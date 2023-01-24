Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Rowden: Sports transgender topic will get Senate attention
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate is likely to vote this session on bills impacting transgender athletes, Senate Pro Tempore Caleb Rowden said Thursday. A Senate Education Committee removed language on transgender sports participation before approving the so-called Parents Bill of Rights earlier in the week.
Columbia Missourian
Senator suggests bill that would trim unemployment benefits
A bill that would modify the duration of unemployment benefits in the state got a hearing Wednesday with the Senate General Laws Committee. Currently, the maximum duration a Missouri resident can receive unemployment benefits is 20 weeks, regardless of other factors. Sponsored by Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, SB 21 would tie the maximum duration to the state’s unemployment rate.
Columbia Missourian
House bill would limit government authority over religious events
A House committee Wednesday discussed a bill growing out of the COVID-19 pandemic that seeks to expand existing law to further prevent government officials from interfering with religious gatherings. House Bill 293, also called the Religious Freedom Protection Act, was written in response to COVID-19 safety procedures.
Columbia Missourian
Hawley, Schmitt should support child tax credit legislation
In response to Cindy Levin’s letter to the editor “It’s time for Congress to support child tax credit legislation,” published Jan. 17, I want to say that I agree. We must take action to ensure that Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream comes true. Congress can do that by expanding the child tax credit like they did back in 2021 and enacting a renter’s tax credit. Some industries are still struggling to fully staff their stores and if there was an expansion on the child tax credit, people would be able to afford child care. Also, hard-working Americans are struggling to keep a roof over their heads and a renter’s tax credit would help with that.
Columbia Missourian
Open enrollment gets a third try in the Missouri legislature
The third iteration of Rep. Brad Pollitt’s open enrollment bill was discussed Wednesday in the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. Pollitt, R-Sedalia, fielded questions regarding the changes the bill has gone through over the years and how it would affect Missouri schools and students.
