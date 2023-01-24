ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials in the City of Ithaca are seeking public input on plans for Cass Park. A draft capital plan to figure out what is needed over the next decade to repair, maintain, and enhance the park has been completed by the City’s Engineering Office and their consultants. A wide range of improvements made the report including new bathrooms, drainage, field enhancement, and new lighting systems. The city hopes people will review the draft plan and provide input on its findings. They’re interested in whether or not the planned improvements are what’s needed most, whether or not they’re in the right order on the right timeline, and if they missed anything.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO