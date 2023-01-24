ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

3 victims and suspect dead after shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: JANUARY 25, 2023 3:07 p.m. Additional court documents have been released, showing that Judge Kevin Naught approved Jarid Haddock's arrest on January 24 with bail set at $2 million before the suspected shooter was declared dead. The judge approved Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic's request for three first-degree murder charges.
Yakima shooting suspect standoff ongoing

The law enforcement standoff with the suspect believed to be involved in an early morning shooting in Yakima is still going. Images of the suspect have been released.
