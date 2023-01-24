ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

Aberdeen expects to host series of Town Hall meetings

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott wants to get the word out to city residents. Scott is wanting to do it face-to-face. The Mayor has scheduled a series of Town Hall meetings for next week, and he’s ready to talk and listen. Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott...
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Complaint filed after city fails to provide incident reports

The Dispatch has submitted a public records complaint to the Mississippi Ethics Commission against the city of Columbus, alleging that a request for records from the Columbus Police Department was ignored. The newspaper emailed the complaint to the commission’s Jackson headquarters on Thursday. On Jan. 11, government reporter Brian...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ex-judge, reprimanded by state, appointed city prosecutor

Columbus City Council hired local attorney Nicole Clinkscales as its new city prosecutor, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin, and today is her first day on the job. The council voted 4-2 in executive session last week to hire Clinkscales, a former municipal judge, over four other candidates. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell, who keeps the minutes for the council meetings, said Ethel Stewart of Ward 1, Joseph Mickens of Ward 2, Pierre Beard of Ward 4, and Stephen Jones of Ward 5, all voted for the hire. Ward 3’s Rusty Greene and Ward 6’s Jacqueline DiCicco both opposed.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

CPD officer fired for ‘stealing time’

A Columbus police officer has been terminated for “fudging time,” city officials confirmed. Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch he broke a 3-3 tie in executive session Jan. 17 to fire the officer. “An officer was dismissed for improperly checking in and out of work,” Gaskin said. “They...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Nicholas Holliday officially takes seat on Aberdeen Board of Aldermen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – After three years of legal wrangling, Nicholas Holliday officially took his seat on the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen. In 2020, Holliday garnered 37 more votes than Robert Devaull to win the Ward One seat on the Board. Devaull challenged the results in court, claiming improper...
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

CMSD will host community meeting to discuss modified calendar

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District will once again consider a modified calendar. School leaders will discuss the proposal at a community meeting on February 2. Meetings have been held about the modified calendar. Now, other community stakeholders, including parents, can participate in the discussion. Former...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Second Columbus public works employee arrested for gas theft

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Columbus public works employee is arrested in a gas theft investigation. 43-year-old Kendrick Walker was charged with embezzlement. His arrest comes after Deountray Roby was also arrested and charged with the same crime. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly...
COLUMBUS, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial

JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Contractors could soon face fines for fire hydrant tampering

STARKVILLE — A jar filled with water sits on a table. Though a thin layer of sediment is settled at the bottom, the rested water is perfectly clean and potable. Shake that jar and the sediment mixes in, making the water ugly and brown, though just as safe to drink as before.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus city employee accused of embezzling from city-owned gas pump

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus public works employee is accused of filling up his gas tank at the city’s expense. 22-year-old Deountray Roby is charged with embezzlement. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly filling up at a city-owned gas pump on Monday night.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown. The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in house fire on Azalia Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured after a Columbus house fire. The blaze happened on Azalia Drive late Thursday night. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said it appears the fire started in the garage. The exact cause of the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Man barricaded self from deputies in Monroe County

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly barricaded himself from sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in Monroe County. Douglas Boyton, 42, faces charges of violation of protection order, disturbance of the peace, failure to comply and resisting arrest. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

WCBI News update on top stories for January 27, 2023

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI News did not broadcast on TV at 5 and 6, however, we uploaded an update on the top stories of Friday, January 27, 2023. WCBI will broadcast tonight at 9 and 10 with a full rundown of stories from the day. For 24/7 news...
COLUMBUS, MS

