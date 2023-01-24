Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Fox's (FOXA) Fox News Ends 2022 as the Number One News Channel
Fox Corporation FOXA recently announced that Fox News Digital has finished 2022 as the top-performing new channel. It secured more than 18 billion multiplatform views, over 34 billion multiplatform minutes and averaged 82.7 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors in 2022. Per Emplifi, Fox News Digital was also recorded as the...
Quartz
Rupert Murdoch has decided against reuniting his two media firms that he split up 10 years ago
Media baron Rupert Murdoch abandoned his plans to merge Fox Corp and News Corp, the two media companies he controls. Both companies said their board of directors received letters from Murdoch “withdrawing the proposal to explore a potential combination of News Corp and Fox Corporation.” Together with his eldest son Lachlan, Murdoch determined that combining the two entities “is not optimal for shareholders” of either company at this time.
Rupert Murdoch abandons plan to recombine Fox and News Corp
Rupert Murdoch has abandoned plans to combine Fox Corporation and News Corporation, a move that would have reunited his broadcasting and print publishing companies under one roof.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Josh Kushner now ‘richer than Trump’ as billionaires Iger, Kravis take stake in firm: report
Jared Kushner’s baby brother will be picking up the check the next time he has dinner with his better-known sibling. Josh Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital, has seen his personal fortune soar to an estimated $3.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s calculations, after his firm secured a major investment from several billionaires. Disney CEO Bob Iger and KKR co-founder Henry Kravis were part of a group that paid $175 million to acquire a minority stake in Thrive Capital, the firm announced on Tuesday. The infusion of cash allowed the 37-year-old Kushner, who is married to supermodel and TV personality Karlie Kloss,...
Why Newsmax Was Dropped by DirecTV
The two sides are offering competing narratives: either they simply failed to agree on a new contract or Newsmax is the latest scalp in the culture wars.
msn.com
Donald Trump Threatens to Drop 'All Association' With AT&T After DirecTV Cuts Newsmax: 'Big Blow to the Republican Party'
Former president Donald Trump threatened to drop "all association" with AT&T and DirecTV on Thursday after the satellite service dropped the conservative news channel earlier this week. "This disgusting move comes after 'de-platforming' OAN last year," Trump railed on his Truth Social platform in the early morning. The service was...
Daily Beast
DirecTV Adds Another Right-Wing Network After Dumping Newsmax
Amid cries from Republicans that DirecTV is censoring conservative media by “de-platforming” Newsmax, the satellite provider announced on Thursday that it has added another fledgling right-wing network to its roster: The First, whose hosts include disgraced Fox News star Bill O’Reilly. To add insult to injury to...
ABC, NPR, CNN, NBC, Washington Post among media outlets that had gaffes, scandals and debacles in 2022
Media was plagued with scandals, gaffes, and clear bias in 2022, with outlets ranging from CNN, NPR, ABC, NBC and The Washington Post all creating embarrassing headlines.
Popculture
CNN Swipes Major Talent for Correspondent Role, Report Says
CNN is acquiring a new reporter with valuable political experience. Puck News reports that Alayna Treene, Axios's star congressional reporter, will join CNN as a correspondent, per sources familiar with the matter. Since she helped launch Axios as a founding member of the company in 2017, she is co-author of the weekly Axios Sneak Peek newsletter and covers Capitol Hill, the Biden administration, and elections. Reporting on both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Treene has interviewed several political leaders for the Axios on HBO show and been featured on various outlets, including MSNBC, CNN, CBS, Fox News, New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. Treene, 28, grew up in Skillman, Montgomery Township, New Jersey, and graduated from George Washington University with a B.A. in journalism and mass communications in 2016.
nexttv.com
DirecTV Adds New Conservative Channel The First to Lineup
After raising Republican ire by dropping right-wing news channel Newsmax, DirecTV announced that it is adding The First, described as a conservative-appeal commentary channel, to its DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse TV services. DirecTV said it has made a multiyear commitment to carry the channel, which will be provided free...
nexttv.com
Newsmax Says It Expects ‘Fair’ Treatment from DirecTV
Facing being dropped by DirecTV, Newsmax said it expects fair treatment from the satellite company. “While we cannot comment on negotiations, we expect DirecTV, and its majority owner AT&T, to treat Newsmax on a fair and equitable basis in relation to all of the channels it carries, especially after both companies de-platformed OAN last year,” the network said in a statement.
Newsmax Ratings Compared to Vice Raises Questions About DirecTV Fairness
One reason Newsmax ceased to air on cable was low ratings but it has pointed to so-called liberal channels that retain a fee with even lower viewing figures.
Donald Trump Calls Newsmax Removal 'Disgusting' as He Loses Key Audience
The conservative news channel, which broadcasts the former president's political rallies live, has been removed from DirecTV over a pay dispute.
NBC News boss can prove she’s more than a ‘figurehead’ by revealing truth behind retracted Paul Pelosi report
Incoming NBC News boss Rebecca Blumenstein has a chance to provide transparency about Miguel Almaguer’s infamous Paul Pelosi report was retracted by the previous regime.
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
Washington Examiner
DirecTV replaces Newsmax with new conservative outlet featuring Bill O'Reilly
DirecTV announced Thursday that it has filled the slot of Newsmax with conservative outlet the First. The contract is "multiyear," according to the television provider, with the First's programs featured on a free channel to DirecTV customers. Previously, the First was only available via streaming on Paramount Pluto TV, starting in 2019.
Fox Business Network Has Debuted 'The Big Money Show' and 'The Bottom Line'
Over time, Fox Business Network (FBN) has become notorious for offering programming that highlights the state of the economy, insight for economic experts, political hot topics, and the latest news in business. While the network serves as a resource for business aficionados, many viewers have longed for financial advice that...
Comments / 0