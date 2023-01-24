Colfax High School on lockdown due to stranger on campus

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A high school in Placer County went into lockdown on Tuesday due to a report of an unidentified person on campus, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The lockdown at Colfax High School on Ben Taylor Road due to a “non-student” being on campus was announced around 11:30 a.m. By 12:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was directing parents to the Sierra Vista Community Center for reunification.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON4 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.