NASDAQ
Fox's (FOXA) Fox News Ends 2022 as the Number One News Channel
Fox Corporation FOXA recently announced that Fox News Digital has finished 2022 as the top-performing new channel. It secured more than 18 billion multiplatform views, over 34 billion multiplatform minutes and averaged 82.7 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors in 2022. Per Emplifi, Fox News Digital was also recorded as the...
Murdoch Grilled in Election Lies Lawsuit Against Fox News
NewsCorp boss Rupert Murdoch is being deposed in Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News, according to Reuters. Suing for $1.6 billion in damages, the election technology company is arguing that Fox pushed baseless claims that its machines rigged votes against Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election, Reuters reported. A judge dismissed Fox’s attempt to trash the case in December 2021, with the network arguing that it had a right to report Trump and his lawyer’s election-fraud claims, according to Reuters. “From the highest levels down, Fox knowingly spread lies about Dominion,” the election machine company said in a statement, according to Reuters.Read it at Reuters
Quartz
Rupert Murdoch has decided against reuniting his two media firms that he split up 10 years ago
Media baron Rupert Murdoch abandoned his plans to merge Fox Corp and News Corp, the two media companies he controls. Both companies said their board of directors received letters from Murdoch “withdrawing the proposal to explore a potential combination of News Corp and Fox Corporation.” Together with his eldest son Lachlan, Murdoch determined that combining the two entities “is not optimal for shareholders” of either company at this time.
Rupert Murdoch scraps plan to combine Fox and News Corp
Rupert Murdoch has scrapped his plan to combine Fox Corp and News Corp, a deal that would have reunited two halves of the media empire he split nearly a decade ago.
Why Newsmax Was Dropped by DirecTV
The two sides are offering competing narratives: either they simply failed to agree on a new contract or Newsmax is the latest scalp in the culture wars.
msn.com
Donald Trump Threatens to Drop 'All Association' With AT&T After DirecTV Cuts Newsmax: 'Big Blow to the Republican Party'
Former president Donald Trump threatened to drop "all association" with AT&T and DirecTV on Thursday after the satellite service dropped the conservative news channel earlier this week. "This disgusting move comes after 'de-platforming' OAN last year," Trump railed on his Truth Social platform in the early morning. The service was...
Daily Beast
DirecTV Adds Another Right-Wing Network After Dumping Newsmax
Amid cries from Republicans that DirecTV is censoring conservative media by “de-platforming” Newsmax, the satellite provider announced on Thursday that it has added another fledgling right-wing network to its roster: The First, whose hosts include disgraced Fox News star Bill O’Reilly. To add insult to injury to...
ABC, NPR, CNN, NBC, Washington Post among media outlets that had gaffes, scandals and debacles in 2022
Media was plagued with scandals, gaffes, and clear bias in 2022, with outlets ranging from CNN, NPR, ABC, NBC and The Washington Post all creating embarrassing headlines.
nexttv.com
DirecTV Adds New Conservative Channel The First to Lineup
After raising Republican ire by dropping right-wing news channel Newsmax, DirecTV announced that it is adding The First, described as a conservative-appeal commentary channel, to its DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse TV services. DirecTV said it has made a multiyear commitment to carry the channel, which will be provided free...
nexttv.com
Newsmax Says It Expects ‘Fair’ Treatment from DirecTV
Facing being dropped by DirecTV, Newsmax said it expects fair treatment from the satellite company. “While we cannot comment on negotiations, we expect DirecTV, and its majority owner AT&T, to treat Newsmax on a fair and equitable basis in relation to all of the channels it carries, especially after both companies de-platformed OAN last year,” the network said in a statement.
Newsmax Ratings Compared to Vice Raises Questions About DirecTV Fairness
One reason Newsmax ceased to air on cable was low ratings but it has pointed to so-called liberal channels that retain a fee with even lower viewing figures.
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Boeing – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. News Corporation, Fox News — Shares...
Donald Trump Calls Newsmax Removal 'Disgusting' as He Loses Key Audience
The conservative news channel, which broadcasts the former president's political rallies live, has been removed from DirecTV over a pay dispute.
NBC News boss can prove she’s more than a ‘figurehead’ by revealing truth behind retracted Paul Pelosi report
Incoming NBC News boss Rebecca Blumenstein has a chance to provide transparency about Miguel Almaguer’s infamous Paul Pelosi report was retracted by the previous regime.
NBC New York
Comcast Beats Expectations Even as Broadband Growth Slows, Peacock Racks Up Losses
Comcast fourth-quarter revenue slightly increased to approximately $30.55 billion, propped up by higher broadband and wireless segment revenues. Broadband subscriber growth continued to wane. The company would have added 4,000 net subscribers had it not been for the impact of Hurricane Ian. Peacock surpassed 20 million subscribers, but the streamer’s...
Washington Examiner
DirecTV replaces Newsmax with new conservative outlet featuring Bill O'Reilly
DirecTV announced Thursday that it has filled the slot of Newsmax with conservative outlet the First. The contract is "multiyear," according to the television provider, with the First's programs featured on a free channel to DirecTV customers. Previously, the First was only available via streaming on Paramount Pluto TV, starting in 2019.
