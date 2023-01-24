Read full article on original website
League of Legends: LCS 2023 Spring Split Predictions
League of Legends (LoL) predictions for the 2023 LCS Spring Split, MSI, and beyond.
Can You Play ‘Elder Scrolls Online’ Solo? How to Enjoy Tamriel on Your Own
While The Elder Scrolls franchise largely consists of offline, single-player experiences, that all changed with the launch of The Elder Scrolls Online in 2014. The game has seen dozens of expansions and updates over the years, and its thriving community makes it easy to find a band of adventurers to share your journey with.
'GoldenEye 007' on Nintendo Switch Is A Bit Janky — How to Get Modern Controls
Straight out of 1997, the extremely long wait for Rare's James Bond-inspired shooter game GoldenEye 007 is finally over. Players can pick up the game on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X|S as of this writing, but there have been some issues with the controls on both versions. Article continues...
