95. In doing so, he saw his ranking change from No. 188 overall to the No. 105 overall prospect in the country. Spurlin is now the nation's No. 5 tight end and the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports.
Franklin County Citizen & The News Leader
Harts chair Georgia Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers group
ROYSTON – Franklin County Farm Bureau Young Farmer Chairman Colt Hart and his wife, LeAnna, are chairing the 2023 Georgia Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee. This is the second and final year of the Harts’ term on the committee. Colt is a fourth-generation farmer who farms...
Monroe Local News
Georgia College congratulates students for making Dean’s List
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/17/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Georgia College salutes all of its students in the College of Education who made the Dean’s List for their...
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
Local briefs include bridge fix on Fowler Mill Road, called meeting of Clarke Co BOE
Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works says a temporary bridge is open to traffic on Fowler Mill Road. Construction of a permanent replacement for the bridge on Athens’ west side is expected to take up to three years to complete. The original bridge, which opened in 1931, has been closed after failing an inspection.
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
