Channel 3000
Sprinkler contains garbage fire at east Madison apartment complex
MADISON, Wis. -- A sprinkler contained a garbage fire Saturday at an apartment complex on Madison's east side. Crews were sent to the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street just before 6 p.m. after the fire was reported. A sprinkler contained the flames to a single garbage bin. The bin was...
Channel 3000
Society of St. Vincent de Paul holds winter blanket drive
MADISON, Wis. -- The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is working to keep families warm this winter. On Saturday, the organization kicked off its 31st annual Recycle the Warmth blanket. Any new or gently-used blanket or pieces of bedding collected this weekend will be donated to low-income families throughout...
Channel 3000
MG&E says Friday night power outage caused by car crashing into pole
MADISON, Wis. -- About 2,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers lost power Friday night after a car crashed into a pole, the company said. The crash occurred at around 9:40 p.m. along Monroe Street. A power pole was broken in the crash. MG&E officials said most of the impacted customers...
nbc15.com
78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
Channel 3000
Roundy's brings 13K cans of cat food to Middleton Outreach Ministry
MIDDLETON, Wis. -- A Middleton ministry and a chain of local grocery stores are promoting food security and access for more than just Dane County's human residents; they're also looking out for those with four legs. On Friday, a crew from Roundy's, the parent company of Pick 'n Save and...
Channel 3000
Latest donation for Dane County workforce center puts it one step closer to opening
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Thanks to a $1.5 million donation by Madison non-profit Ascendium, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County's McKenzie Regional Workforce Center is one step closer to becoming a reality. "We almost had a party when we found out that they were going to support at that...
Channel 3000
'Saddened, angered': Madison police chief, Dane County sheriff react to Tyre Nichols case
MADISON, Wis. -- As police in Memphis prepare to release video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers, Madison's police chief says he is both saddened and angered by the lack of progress being made by his profession. "As a husband, father, and Black American,...
Channel 3000
All City of Madison streets to be plowed Saturday night
MADISON, Wis. -- All streets in the City of Madison will be plowed Saturday night, Streets Division officials said. Crews had only been treating the main salt routes but now all streets will get some much-needed cleaning. However, it is still too cold to apply salt so crews will be using sand on streets when necessary.
Channel 3000
Highway 19 West back open near I-39/90 after crash
WINDSOR, Wis. -- The westbound lanes of Highway 19 are back open near I-39/90 in Windsor after a crash. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 19 and County CV. Dane County dispatchers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were...
Channel 3000
SB US Highway 14 reopened south of Beltline following crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 14 have reopened south of the Madison Beltline Friday night following an earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. As of 8:50 p.m., the scene was cleared. A WisDOT traffic camera...
Channel 3000
A few things I learned ice fishing with the Wisconsin DNR
On icy Lake Monona on Saturday, Jan. 21, I had my first experience ice fishing. While the temperatures were below freezing and I didn’t manage to catch anything besides weeds, it’s definitely an activity that I would like to try again. From a first-time ice fisher, here’s what I learned.
Channel 3000
City of Madison declares snow emergency for Sunday evening
MADISON, WIS. -- The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening and said clean-up from Saturday's storm will take multiple days. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect, including in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone, and off-street parking is recommended when possible. Roads across the city are covered in snow and ice, making travel difficult.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
Channel 3000
Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
Family of Four Arrested With Meth and Fentanyl in Wisconsin Dells
The Wisconsin Dells can be an action packed, family adventure. Especially if you have meth? A family of four AND a couple more people, arrested in huge Wisconsin Dells meth bust! WISCNEWS. There was a total of NINE people arrested with this giant Wisc Dells meth take down...Including a family...
Channel 3000
Madison Streets Division says travel will be difficult as snow continues
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Streets Division is treating roads across the city, but said travel will be difficult because of ongoing snowfall. Officials said 32 plow trucks are circling the city's salt routes, and will continue throughout the day. However, the trucks are not applying salt because it is too cold to be effective.
Channel 3000
City of Madison hosts Salt Awareness Week
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison, in partnership with Wisconsin Salt Wise, hosted local experts Jan. 23-27 for Salt Awareness Week to educate the community about the harmful effects of salt on the environment. The event featured a week of live webinars from UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and University of Maryland...
Channel 3000
City warns it won't be able to use salt while trying to keep streets clear Saturday
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's Streets Division says temperatures will be too cold to put down salt as they try to keep streets clear during Saturday's storm, meaning roads will be especially slippery if you try to travel during the day. With snowfall potential between three and six inches expected in...
Channel 3000
Phyllis Marie Keller
Phyllis Marie Keller, 91, of Richland Center received her heavenly reward on January 26, 2023 at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center after a brief bout with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on April 21, 1931 in Richland Center, the daughter of Velma (Carter) and Charles Glen Keys. After...
