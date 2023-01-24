ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

wuga.org

UGA announces 2023 Signature Lecture speakers

The University of Georgia has announced its list of speakers for its spring 2023 signature lectures. “Signature Lectures provide an opportunity for the university community to engage with nationally renowned speakers and learn from their wealth of knowledge and insight,” said S. Jack Hu, the university’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “This lecture series enriches the UGA learning experience by fostering the open exchange of ideas and deepening our interdisciplinary knowledge.”
ATHENS, GA
The Center Square

Battery company plans new Georgia IT hub, but incentives unknown

(The Center Square) — A battery company plans to spend $19 million on a new regional IT hub facility in north Fulton County, but it's unclear whether Georgia taxpayers are on the hook for any incentives. SK Battery America expects to create 200 high-tech jobs at an integrated IT management center on Sanctuary Parkway in Roswell. It will serve the company's battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia and the country. Georgia...
ROSWELL, GA
wuga.org

UGA President Morehead Delivers 2023 State of the University Address

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead delivered his State of the University address this afternoon. Morehead reflected on his ten years at the helm. “Over the past decade, the percentage of first-year students returning for their sophomore year averaged 95%, dramatically exceeding the national average, while our students’ four-year completion rate rose to a record 75%, an astonishing increase of almost 13 percentage points,” according to Morehead. “Our six-year completion rate also reached a new high of 88%, eclipsing many of our peers.”
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

UGA's Peabody Awards ceremony moves to LA

The Peabody Awards announced this year's awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles, making it the first in-person ceremony since 2019 and first time the event has taken place in California. The awards were founded at the University of Georgia and honor stories in broadcasting and digital media. They...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Why Brookhaven was ranked as one of the best places for young professionals to live

If you’re a young professional looking for the right place to call home in the Atlanta area, Brookhaven may be worth a visit. Brookhaven, located in northeastern Atlanta, received a national ranking by a well-known online ranking site as the third best suburb for young professionals to live in out of 164 Georgia suburbs. It […] The post Why Brookhaven was ranked as one of the best places for young professionals to live appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

These Georgia Bulldogs made the PFF top 101 for the season

ATHENS, Ga. — The Dawgs are on top (again) of the college football world, and a comprehensive survey of the landscape by one of the sport's closest trackers confirms their superiority. Still, there may be some nits to pick for Dawgs fans - particularly regarding Stetson Bennett. PFF, known...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Rick Parker to retire as CEO of Athens Housing Authority

Chief Executive Officer of the Athens Housing Authority, Rick Parker, is stepping down from his position after 34 years of service to the Athens community. The Board of Directors have selected Connie Staudigner to succeed Parker as CEO beginning mid-February. Staudinger has held executive level positions at Housing Authorities around the country and has led award winning development projects throughout her 25 years career in the public and private housing sectors.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia lands pair of 2025 lineman prospects

2025 four-star linemen Justus Terry and Micah Debose announced their commitments to the University of Georgia on Jan. 16. Both players are big-bodied linemen, standing at six-foot-five each. The one difference between the two is that they play on different sides of the ball. Justus Terry is a 270-pound defensive...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football signee Pearce Spurlin vaults up 247Sports rankings

On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton tight end and Georgia early enrollee Pearce Spurlin saw his rating change from a 92 to a 95. In doing so, he saw his ranking change from No. 188 overall to the No. 105 overall prospect in the country. Spurlin is now the nation's No. 5 tight end and the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports.
ATHENS, GA
Franklin County Citizen & The News Leader

Harts chair Georgia Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers group

ROYSTON – Franklin County Farm Bureau Young Farmer Chairman Colt Hart and his wife, LeAnna, are chairing the 2023 Georgia Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee. This is the second and final year of the Harts’ term on the committee. Colt is a fourth-generation farmer who farms...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Georgia College congratulates students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/17/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Georgia College salutes all of its students in the College of Education who made the Dean’s List for their...
LOGANVILLE, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

