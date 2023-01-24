Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Concerns rise as county weighs teardown of historic house for parking
ITHACA, N.Y.—It sounds like something out of a 1960s urban renewal program: the teardown of a 150 year-old building in the heart of Ithaca for surface parking. Yet, it’s 2023 and Tompkins County is leaning toward making that decision for a historic property in Ithaca’s DeWitt Park neighborhood.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca Youth Bureau looking for volunteers for mentor program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Volunteers are needed in Tompkins County. The Ithaca Youth Bureau is urgently looking for mentors for its Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ithaca and Tompkins County program. Learn more if you’re interested in helping the younger generation reach their full potential.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca officials consider higher pay for DPW employees
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans are advancing in Ithaca to promote several employees in the Public Works Department. Officials say administrative assistants have seen an increase in workload in recent years. The city aims to change their job titles to bring higher pay. Ithaca’s City Administration Committee approved the...
whcuradio.com
Health officials in Ithaca share common animal behaviors this time of year
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – With recent reports of rabid animals in the area, Tompkins County Whole Health wants to inform residents of what to look for. They say raccoons, foxes, and skunks are active in the day this time of year, seeking mates or looking for food, and the behavior alone is not indicative of rabies. Signs of an infected animal include difficulty walking or moving, appearing severely aggressive or unusually tame, and attacking or biting at the air or inanimate objects. Officials say infected animals can shed the virus for several days before appearing sick.
whcuradio.com
NY Farm Bureau president unhappy with minimum wage hike
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — One New York farm leader is unhappy with the recent raise in minimum wage. NY Farm Bureau President David Fisher says it’s becoming expensive to do business in the state. The upstate minimum wage recently increased to $14.20. In related news, Ithaca officials are...
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to public
(ITHACA, NY) A draft plan for the capital improvement of Cass Park totaling $27,992,850 is now in the hands of the Ithaca community. The City of Ithaca, Ithaca Youth Bureau and their consultants Barton & Loguidice published the draft capital plan for Cass Park, located at 701 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca, on the city website to get the public’s comment on the proposed plans. The project assesses and prioritizes the capital needs of the park to be improved over the next ten years, making the park accessible to all of Tompkins County.
ithaca.com
Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign
Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
whcuradio.com
Officials in Ithaca seek public input on Cass Park Capital Plan
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials in the City of Ithaca are seeking public input on plans for Cass Park. A draft capital plan to figure out what is needed over the next decade to repair, maintain, and enhance the park has been completed by the City’s Engineering Office and their consultants. A wide range of improvements made the report including new bathrooms, drainage, field enhancement, and new lighting systems. The city hopes people will review the draft plan and provide input on its findings. They’re interested in whether or not the planned improvements are what’s needed most, whether or not they’re in the right order on the right timeline, and if they missed anything.
wxxinews.org
Discussing the future of the Seneca Meadows landfill
The future of a landfill in Seneca Falls is causing a debate within the community. The Seneca Meadows landfill is the largest landfill in New York State. It's slated to close in 2025, but its parent company, Waste Connections, has requested an extension through 2040. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is offering the public the opportunity to comment on the issue through Friday.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca College students aim to enhance diversity education
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — At Ithaca College, there’s a push to make education more diverse. A group of students have come up with a proposed syllabus called the Civil Liberation Curriculum. Senior Morgan Kingsley tells The Ithacan the goal is to create safe spaces inside the classroom, and deepen the understanding of inclusion.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
NewsChannel 36
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
ithaca.com
City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup
During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
localsyr.com
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 8 – January 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14. Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources. The inspector found the Black...
Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck
Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
whcuradio.com
Officials consider upgrades at Newman Municipal Golf Course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course could see improvements. City officials are considering approving a development agreement, which would bring upgrades to the Newman Municipal Golf Course. Netting would be placed near the ninth green, and tee boxes would be moved. Officials meet tonight at 6 PM...
Comments / 0