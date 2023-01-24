ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Colfax High School on lockdown due to stranger on campus

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amybT_0kPultHQ00

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A high school in Placer County went into lockdown on Tuesday due to a report of an unidentified person on campus, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Half Moon Bay suspect allegedly threatened former coworkers

The lockdown at Colfax High School on Ben Taylor Road due to a “non-student” being on campus was announced around 11:30 a.m. By 12:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was directing parents to the Sierra Vista Community Center for reunification.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON4 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Trespass issued following lockdown at Colfax High

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a trespass notice was issued following the almost three-hour lockdown at Colfax High School on Tuesday. The high school was placed on lockdown following a report of an individual who was not a student being on campus. Colfax Elementary School also sheltered in place during the incident.
COLFAX, CA
FOX40

Lockdown lifted at Colfax High School

(KTXL) — Colfax High School was under lockdown for for two hours on Tuesday after an unknown person was spotted on the campus, according to the Placer Union High School District. The district shared about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.” At 1:40 p.m., the […]
COLFAX, CA
FOX40

CHP: 1 dead, 3 injured in collision involving 3 vehicles in Placer County

(KTXL) — One person died and three others were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Placer County on Friday. After 4 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Auburn area were notified of a three-car collision on Interstate 80 east of Penryn Road near Penryn, according to officials. •Video Player Above: Evacuation warning […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Collision in Sacramento With Reported Injuries

Watt Avenue Intersection Crash With Injuries Involved Hit-and-Run A Sacramento hit-and-run collision with reported injuries occurred at an intersection in the Arden-Arcade area on January 26. The accident occurred around 2:02 p.m. at the northbound Watt Avenue intersection with Hurley Way. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by the driver of one of the vehicles.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Man Arrested With Numerous Stolen Bank Cards

Martell, CA — In Amador County, a man was arrested after running from law enforcement and being caught with numerous stolen bank cards. Sheriff’s deputies approached 27-year-old Darian Keeling of Sutter Creek sitting on a park bench at around 10:30pm near the Lowes in Martell. He initially told the deputy he was someone else, and admitted the bank cards in his possession were stolen. As Keeling was being detained, he ran away on foot through the parking lot. After a brief chase, he was caught, and arrested. Keeling was later booked into Amador County Jail. An investigation into the stolen cards is ongoing.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Racist flyers found in Folsom neighborhood

(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department are conducting a hate crime investigation after flyers with racist messages were found in a neighborhood on Friday morning, according to police. A resident contacted police that he found one of the flyers on his driveway and when officers arrived on scene several more flyers were found on sidewalks […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Crash in North Highlands leaves one person hospitalized

(KTXL) — A car rolled over after being involved in an accident that left one person in the vehicle trapped, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. •Video Above: Police search for suspect in shooting near Rancho Cordova Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred on 32nd Street and Elkhorn Boulevard in North Highlands. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-5 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento Thursday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on southbound I-5, north of J Street. CHP says a driver was broken down in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Lincoln: Suspicious deaths of 14 animals

Placer County Animal Services seeking public’s helps. Lincoln Calif. – Placer County Animal Services is seeking any information that could help identify a suspect in the suspicious deaths of 13 cats and one hawk. On Jan. 8, animal control officers responded to the scene at North Dowd Road...
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest

OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
OROVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Go behind the scenes with the Sheriff’s Office

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy is now taking applications for enrollment. The academy aims to familiarize El Dorado County residents with different aspects of law enforcement and the role the Sheriff’s Office plays within the community. In 16 weeks of classes, participants go behind...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

CHP: 1 dead after distracted driver causes crash on I-80

AUBURN, Calif. — A man died in multi-car crash on Interstate 80 near Penryn Road Friday evening, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn unit. Officers were called about a three vehicle car crash with injuries just after 4 p.m. Once officers arrived, they found the driver of a Toyota Highlander unresponsive in his drivers seat. Medical aid was given but he was later pronounced dead on the scene.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols

(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police.  Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers.  “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River

(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway

(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newtown Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy