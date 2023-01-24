Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Aberdeen expects to host series of Town Hall meetings
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott wants to get the word out to city residents. Scott is wanting to do it face-to-face. The Mayor has scheduled a series of Town Hall meetings for next week, and he’s ready to talk and listen. Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott...
Commercial Dispatch
Complaint filed after city fails to provide incident reports
The Dispatch has submitted a public records complaint to the Mississippi Ethics Commission against the city of Columbus, alleging that a request for records from the Columbus Police Department was ignored. The newspaper emailed the complaint to the commission’s Jackson headquarters on Thursday. On Jan. 11, government reporter Brian...
Commercial Dispatch
Ex-judge, reprimanded by state, appointed city prosecutor
Columbus City Council hired local attorney Nicole Clinkscales as its new city prosecutor, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin, and today is her first day on the job. The council voted 4-2 in executive session last week to hire Clinkscales, a former municipal judge, over four other candidates. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell, who keeps the minutes for the council meetings, said Ethel Stewart of Ward 1, Joseph Mickens of Ward 2, Pierre Beard of Ward 4, and Stephen Jones of Ward 5, all voted for the hire. Ward 3’s Rusty Greene and Ward 6’s Jacqueline DiCicco both opposed.
wcbi.com
Columbus leaders will discuss Waggoner contract plan at special meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Waggoner Engineering’s fate with the city of Columbus will once again be back on the table. A special meeting has been called for the morning of January 31 at city hall to discuss the firm’s contract, once again. The council voted to cut...
Commercial Dispatch
CPD officer fired for ‘stealing time’
A Columbus police officer has been terminated for “fudging time,” city officials confirmed. Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch he broke a 3-3 tie in executive session Jan. 17 to fire the officer. “An officer was dismissed for improperly checking in and out of work,” Gaskin said. “They...
wcbi.com
Nicholas Holliday officially takes seat on Aberdeen Board of Aldermen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – After three years of legal wrangling, Nicholas Holliday officially took his seat on the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen. In 2020, Holliday garnered 37 more votes than Robert Devaull to win the Ward One seat on the Board. Devaull challenged the results in court, claiming improper...
wcbi.com
Giant cross raises over Saltillo along intersection of Highway 45, 145
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant cross was raised in Lee County after a grassroots fundraising effort. The 120-foot steel and aluminum cross was set in place this morning, on a half acre of donated land at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145. Hundreds of onlookers were on...
wcbi.com
CMSD will host community meeting to discuss modified calendar
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District will once again consider a modified calendar. School leaders will discuss the proposal at a community meeting on February 2. Meetings have been held about the modified calendar. Now, other community stakeholders, including parents, can participate in the discussion. Former...
wcbi.com
Second Columbus public works employee arrested for gas theft
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Columbus public works employee is arrested in a gas theft investigation. 43-year-old Kendrick Walker was charged with embezzlement. His arrest comes after Deountray Roby was also arrested and charged with the same crime. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly...
wcbi.com
The Mission in West Point will host breakfast to fundraise for men’s center
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mission in West Point will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Funds raised will go towards the men’s center, which is a 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program. Director of the Men’s Center, Jean...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
Commercial Dispatch
Contractors could soon face fines for fire hydrant tampering
STARKVILLE — A jar filled with water sits on a table. Though a thin layer of sediment is settled at the bottom, the rested water is perfectly clean and potable. Shake that jar and the sediment mixes in, making the water ugly and brown, though just as safe to drink as before.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Inmate collapsed and later died, Lee County sheriff said
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County sheriff held a news conference on Thursday about the death of an inmate. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson identified the inmate as Shawn Perrigin.
wcbi.com
Columbus city employee accused of embezzling from city-owned gas pump
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus public works employee is accused of filling up his gas tank at the city’s expense. 22-year-old Deountray Roby is charged with embezzlement. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly filling up at a city-owned gas pump on Monday night.
wtva.com
Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown. The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
wcbi.com
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office hosts a month long food drive
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s office is always looking for ways to give back to the community. And in this new year, they have a new project, helping stock up local food pantries.. There are 18 small food pantries scattered around Lowndes County and while...
wtva.com
State trooper arrested for animal cruelty in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. - Mississippi state trooper Raphael McClain was arrested and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to cat or dog. Calhoun City police say they are still waiting for more information for possible misdemeanor charges. A judge set bond at $5,000.
wcbi.com
One person injured in house fire on Azalia Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured after a Columbus house fire. The blaze happened on Azalia Drive late Thursday night. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said it appears the fire started in the garage. The exact cause of the...
wtva.com
Sheriff: Man barricaded self from deputies in Monroe County
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly barricaded himself from sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in Monroe County. Douglas Boyton, 42, faces charges of violation of protection order, disturbance of the peace, failure to comply and resisting arrest. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
wcbi.com
WCBI News update on top stories for January 27, 2023
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI News did not broadcast on TV at 5 and 6, however, we uploaded an update on the top stories of Friday, January 27, 2023. WCBI will broadcast tonight at 9 and 10 with a full rundown of stories from the day. For 24/7 news...
