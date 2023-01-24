ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Center, WI

Channel 3000

Sprinkler contains garbage fire at east Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. -- A sprinkler contained a garbage fire Saturday at an apartment complex on Madison's east side. Crews were sent to the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street just before 6 p.m. after the fire was reported. A sprinkler contained the flames to a single garbage bin. The bin was...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Society of St. Vincent de Paul holds winter blanket drive

MADISON, Wis. -- The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is working to keep families warm this winter. On Saturday, the organization kicked off its 31st annual Recycle the Warmth blanket. Any new or gently-used blanket or pieces of bedding collected this weekend will be donated to low-income families throughout...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

MG&E says Friday night power outage caused by car crashing into pole

MADISON, Wis. -- About 2,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers lost power Friday night after a car crashed into a pole, the company said. The crash occurred at around 9:40 p.m. along Monroe Street. A power pole was broken in the crash. MG&E officials said most of the impacted customers...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Roundy's brings 13K cans of cat food to Middleton Outreach Ministry

MIDDLETON, Wis. -- A Middleton ministry and a chain of local grocery stores are promoting food security and access for more than just Dane County's human residents; they're also looking out for those with four legs. On Friday, a crew from Roundy's, the parent company of Pick 'n Save and...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

All City of Madison streets to be plowed Saturday night

MADISON, Wis. -- All streets in the City of Madison will be plowed Saturday night, Streets Division officials said. Crews had only been treating the main salt routes but now all streets will get some much-needed cleaning. However, it is still too cold to apply salt so crews will be using sand on streets when necessary.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Highway 19 West back open near I-39/90 after crash

WINDSOR, Wis. -- The westbound lanes of Highway 19 are back open near I-39/90 in Windsor after a crash. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 19 and County CV. Dane County dispatchers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were...
WINDSOR, WI
Channel 3000

SB US Highway 14 reopened south of Beltline following crash

MADISON, Wis. -- The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 14 have reopened south of the Madison Beltline Friday night following an earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. As of 8:50 p.m., the scene was cleared. A WisDOT traffic camera...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

A few things I learned ice fishing with the Wisconsin DNR

On icy Lake Monona on Saturday, Jan. 21, I had my first experience ice fishing. While the temperatures were below freezing and I didn’t manage to catch anything besides weeds, it’s definitely an activity that I would like to try again. From a first-time ice fisher, here’s what I learned.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

City of Madison declares snow emergency for Sunday evening

MADISON, WIS. -- The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening and said clean-up from Saturday's storm will take multiple days. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect, including in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone, and off-street parking is recommended when possible. Roads across the city are covered in snow and ice, making travel difficult.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash

MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison Streets Division says travel will be difficult as snow continues

MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Streets Division is treating roads across the city, but said travel will be difficult because of ongoing snowfall. Officials said 32 plow trucks are circling the city's salt routes, and will continue throughout the day. However, the trucks are not applying salt because it is too cold to be effective.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

City of Madison hosts Salt Awareness Week

MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison, in partnership with Wisconsin Salt Wise, hosted local experts Jan. 23-27 for Salt Awareness Week to educate the community about the harmful effects of salt on the environment. The event featured a week of live webinars from UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and University of Maryland...
MADISON, IN
Channel 3000

Phyllis Marie Keller

Phyllis Marie Keller, 91, of Richland Center received her heavenly reward on January 26, 2023 at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center after a brief bout with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on April 21, 1931 in Richland Center, the daughter of Velma (Carter) and Charles Glen Keys. After...
RICHLAND CENTER, WI

