Canton, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Dylan Ketcham found guilty on all charges

AUGUSTA, Maine — A jury unanimously found Dylan Ketcham guilty of murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault Friday in connection with an incident in Gardiner in January 2020. Friday's verdict was reached shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Kennebec Superior Courthouse in Augusta. The jury had been deliberating since...
GARDINER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Jury begins deliberations in Dylan Ketcham trial

AUGUSTA, Maine — After a mistrial last fall and several weather-related delays this week, the trial of Dylan Ketcham concluded Thursday at the Kennebec Superior Courthouse in Augusta. Ketcham is facing multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault in connection with an incident in Gardiner in January...
GARDINER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest Portland bank robbery suspect

PORTLAND, Maine — A suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a Portland bank robbery the day before. Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a man allegedly "made threats to staff before demanding cash and fleeing with an undisclosed amount" at the Norway Savings Bank located at 446 Forest Ave, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man in custody after attempting to evade officers in York, police say

YORK, Maine — A man who is wanted on charges in New Hampshire has been taken into custody by York police Monday, after he reportedly evaded officers and waved a knife. Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, York Communications received a 911 "abandoned call" from a home on South Side Road in York, a news release from the York Police Department said Tuesday.
YORK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police warn of firearms being stolen from vehicles

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police said in a release Thursday that they are urging those who keep guns in their vehicles to ensure they are locked and secured. While the department said it doesn't recommend leaving firearms in vehicles, you should make sure it's secured in a locked container and permanently attached to your vehicle if you do.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Arrest made in connection with Friday shooting in Lewiston

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, has been arrested following a reported shooting Friday night on Webster Street in Lewiston. Mohamed Liban, 24, has been charged with one count of reckless conduct with a firearm, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. He also faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice and has "extraditable warrants" from Ohio.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland man faces charges after allegedly stealing U-Haul van

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Portland man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a U-Haul van and refusing to stop for police early on Sunday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., Brunswick Communications received a report that a van had been stolen from a U-Haul in Portland, a news release from the Brunswick Police Department stated Monday.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Recovery home for women set to open in Bridgton

BRIDGTON, Maine — Bridgton's first sober home for women is set to open its doors next week—the last missing piece in the western Maine community that has other key rehab services in place. Tucker's House is scheduled to open on February 1. Matthew Guillaume and Jason Rogers, volunteers...
BRIDGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to house fire in Casco

CASCO, Maine — Multiple towns responded to a fire at a Casco residence Friday evening. Crews were called to a home located in the area of 11 Varney Road at about 5:30 p.m., according to Cumberland County Dispatch. No injuries were reported in the fire, Raymond Fire Chief Bruce...
CASCO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

