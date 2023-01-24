Read full article on original website
Dylan Ketcham found guilty on all charges
AUGUSTA, Maine — A jury unanimously found Dylan Ketcham guilty of murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault Friday in connection with an incident in Gardiner in January 2020. Friday's verdict was reached shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Kennebec Superior Courthouse in Augusta. The jury had been deliberating since...
Jury begins deliberations in Dylan Ketcham trial
AUGUSTA, Maine — After a mistrial last fall and several weather-related delays this week, the trial of Dylan Ketcham concluded Thursday at the Kennebec Superior Courthouse in Augusta. Ketcham is facing multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault in connection with an incident in Gardiner in January...
Police arrest Portland bank robbery suspect
PORTLAND, Maine — A suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a Portland bank robbery the day before. Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a man allegedly "made threats to staff before demanding cash and fleeing with an undisclosed amount" at the Norway Savings Bank located at 446 Forest Ave, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
Chief medical examiner: Death of Portland man experiencing homelessness ruled a homicide
PORTLAND, Maine — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death of a man whose body was found on Frederic Street off Fore River Parkway last week a homicide. Police responded to a call about a person in need of medical assistance at about 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 18, Portland police spokesperson Maj. Robert Martin said Thursday in a news release.
Man in custody after attempting to evade officers in York, police say
YORK, Maine — A man who is wanted on charges in New Hampshire has been taken into custody by York police Monday, after he reportedly evaded officers and waved a knife. Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, York Communications received a 911 "abandoned call" from a home on South Side Road in York, a news release from the York Police Department said Tuesday.
Portland police warn of firearms being stolen from vehicles
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police said in a release Thursday that they are urging those who keep guns in their vehicles to ensure they are locked and secured. While the department said it doesn't recommend leaving firearms in vehicles, you should make sure it's secured in a locked container and permanently attached to your vehicle if you do.
Murder trial continues for man accused of killing friend in Gardiner in 2020
AUGUSTA, Maine — The murder trial for Dylan Ketcham continued Tuesday in Augusta at the Kennebec County Superior Court after several weather events delayed hearings. Ketcham is facing multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault in connection with an incident in January 2020 in Gardiner. The prosecution...
Maine AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general's office. The attorney general's office said Tuesday that it had entered...
Arrest made in connection with Friday shooting in Lewiston
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, has been arrested following a reported shooting Friday night on Webster Street in Lewiston. Mohamed Liban, 24, has been charged with one count of reckless conduct with a firearm, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. He also faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice and has "extraditable warrants" from Ohio.
Portland man faces charges after allegedly stealing U-Haul van
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Portland man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a U-Haul van and refusing to stop for police early on Sunday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., Brunswick Communications received a report that a van had been stolen from a U-Haul in Portland, a news release from the Brunswick Police Department stated Monday.
Caught on camera: Man swipes tip jar from Turner diner
TURNER, Maine — A small business in Turner is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera stealing a jar of tips. The container believed to have a little under $100 in it was taken on Sunday, according to Roger Williams the co-owner of Bear Pond Variety.
Preble Street to expand services for labor trafficking, exploitation victims
PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street, a nonprofit human service agency based in Portland, will be expanding its services statewide for victims of labor trafficking and exploitation in Maine after receiving a new $2.5 million grant. The grant, funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, will award Preble Street with...
Walmart, Sam's Club in Scarborough closed due to water leakage from recent storms
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough firefighters responded to calls of water leaking into the Walmart and Sam's Club buildings on Thursday. Deputy Fire Chief John Brennan said firefighters responded to Walmart on Gallery Boulevard around 10 a.m. Thursday for calls from someone concerned about the structure of the building. When...
Portland substitute teacher dismissed posts discovered on TikTok account
PORTLAND, Maine — A substitute teacher in at a school in Portland was dismissed after students are said to have accessed an associated TikTok account containing "potentially inappropriate content." On Thursday, school administration reportedly became aware that a TikTok account associated with a substitute teacher who has worked at...
Recovery home for women set to open in Bridgton
BRIDGTON, Maine — Bridgton's first sober home for women is set to open its doors next week—the last missing piece in the western Maine community that has other key rehab services in place. Tucker's House is scheduled to open on February 1. Matthew Guillaume and Jason Rogers, volunteers...
Maine woman fighting COPD for past 15 years waits for lung transplant
PORTLAND, Maine — Zanetta Smith has faced her share of adversity. A 50-year-old woman from Portland, Smith has been fighting chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for the past 15 years. Now, she is hoping to obtain a life-saving lung transplant. Smith's health is not the only obstacle she's faced...
Crews respond to house fire in Casco
CASCO, Maine — Multiple towns responded to a fire at a Casco residence Friday evening. Crews were called to a home located in the area of 11 Varney Road at about 5:30 p.m., according to Cumberland County Dispatch. No injuries were reported in the fire, Raymond Fire Chief Bruce...
Portland arborist retires after 34 years of service
PORTLAND, Maine — The man credited with protecting and improving Portland’s green spaces for the past 34 years is hanging up his hard hat. Jeff Tarling announced he'd be retiring as the city's arborist on February 3. "In your mind, you could just keep going. But, that’s not...
Unhoused Mainers face uncertainty during snowstorm
PORTLAND, Maine — Scott Valliere was on Oxford Street in Portland Monday during the middle of a six-inch accumulation of snow. "I just came out here to see what I can find for resources... I don't know what else I can do besides just give everything I own away," Valliere said.
