WNYT
Rensselaer County woman accused of stealing $24k from former employer
State police have arrested a Rensselaer County woman for allegedly stealing more than $24,000 from a former employer. Nicole Kope, 42, of Petersburg, had been taking payments from September through December of 2022, said police. She’s been arraigned at the Malta Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
WNYT
Troy police led on chase after stopping vehicle
Troy police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 7th and Middleburgh Street this evening. We’re told officers were interviewing the driver when he then took off in the vehicle. Troy police say they began to pursue the vehicle but then ended the pursuit due to speed...
WNYT
Woman accused of selling drugs out of Saratoga Springs home
Police have arrested a woman for allegedly selling illegal drugs out of her Saratoga Springs home. Vasilea Vazanelli, 48, was arrested on Wednesday, after a month-long drug investigation focused on illegal sales coming from the west side of Saratoga Springs, said police. Special investigators found a number of drugs, they...
WNYT
Man charged with shoplifting $1,600 in goods at Granville Price Chopper
A Washington County man is accused of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville, last month. David Bratianu Jr. surrendered on Tuesday, state police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star.
WNYT
Jury being charged in trial of Rensselaer County executive
A judge was reading instructions to the jury on Wednesday afternoon in the trial of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. McLaughlin is charged with two felony counts, including grand larceny. He’s accused of withdrawing $5,000 from his campaign fund when he was in the state Assembly to satisfy a debt...
WNYT
Fulton County man killed in snowmobile accident on lake
One man is dead after a snowmobile accident on Peck Lake in Fulton County. The victim is identified by the sheriff as Todd Wheaton, 42. He was a father. This all started around 8:50 Thursday evening, when three friends were snowmobiling on the lake, said the sheriff. The friends came...
WNYT
Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County
How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
WNYT
Wilton man faces DWI charges after crash into utility pole
A man from Wilton was arrested for allegedly crashing his plow truck into a utility pole while driving under the influence. Gregory Shaughnessy, 48, hit the pole with his vehicle on North Pines Road in Wilton and left the scene. Shaughnessy was later found at his home and arrested. He...
WNYT
New Albany County program works to get juvenile defenders back on track
A new program in Albany County hopes to mentor juvenile offenders, and get them back on the right track. Berkshire Farm Center, along with the Chris Wilson Foundation, will be implementing the new program at the Albany County Juvenile Detention Center. Chris Wilson developed his master plan after he was...
WNYT
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
WNYT
Snowmobile dies after breaking through ice on Fulton Count lake
A snowmobiler was killed Thursday night after breaking through the ice on Fulton County Lake, the Fulton County sheriff confirmed. A neighbor told NewsChannel 13 that it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Peck Lake near Gloversville. Three snowmobilers were out on the lake and one of them fell in, the neighbor said.
WNYT
Fort Edward considers dissolving police department
The future of the Village of Fort Edward police department is up in the air. A public hearing will be held in two weeks by village board members to discuss dissolving the department. We told you back in September, this was a topic of discussion. One of the driving forces...
WNYT
Man hospitalized after Berne snowmobile crash
A man, 25, was brought to the hospital after driving his snowmobile off the road. The man was found near Cole Hill Road and Willsie Road in Berne, said the Albany County Sheriff’s Department. The young man was about 300 feet off the roadway, having trouble breathing and couldn’t...
WNYT
Troy fire victim speaks out about firefighters staffing shortages
The president of the Troy Uniform Firefighters Association is speaking out again, about staffing shortages. At this point, he said it’s a matter of life and death. Just last week a fire victim was rescued from a burning fire. The victim, Rick Ferris and his family said he’s fortunate to be alive, but the city can’t continue to rely on luck. “Everybody here knows where the ambulance comes from, but I have to wait naked, sitting on a cast iron chair for another fire company or another ambulance company to come from another town. That’s disgusting,” said Ferris.
WNYT
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin not guilty on all charges
A jury has found Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin not guilty on all charges. The jury deliberated for about an hour before reaching the verdict Wednesday afternoon. Judge Jennifer Sober presided over the case. “All the people of Rensselaer County, who have supported me throughout the years, they know the...
WNYT
High cost keeps life-changing Alzheimer’s drug from Saratoga County family
The FDA granted accelerated approval earlier this month for a drug that’s designed to treat Alzheimer’s. Leqembi is for patients confirmed to be in early stage Alzheimer’s. While the approval is exciting, it’s limited to many. For people living with Alzheimer’s, every second, every minute, every...
WNYT
Glens Falls mayor steps in at last minute to officiate wedding
When the snow caused a local couple to show up late to their wedding on Wednesday, a pinch hitter stepped up to perform the ceremony. Matthew Carter of Plattsburgh and Sebrena Starace from Glens Falls planned a civil ceremony in Glens Falls on Wednesday. However, the snow slowed down their...
WNYT
After acquittal, Rensselaer County executive says he was target of political attack
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says he survived a political assassination attempt against him for his outspoken Republican views. He spoke exclusively to NewsChannel 13 a day after he was acquitted of using campaign money to pay a personal debt and falsifying records related to the transaction. “This should be...
WNYT
Cohoes firefighter captain retires after 28 years
Firefighters in Cohoes are celebrating the career of a longtime service captain. A walkout ceremony was held Friday morning for Captain Otto Madsen. Madsen is retiring after 28 years of service. He began his work as a firefighter in 1994 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2011 – and then...
WNYT
Memorial service planned for Tamarac senior who lost brain cancer battle
A memorial service is planned for Evan Franz, 18. The Tamarac High School senior died after an almost four-year battle with brain cancer. He played on the Tamarac baseball team, and was an honorary member of the Siena Saints Basketball Team. He was also a huge Boston Red Sox fan.
