Colfax High School on lockdown due to stranger on campus
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A high school in Placer County went into lockdown on Tuesday due to a report of an unidentified person on campus, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.
The lockdown at Colfax High School on Ben Taylor Road due to a “non-student” being on campus was announced around 11:30 a.m. By 12:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was directing parents to the Sierra Vista Community Center for reunification.
