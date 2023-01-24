Read full article on original website
Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023East Coast TravelerKey West, FL
Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should SeeL. CaneFlorida State
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West BeachThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida KeysThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
When Will Florida Be Underwater? For Some Areas, It’s Sooner Rather Than Later
It’s likely that you’ve heard about rising sea levels and how Florida is going to be underwater any day now. You might be wondering: Is this true? And if it is, when exactly will Florida be underwater?. Well, it’s possible that your favorite vacation spot could be underwater...
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
KTVZ
Eight confirmed dead after ship capsizes near Japan, nine still missing
Eight people who were aboard a cargo ship that capsized off the coast of Japan earlier this week have died and nine remain missing, the Japan Coast Guard said Thursday. Six of the dead are Chinese nationals and two are Myanmar nationals, the coast guard said. The Hong Kong-flagged vessel...
Protesters gather across U.S. in wake of Tyre Nichols beating video
Protesters took to the streets in cities across the country on Friday following the release of video of the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later.
KTVZ
Five Chinese citizens were killed in Half Moon Bay shooting, consulate says
Five of the seven people killed in the Half Moon Bay shootings in California were Chinese citizens, China’s consulate in San Francisco said Thursday. The consulate strongly condemned the killings, which took place in the San Francisco Bay area on Monday, and sent its condolences to the victims’ families.
KTVZ
A brutal beating. Cries for his mom. 23-minute delay in aid. Here are the key revelations from the Tyre Nichols police videos
The newly released videos of Tyre Nichols’ police beating captured the brutality that his family and authorities had already foreshadowed: He was punched and kicked while being restrained. He pleaded to go home and repeatedly yelled for his mom. And after the beating, while Nichols lay slumped and motionless...
KTVZ
NBC Bay Area News: Suspect in Northern California farm shootings reportedly confesses, claims he was not in his right mind
Chunli Zhao, the farmworker accused of carrying out two shootings on farms in Northern California earlier this week, admitted to killing seven people and injuring one other, NBC Bay Area News reported. Monday’s mass killings stunned the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, becoming the deadliest attack in San Mateo...
US population center trending toward South this decade
The U.S. population center is on track this decade to take a southern swerve for the first time in history
KTVZ
Colorado wildlife camera accidentally captures hundreds of adorable ‘bear selfies’
A wildlife camera in Boulder, Colorado, captured about 400 “bear selfies” after a curious black bear started investigating the camera. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks posted a few of the charming snaps on Twitter Monday. “Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera that we use to monitor...
KTVZ
Controversial cuisine: Fish head pie and ‘devil’s dung’
This week in travel news, we bring you fish head pie, “devil’s dung,” mummified crocodiles and a cane toad named Toadzilla. Also, we want to hear your craziest, wildest travel stories. Tell us your hair-raising adventures. We’ve all had trips that didn’t go according to plan. Maybe...
