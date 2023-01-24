ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
KTVZ

Eight confirmed dead after ship capsizes near Japan, nine still missing

Eight people who were aboard a cargo ship that capsized off the coast of Japan earlier this week have died and nine remain missing, the Japan Coast Guard said Thursday. Six of the dead are Chinese nationals and two are Myanmar nationals, the coast guard said. The Hong Kong-flagged vessel...
KTVZ

Controversial cuisine: Fish head pie and ‘devil’s dung’

This week in travel news, we bring you fish head pie, “devil’s dung,” mummified crocodiles and a cane toad named Toadzilla. Also, we want to hear your craziest, wildest travel stories. Tell us your hair-raising adventures. We’ve all had trips that didn’t go according to plan. Maybe...
ARIZONA STATE

