Hands Across Oceans is a nonprofit organization with a goal to fight poverty and provide affordable health care to the indigent population of Africa. They are a local 501c3 non-profit organization in Irving, TX. Ms. Millicent S. Atieno is the Founder and CEO. Her goal of helping the needy, the hungry, the sick, the orphans and the uneducated people worldwide. Donations are welcome.

IRVING, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO